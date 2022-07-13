 Skip to content
(KERO 23 Bakersfield)   If you had a wreck where your car split in half and you left the scene unscathed then the Bakersfield PD would like a word with you, and Marvel would probably be interested as well   (turnto23.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like pilots say, if you can walk away, it's all good.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That'll buff right out.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Deadpool sequel?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Buy a lottery ticket. Karma's on your side big time today.
 
The_Wolfanger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd think Mr Glass would be looking for him
 
