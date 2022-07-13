 Skip to content
(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "I don't know half of you half as well as I should like; and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve." ― J.R.R. Tolkien, who these days would be a Farker. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Lording edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Lord of the Rings is one of those books that can change a bookish fourteen-year old's life if they read it. Atlas Shrugged is another, as the famous joke goes. Luckily for me, I think I read LotR when I was eight or so, and Ayn Rand's doorstopper when I was a much more critical thirty year old, so neither one can be blamed for how I turned out. That's probably due to all the computer games I was playing, instead.

While he remains one of my favorite authors, I'm not going to claim that it's his writing style that I find most impressive. The Silmarillion is a hard fight, but rewarding. The Lord of the Rings has its style change over the course of the six volumes until it's almost unrecognizable (Frank Herbert's Dune does the same thing, to an extent) but as good as it is, it's not his strongest point.

Tolkien was a legendary world builder, in that he started with Middle-Earth as the setting, and the story evolved from the scene. His stories are often underdescribed in broad strokes and hints rather than a close description of events, which fits the mythopoeic backgrounds he drew on: philology, creation myths, Norse mythology, and being in the trenches in the first World War. Literary criticism of his works has been all over the place, but some I agree with.

This page lists J.R.R. Tolkien's top 8 rules for success in writing:

The perfect time is now. You'll never have the perfect time to write, other than right now.
Build more than is necessary. Tolkien built Middle-Earth by drawing maps and sketches and inventing its languages. That attention to detail comes out in all of his writing.
Use poetry as a cure for writer's block. When stuck, he kept working, just in a different way. That let him work around the problem to get past it.
Be humble. "The most improper job of any man ... is bossing other men. Not one in a million is fit for it, and least of all those who seek the opportunity."
Write about real people. That may seem odd considering Frodo, Túrin Turambar, Aulë and the rest of the Valar, but his characters were based on people he knew in real life.
Listen to your critics. Sometimes they can see things you can't see even in your own work.
Use your dreams. He kept a dream journal, and that's where the Ents drowning Isengard came from.
Admit it if you're not an expert on marketing. Let publishers publish, but focus on your writing.

Writing question of the week:

How do you go about world building? What tricks do you use? Have you ever drawn a map of a fictional place in one of your stories?
 
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

It's now mid July, so that means there's just a few weeks left to get your submissions in for this year's anothology!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

Note: We haven't seen enough Suspense, mystery, or thriller submissions yet, so get those spy novels and detective stories in! I've submitted a SF/horror entry for this year, but I'm thinking about going back and writing a mystery just to make sure we have enough!

Submissions will be open until July 31st, so get them in to us!

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Morning Longshanks!" he said. "Off early? Found some friends at last?" Strider nodded but did not answer.

"Morning, my little friends!" he said to the others. "I suppose you know who you've take up with? That's Stick-at-naught Strider, that is! Though I've heard other names not so very pretty. Watch out tonight!"
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
toraque:

I built a world as a teenager, and continued up into my late 20's.  Now as my kids ask for bedtime stories, I always have a broad swath of adventures and mysteries to pick from.

Of course I'm a world-traveling physicist, and used to be a GM for D&D campaigns and my prayers didn't know it, but all of the games came from the same world.

So their adventures fleshed it out even more, and gave me interesting behaviors or interpretations of what I'd built to draw upon.

I credit Tolkien right around 90% for helping me understand that all of those long days of world building would make it a better one for immersion.  And make it easier for me to go off script and still have something fun for everyone.

I guess ... actually, I should be thanking authors such as yourselves For pointing out his process, and yours.

So - Thank you! 🙏
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've been working on a sci fi story where the main alien race is symbiotic with mushrooms, and frankly thinking too hard about it freaks me out a little. What are y'all working on?

/the lead character is a clone, they're having an accidental adventure
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Darnit.

Prayers = Players!

My policy of never previewing isn't as amusing in this thread :)
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had, maybe have a t shirt what says, "I live in my own little world, but it's okay they like me here. Does that count?

If Tolkien was great for creating  a world, where does that place Lucas who created a galaxy?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Any world with second breakfast is a good world
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I've been working on a sci fi story where the main alien race is symbiotic with mushrooms, and frankly thinking too hard about it freaks me out a little. What are y'all working on?

/the lead character is a clone, they're having an accidental adventure


Star Wars novel. I'm seeing if I can give the neckbeards that stroke we've all been waiting for.

/ The concept I've been going with so far is a privileged person who 100% bought into the Empire's bullshiat but has finally started noticing that the Empire might not be so great.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doubt Tolkien would be a Farker. He was a devout Catholic and that kind of thing doesn't fly around these parts.
 
