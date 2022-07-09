 Skip to content
(Columbus Dispatch)   The story that couldn't get worse, got worse. And yes there have been many to choose from lately   (dispatch.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.
Like Jesse Watters.
And like Ohio AG Dave Yost.
And like Fox News Host Emily Compagno.
And like Kristi Noem.

Kristi Noem @KristiNoem
A week ago,@DanaBashCNN tried to trap me with a story about a 10-year old girl who got an abortion. I pointed out that nobody was asking about the pervert who raped that child. Now it looks like the story was fake to begin with. Literal #FakeNews from the liberal media.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean...

Isn't an arrest *kind of* an improvement?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.
Like Jesse Watters.
And like Ohio AG Dave Yost.
And like Fox News Host Emily Compagno.
And like Kristi Noem.

Kristi Noem @KristiNoem
A week ago,@DanaBashCNN tried to trap me with a story about a 10-year old girl who got an abortion. I pointed out that nobody was asking about the pervert who raped that child. Now it looks like the story was fake to begin with. Literal #FakeNews from the liberal media.


Will we see them acknowledge they were wrong, quietly sweep it under the rug, or go deeper into their denials (Claim the rapist is an actor, the child (still) doesn't exist, etc)?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I mean...

Isn't an arrest *kind of* an improvement?


Oh, there's a sentence in there that pushes the story into the "worse" category.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know the cops and prosecutors in this state," Yost said. "There's not one of them that wouldn't be turning over every rock, looking for this guy and they would have charged him. They wouldn't leave him loose on the streets ... I'm not saying it could not have happened. What I'm saying to you is there is not a damn scintilla of evidence."

And THAT is how you weasel, folks.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad.  I started reading it expecting the girl to have been arrested for seeking an abortion.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: thorpe: Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.
Like Jesse Watters.
And like Ohio AG Dave Yost.
And like Fox News Host Emily Compagno.
And like Kristi Noem.

Kristi Noem @KristiNoem
A week ago,@DanaBashCNN tried to trap me with a story about a 10-year old girl who got an abortion. I pointed out that nobody was asking about the pervert who raped that child. Now it looks like the story was fake to begin with. Literal #FakeNews from the liberal media.

Will we see them acknowledge they were wrong, quietly sweep it under the rug, or go deeper into their denials (Claim the rapist is an actor, the child (still) doesn't exist, etc)?


The rapist (possibly the girl's father) has a Hispanic surname, so the right-wing talking points are writing themselves.

If his name had been Smith, all he'd have to say is that he was curing his 10 year-old child of her lesbianism, and he'd be a hero.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: puffy999: I mean...

Isn't an arrest *kind of* an improvement?

Oh, there's a sentence in there that pushes the story into the "worse" category.


There's lots of sentences with Ohio in them to choose from.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Sad.  I started reading it expecting the girl to have been arrested for seeking an abortion.


Same.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the WSJ editorial board was of the opinion that none of this happened.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/an-abortion-story-too-good-to-confirm-joe-biden-ten-year-old-girl-indiana-ohio-caitlin-bernard-11657648618
 
Cirdec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.


And like the wall street journal

Bootleg: Will we see them acknowledge they were wrong, quietly sweep it under the rug, or go deeper into their denials (Claim the rapist is an actor, the child (still) doesn't exist, etc)?


No, they found out the rapist's name and that he might not be in the country legally so they're pivoting to racism/nationalism
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: thorpe: Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.
Like Jesse Watters.
And like Ohio AG Dave Yost.
And like Fox News Host Emily Compagno.
And like Kristi Noem.

Kristi Noem @KristiNoem
A week ago,@DanaBashCNN tried to trap me with a story about a 10-year old girl who got an abortion. I pointed out that nobody was asking about the pervert who raped that child. Now it looks like the story was fake to begin with. Literal #FakeNews from the liberal media.

Will we see them acknowledge they were wrong, quietly sweep it under the rug, or go deeper into their denials (Claim the rapist is an actor, the child (still) doesn't exist, etc)?


The rapist is an undocumented immigrant so guess which way they're spinning this story now...
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like these assholes doubting this is possible never went to middle school. We had an 11 year old classmate who was impregnated by her stepfather and she carried to term and disappeared. This was in 1989
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: thorpe: Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.
Like Jesse Watters.
And like Ohio AG Dave Yost.
And like Fox News Host Emily Compagno.
And like Kristi Noem.

