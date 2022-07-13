|
Fark NotNewsletter: I fell into Mount Vesuvius and all I got was a burnt ash
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-07-13 3:18:13 PM (11 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
I play trivia on Wednesdays at a local bar that has a huge-ass patio setup. Given my day job, it's my responsibility to come up with a current events-related team name every week. The trick is picking something that everyone's heard of, which lately has been nothing. I mean, I've seen everything, you've probably seen most stuff on Fark, but a news story really has to hit the zeitgeist before the average joe hears about it. I usually measure viral spread by the number of people who send me a link to a particular story. If it's a lot, then I know it's spread far and wide.
This week the story has been about the American tourist who fell into Mount Vesuvius. Aside from the angry god sacrifice angle, I'd like to point out a particular detail that is unusual. Most people who send me the story haven't read the whole thing and think the guy just fell into the volcano taking a selfie. The actual sequence of events is a little different. The man and "some family members" took a forbidden trail to reach the top of the volcano. I don't know if this is a mistranslation or not but that's like saying a robber broke into a forbidden house, I think maybe forbidden is the wrong adjective to use. Anyhow, the guy takes a selfie at the top, then drops his phone into the volcano. He could have just let it go, but apparently his next thought was to jump in there and retrieve the phone. Perhaps he even consulted with his family members as to whether or not he should do this. I guess either he didn't ask, they had no opinion, or they told him to go for it, because he decided to jump into the volcano to get his phone. It gets dumber the more I think about it. Anyhow, thought I'd share that because some version of "let it go man, it's gone" is going to be our trivia team name tonight. If you've got any better suggestions, I'm all ears. The Fark hive mind is likely capable of much much more than I am.
Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern it's PROBABLY the Fark News Livestream. I say probably because I'm attempting to fly back home from visiting relatives today and, as you may have heard, air travel is pretty sketchy right now. I don't know anyone who hasn't had connection problems, and if I manage to make it home without difficulty I'll be the only person I know who's had that happen this summer. So, if I do get back home, we'll have a livestream! If not, so it goes. If we do, I've got a giant pile of material to work with. We'll have the return of the Rabbit Hole segment, this time having to do with songs we all learned in kindergarten that turned out to be racist or worse. Also for some reason NYC is bracing for a nuclear attack, noodling to summon Bigfoot, Doomception, and a dog that looks exactly like Richard Branson. Or I may cut all these and go with other stuff, although I'm pretty sure noodling Bigfoot will make the cut. And probably racist kindergarten songs unless Heather tells me it's not as funny as I think it is. Which happens.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Demetrius took a guess at why there was smoke coming from Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium
Ker_Thwap thought that an article about the murder of a trophy hunter needed to be more balanced
W_Scarlet was very helpful in a discussion about a man who died after eating spaghetti that had sat on the counter for five days
grokca stuck up for Paul Rudd when Lsherm complained about him
Vazz figured out who was behind an article about a man dying from food poisoning
stilted reacted to photos of Polish people cosplaying Americans celebrating July Fourth
Rage Against the Thorazine sang a patriotic song in honor of a video showing idiots exploding their van with fireworks
HeathenHealer gave us an update on a derecho that was expected to hit several Midwestern states
foo monkey shared with us a foolproof method to understanding complicated scientific concepts
Mad Scientist told us about parent-taught courses in "adulting"
Smart:
damageddude knew what you should do if you get in trouble for parking in your own driveway
TelemonianAjax ranted hard about advertisements
hermit gave Boeing's 737 MAX a devastating review
Dryad wasn't about to stand by and let someone think Elon Musk deserves credit for something
Hey Nurse! discussed modern-day Reefer Madness hysteria
Russ1642 wanted to know how they managed to wipe up the River Thames
Colour_out_of_Space brutally attacked a mouse in front of everyone
AtomPeepers had advice for Elon Musk
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Your first computer
Smart: NotCodger made a computer out of metal and brawn
Funny: oa330_man never met COBOL. COBOL just fetched coffee
Politics Funny:
HighOnCraic proved Donald Trump is still winning