GRMM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

This is one of the best comments I have read in yeeeeeears. Thank you very much sir or madam.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I admire Tolkien most of all because he wrote about the things he didn't know about. He wrote about things that no one knew about. He made it all up from nothing (but linguistics and his love). The advice that writers sometimes get: "Write about what you know" simply doesn't apply. His imitators, and there are many, don't have his depth. Science fiction writers have to deal with faster-than-light travel, planetary science, ecology, etc. and usually there is a flaw somewhere.

When I read LoTR, and I have read it many times, I can believe that this is a story that happened long ago, and only echoes of it remain in our history: The drowning of Númenor (Atlantis/Atalantë), the cat that jumped over the moon, and the little people who defeated the great evil power and gave us the world in which we live. Everything has changed since then, but some remnants of memory remain.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
... I mean the cow....
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I remember reading some British journalist's 'interview' with Tolkien many years ago, and the only part of the article I remember is the journalist describing what happened as Tolkien was driving the two of them to his house. A group of nuns began crossing the street in front of them, but Tolkien didn't stop- or even slow down. He pressed the accelerator, shouting, "Charge at 'em and they scatter!". They did.

World building is hard. It's a ton of work, and more work keeping things consistent. For the fantasy novel I'm currently getting rejections for, I started with a map of the area where the story takes place. Then populated it with people of various races. Then I had to develop a history for the area going back 10,000 years. With another 50,000 years of historical outline behind that. and a few paragraphs of description for the previous four million years to roughly explain some facts about the world unknown to the reader (and almost all of the characters in the story) but necessary for the story.

Then I had to develop languages for each race (cheating a bit by making the Humans adopt Elf language in their prehistory)- mostly so each race and region would have different naming conventions. So I had to create root words for each language and use those to generate names. This included generic forms of address for everyone from peasants to kings. Once all THAT was more-or-less done, I had to decide how the languages changed over time to generate different dialects and naming conventions.

Oh, and let us not forget currencies, the relative value of. And names for those currencies. And nicknames for those currencies. And which currencies are accepted where, and at what rate of exchange. And the relative value of metals for those currencies. Then describe the coins by shape, size, and what images/text are on the face and obverse. There's also weights, measures, and distances- and the differences between each region/race.

Anyone notice I haven't even got to the f*&^ing story yet?

OK- each race has different magic/sorcery/wizardry/witchcraft. Each one has benefits and drawbacks. All Elves, most Dwarves, some Men, and few Goblins can become Adepts. Oh, crap! What about priests, gods, and demons? No problem ... ish ... OK- 'priests' are just Wizards who think they get their wizardry through the intercession of some god or dess. Elves and Dwarves don't have gods, but Men and Goblins do. Grrr. I'll figure something out.

Hmmm. What happens if the various races make the Beast with Two Backs? Fine. Elves and Men are closely enough related for there to be an occasional successful mating. Goblins and Dwarves are descended from two completely different types of animals than Elves/Men, so they are neither interested nor capable of mating with other races. Crap- now I have to deal with the offspring of Men and Elves. OK, new race called Halfbloods. No problem. Oops! Problem- Elves use Magic and Men use Wizardry- what do Halfbloods use? Grrrr. Halfbloods mostly use Wizardry, because the primary Elf Kingdom doesn't consider them to be Elfish enough. But they can use Magic if taught properly how to do so. Elves are highly attuned to nature, and Magic is based on that. Halfbloods can be taught to exploit the same powers, but usually aren't.

Relationships between various races, regions, and political organizations. Trade, war, intrigue, and who jumps when who says, "frog"? Let's make Dwarves the incorruptible 'honest brokers'. Men are the usual spread of honesty and villainy, Elves are either disinterested (the main, isolationist Elf Kingdom) or mostly honest (everywhere else). Goblins are universally considered untrustworthy, but no one remembers why this might be justified- not even the Goblins.

...

I was close to 200k words in and hadn't started writing the story.

tl/dr- world-building is hucking fard.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mad cowboy: If Tolkien was great for creating  a world, where does that place Lucas who created a galaxy?


Lucas gets credit for creating a galaxy-spanning swashbuckler where everything takes place within a two-hour ride from Tatooine. And letting Williams write the score; Tolkien had those Bombadil lyrics.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was introduced to Tolkien because of Led Zeppelin back in the 70s. I ended up reading the series. I've been hooked on the genre ever since. I'm having my right ankle replaced in August. Top three things on my todo list during the first 2 weeks of bedrest.
1. Lord of The Rings
2. Word and The Void series (Terry Brooks)
3. Gilligan's Island marathon
 