Kristi Noem @KristiNoem
A week ago,@DanaBashCNN tried to trap me with a story about a 10-year old girl who got an abortion. I pointed out that nobody was asking about the pervert who raped that child. Now it looks like the story was fake to begin with. Literal #FakeNews from the liberal media.

Will we see them acknowledge they were wrong, quietly sweep it under the rug, or go deeper into their denials (Claim the rapist is an actor, the child (still) doesn't exist, etc)?


If I were them I would say that the media pressure forced the arrest when the establishment wanted to cover up that the perpetrator was in the country illegally.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't the arrest of the rapist mean the story got a little better?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: Bootleg: thorpe: Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.
Like Jesse Watters.
And like Ohio AG Dave Yost.
And like Fox News Host Emily Compagno.
And like Kristi Noem.

Kristi Noem @KristiNoem
A week ago,@DanaBashCNN tried to trap me with a story about a 10-year old girl who got an abortion. I pointed out that nobody was asking about the pervert who raped that child. Now it looks like the story was fake to begin with. Literal #FakeNews from the liberal media.

Will we see them acknowledge they were wrong, quietly sweep it under the rug, or go deeper into their denials (Claim the rapist is an actor, the child (still) doesn't exist, etc)?

If I were them I would say that the media pressure forced the arrest when the establishment wanted to cover up that the perpetrator was in the country illegally.


You've checked out Twitter too huh?

https://mobile.twitter.com/MeganFoxWriter/status/1547268811153448960
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cirdec: thorpe: Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.

And like the wall street journal

Bootleg: Will we see them acknowledge they were wrong, quietly sweep it under the rug, or go deeper into their denials (Claim the rapist is an actor, the child (still) doesn't exist, etc)?

No, they found out the rapist's name and that he might not be in the country legally so they're pivoting to racism/nationalism


Awkward:

"There are times when an abortion is necessary. I know that. When you have a black and a white," he told an aide, before adding, "Or a rape."

/What kind of dolt would say something like that?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: thorpe: Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.
Like Jesse Watters.
And like Ohio AG Dave Yost.
And like Fox News Host Emily Compagno.
And like Kristi Noem.

Kristi Noem @KristiNoem
A week ago,@DanaBashCNN tried to trap me with a story about a 10-year old girl who got an abortion. I pointed out that nobody was asking about the pervert who raped that child. Now it looks like the story was fake to begin with. Literal #FakeNews from the liberal media.

Will we see them acknowledge they were wrong, quietly sweep it under the rug, or go deeper into their denials (Claim the rapist is an actor, the child (still) doesn't exist, etc)?


We now have allegations that the (alleged) rapist is an undocumented immigrant. I imagine the GQP will be ALL over this story once they see that line. Now they can say it's Biden's fault because he's letting foreigners rape our kids rather than stopping them from entering the country.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.
Like Jesse Watters.
And like Ohio AG Dave Yost.
And like Fox News Host Emily Compagno.
And like Kristi Noem.

Kristi Noem @KristiNoem
A week ago,@DanaBashCNN tried to trap me with a story about a 10-year old girl who got an abortion. I pointed out that nobody was asking about the pervert who raped that child. Now it looks like the story was fake to begin with. Literal #FakeNews from the liberal media.


The Washington Post's own fact checker questioned it last week:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/07/09/one-source-story-about-10-year-old-an-abortion-goes-viral/

Until yesterday, there was no way to verify it since there weren't any charges filed about a ten year old being raped in Ohio. So this goes to show that if you aren't certain about something, DON'T FARKING MAKE ASSUMPTIONS!

/that includes you, too, Washington Post.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: So this goes to show that if you aren't certain about something, DON'T FARKING MAKE ASSUMPTIONS!


Like assuming it wasn't true and writing a fact check based on that assumption.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The argument for why it was "fake" was Ohio is a mandatory reporting state for child rape (I assume all states are), and for minors seeking an abortion.

There were no records of a mandatory report being filed in either, hence probably didn't happen.

Now it's looking even worse than "didn't happen"  - a mandatory reporter that isn't reporting.

There's a lot to this that needs sorted out, but I see more than the rapist going to jail once this all shakes out.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a bow, WSJ.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know the cops and prosecutors in this state," Yost said. "There's not one of them that wouldn't be turning over every rock, looking for this guy and they would have charged him. They wouldn't leave him loose on the streets ... I'm not saying it could not have happened. What I'm saying to you is there is not a damn scintilla of evidence."

On Wednesday, once news of the arraignment of the Columbus man accused in the child's rape came, Yost issued a single sentence statement:

"We rejoice anytime a child rapist is taken off the streets."