Pocket Ninja revealed the contents of the latest Antifa newsletter
Pocket Ninja was upset by New York Post's article about Nancy Pelosi's vacation at a seaside resort
no1curr knew how to cut costs as a small business owner
johnryan51 explained why Trump was in mourning
Politics Smart:
bloobeary felt sorry for someone whose restaurant visit became the scene of a protest
cretinbob offered an interpretation of the Second Amendment
NeoCortex42 thought people keep voting for the opposite of what they think they're voting for
nmrsnr examined some arguments against gun control
Pocket Ninja analyzed the true intent of some proposals to teach "both sides" of historical events
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Eat The Placenta proved that this wasn't actually a CT scan of a hammerhead shark
bugdozer showed us Admiral Ackbar after a cartoon anvil fell on his head
noazark had some trouble with the Ark
noazark bared these kitties' souls
bugdozer was expecting a cetacean ovation
noazark might've had better luck going to Stooges Dentistry instead
Yammering_Splat_Vector revealed our lovely model's previous look
noazark turned a water lily into a space lily
bugdozer ran a very important experiment
bugdozer discovered a rodent got into the mustard
Farktography theme: Amphibians and Reptiles
beerrun snapped a very cute snake that seems to be posing for its portrait
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top Fark headlines from last week
Virus suspected in deaths of I.E. donkeys. Upgrade your ass to Edge
Give this cetacean oration translation mechanization creation illustration a transformation
As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly
Q: How do you fire a human cannonball in Wales? A: Caerphilly. Or not, as in this case
Does Tesla manufacture Elon's condoms, too?
Abe shot. This is not a repeat from 1865
Elon Musk pulls out for once
The U.S. may be losing the fight against monkeypox. Also, the fight against gun violence. And theocracy. And misogyny. And white supremacy. Also misinformation, corporate corruption, climate change, crumbling infrastructure, and I'm running out of ch
Jesus joins Gunners. This is not commentary on America
James Caan't
I don't see "the right to eat peacefully" anywhere in the Constitution, Justice Beerbro
KFC close to sale which would culminate in company's exit from Russia. Deal reportedly taking so long because potential Russian replacements for Colonel Sanders keep getting blown up in Ukraine
A German language newspaper based in Philadelphia was the first to report on the existence of a "Declaration of Independence." It did so with one, 200-letter, omnisyllabic word
Grilling boom expected to continue. Well, that's what happens when you use too much lighter fluid
Underground pitcher is catcher
Pennsylvania Game Commission considering reintroduction of the American marten, which is like the European marten except it doesn't understand the metric system and calls football soccer
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another great time on the Quiz last week, although it proved to be a little more difficult for many. Many, but not all, as Hassan Ben Sobr aced it with a score of 1016. shroomgirl34 made second with a score of 981, followed by Denjiro in third with 946. wearsmanyhats made fourth with 927, and edmo made the top five with 923.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which airline showed us the power of unions when they granted their pilots an across-the-board raise of 16.9%. Only 38% of quiztakers knew that the world's largest passenger airline in terms of fleet size and passengers carried was American Airlines. Interestingly, American's newest slogan is "you are why we fly". I mean, yeah, they don't exactly fly around their planes without passengers very often.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which pop star was renting out her 1986 tour bus for $10,000 for a two-night stay. 92% of quiztakers knew it was Dolly Parton, whose tour bus sits smack dab in the middle of her Dollywood theme park, and is not exactly my first choice for someplace to get some sleep. I can't find any information on how much extra it costs to get the true "tour" experience by having a guy drive the bus around all night while roadies smoke weed and make noise outside the bedroom door.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which action star just had his 76th birthday. Only 53% of quiztakers knew that Sylvester Stallone has been nominated for no less than three Oscars, one for writing the first "Rocky" (yes, he wrote it!) and one for acting in it, and the third for supporting actor in "Creed". Kurt Russel has not received a single nomination, and is only 71. So there's still time, I guess.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the definition of the word "teem". 97% of quiztakers knew that it meant to be full of something or abundant with, such as the eels in my hovercraft.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and look for a new one on Friday.
11 Comments (+0 »)
Displayed 11 of 11 comments
