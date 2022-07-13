 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   Hey officers, I went that-a-way   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Robbery, Theft, Crime, Piracy, Pharmacist, Pharmacy, CVS pharmacies, fake pill bottle  
•       •       •

980 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2022 at 7:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Court records say more than $2,000 worth of controlled substances were stolen during the robbery.

So 3 pills?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saline Police

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_peddler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Saline Police

[Fark user image image 540x540]


It's pronounced "Sah-leen".

/Salty
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

the_peddler: LordOfThePings: Saline Police

[Fark user image image 540x540]

It's pronounced "Sah-leen".

/Salty


The local paper is called the Saline Solution.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And now we know tracker bottles are a thing.  Good to know.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: the_peddler: LordOfThePings: Saline Police

[Fark user image image 540x540]

It's pronounced "Sah-leen".

/Salty

The local paper is called the Saline Solution.


Do the cops there carry pepper spray?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.