Man, straight up fark this asshole.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thingster: hence probably didn't happen.


Just like all those rapes that never go reported?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now Snopes can confirm the story.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Lsherm: So this goes to show that if you aren't certain about something, DON'T FARKING MAKE ASSUMPTIONS!

Like assuming it wasn't true and writing a fact check based on that assumption.


That's what I just said!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is also not a shred of evidence that THE Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost didn't have sex with a goat as part of his fraternity initiation in college.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: That's what I just said!


My b. Agree, Kessler is garbage.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was the ONLY reporter in the courtroom this morning as the man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl, impregnating her, leading to an abortion in Indiana, was arraigned.

This confirms that the case exists. https://t.co/eWvtBMxqZW


- Bethany Bruner (@bethany_bruner) July 13, 2022


Support local journalism.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thingster: The argument for why it was "fake" was Ohio is a mandatory reporting state for child rape (I assume all states are), and for minors seeking an abortion.

There were no records of a mandatory report being filed in either, hence probably didn't happen.

Now it's looking even worse than "didn't happen"  - a mandatory reporter that isn't reporting.

There's a lot to this that needs sorted out, but I see more than the rapist going to jail once this all shakes out.


So why did Columbus Police know about this in June then?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: It's like these assholes doubting this is possible never went to middle school. We had an 11 year old classmate who was impregnated by her stepfather and she carried to term and disappeared. This was in 1989


The girl with the locker next to mine in 8th grade got knocked up by a kid who was also an 8th grader but 16yrs old (he'd failed 6th grade at least once if I remember right nearly 4 decades later.)

She ended up having the baby and rejoined everybody else at school in 10th grade.  The boy ended up killing himself with his dad's pistol because they were going to send him to military school.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sense of shame:

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/fox-news-guest-who-doubted-ohio-rape-victim-story-takes-credit-for-rapists-arrest/
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Pence will fix this with religion!
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: No sense of shame:

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/fox-news-guest-who-doubted-ohio-rape-victim-story-takes-credit-for-rapists-arrest/


That's such horse shiat. 
That woman should be fired for her journalistic malfeasance. But given what we know about Fox, she probably is getting a bonus.

I hate this country.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Cirdec: thorpe: Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.

And like the wall street journal

Bootleg: Will we see them acknowledge they were wrong, quietly sweep it under the rug, or go deeper into their denials (Claim the rapist is an actor, the child (still) doesn't exist, etc)?

No, they found out the rapist's name and that he might not be in the country legally so they're pivoting to racism/nationalism

Awkward:

"There are times when an abortion is necessary. I know that. When you have a black and a white," he told an aide, before adding, "Or a rape."

/What kind of dolt would say something like that?


Republicans learned that they don't have to hide who/what they are anymore.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Bootleg: thorpe: Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.
Like Jesse Watters.
And like Ohio AG Dave Yost.
And like Fox News Host Emily Compagno.
And like Kristi Noem.

Kristi Noem @KristiNoem
A week ago,@DanaBashCNN tried to trap me with a story about a 10-year old girl who got an abortion. I pointed out that nobody was asking about the pervert who raped that child. Now it looks like the story was fake to begin with. Literal #FakeNews from the liberal media.

Will we see them acknowledge they were wrong, quietly sweep it under the rug, or go deeper into their denials (Claim the rapist is an actor, the child (still) doesn't exist, etc)?

We now have allegations that the (alleged) rapist is an undocumented immigrant. I imagine the GQP will be ALL over this story once they see that line. Now they can say it's Biden's fault because he's letting foreigners rape our kids rather than stopping them from entering the country.


Except the Rapist has been here since 2015.

Of course, the little girl may also be undocumented, so she can go, too.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: schubie: It's like these assholes doubting this is possible never went to middle school. We had an 11 year old classmate who was impregnated by her stepfather and she carried to term and disappeared. This was in 1989

The girl with the locker next to mine in 8th grade got knocked up by a kid who was also an 8th grader but 16yrs old (he'd failed 6th grade at least once if I remember right nearly 4 decades later.)

She ended up having the baby and rejoined everybody else at school in 10th grade.  The boy ended up killing himself with his dad's pistol because they were going to send him to military school.


That's a shame, considering it seems like he was good with guns.

/One ticket, please
//Smoking
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is there an over/under on the amount of days before some GOP moron finds a way to defend this?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: HighOnCraic: No sense of shame:

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/fox-news-guest-who-doubted-ohio-rape-victim-story-takes-credit-for-rapists-arrest/

That's such horse shiat. 
That woman should be fired for her journalistic malfeasance. But given what we know about Fox, she probably is getting a bonus.

I hate this country.


Next you'll say that Scientology leaders should be fired for scamming people out of money.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rudemix: Is there an over/under on the amount of days before some GOP moron finds a way to defend this?


Zero, in this very thread.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: HighOnCraic: No sense of shame:

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/fox-news-guest-who-doubted-ohio-rape-victim-story-takes-credit-for-rapists-arrest/

That's such horse shiat. 
That woman should be fired for her journalistic malfeasance. But given what we know about Fox, she probably is getting a bonus.

I hate this country.


That's the beauty of that "just asking questions" bullshiat.

Anytime they're proven wrong, they can pretend they were just "asking questions" and not actual claiming what they're saying.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Elliot8654: HighOnCraic: No sense of shame:

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/fox-news-guest-who-doubted-ohio-rape-victim-story-takes-credit-for-rapists-arrest/

That's such horse shiat. 
That woman should be fired for her journalistic malfeasance. But given what we know about Fox, she probably is getting a bonus.

I hate this country.

That's the beauty of that "just asking questions" bullshiat.

Anytime they're proven wrong, they can pretend they were just "asking questions" and not actual claiming what they're saying.


Why are fox news journalists full of alleged libelous frauds?
How many fox news personalities molest children? I called to give them the chance to disavow their supposed child rape, and they refused to talk to me! What are they hiding?
To this day, Tucker Carlson has never rebuked the claims that he has sex with underage boys while Sean Hannity watches. I wonder why?

Fark News. We allege, you leap to conclusions.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thorpe: Lots of rightwingers looking stupid for doubting this happened.
Like Jesse Watters.
And like Ohio AG Dave Yost.
And like Fox News Host Emily Compagno.
And like Kristi Noem.

Kristi Noem @KristiNoem
A week ago,@DanaBashCNN tried to trap me with a story about a 10-year old girl who got an abortion. I pointed out that nobody was asking about the pervert who raped that child. Now it looks like the story was fake to begin with. Literal #FakeNews from the liberal media.


They only look stupid to the non-converted.
They do not look stupid to Republicans, or even the fence-sitting masses who they might easily brainwash.
Most of them will never see the corrections, or care about them if they do.
 
usahole
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: No sense of shame:

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/fox-news-guest-who-doubted-ohio-rape-victim-story-takes-credit-for-rapists-arrest/


Shameless
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've been thinking of collecting every article about the terrible things women and girls have to go through because of the SC. And eventually sending all those to Barrett so she can see how she is soaked with blood.
But whom am I kidding? She's Catholic. They love to be soaked with blood. Especially the blood of everyone who isn't Catholic.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At this point I'm convinced that at least 50% of Americans are idiots, and there's another 20% on top of that who are also assholes.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If this whole ordeal wasn't disgusting enough already, TFA is full of ads for Republicans running for office.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Mrtraveler01: Elliot8654: HighOnCraic: No sense of shame:

https://www.mediaite.com/tv/fox-news-guest-who-doubted-ohio-rape-victim-story-takes-credit-for-rapists-arrest/

That's such horse shiat. 
That woman should be fired for her journalistic malfeasance. But given what we know about Fox, she probably is getting a bonus.

I hate this country.

That's the beauty of that "just asking questions" bullshiat.

Anytime they're proven wrong, they can pretend they were just "asking questions" and not actual claiming what they're saying.

Why are fox news journalists full of alleged libelous frauds?
How many fox news personalities molest children? I called to give them the chance to disavow their supposed child rape, and they refused to talk to me! What are they hiding?
To this day, Tucker Carlson has never rebuked the claims that he has sex with underage boys while Sean Hannity watches. I wonder why?

Fark News. We allege, you leap to conclusions.


Jon Stewart summed this all up very nicely in the past.

https://www.cc.com/video/8ov5kh/the-daily-show-with-jon-stewart-the-question-mark
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welp, now that they've caught the rapist this case is over and done with, right?

We can all forget about the farking elementary school student who had to cross farking state lines to find a doctor to terminate a farking life-threatening pregnancy because the laws in her home state prohibit that kind of healthcare - oh, and also the state she traveled to is about to ban it as well - because now we know the identity of the farking rapist.

Sleep tight.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Welp, now that they've caught the rapist this case is over and done with, right?

We can all forget about the farking elementary school student who had to cross farking state lines to find a doctor to terminate a farking life-threatening pregnancy because the laws in her home state prohibit that kind of healthcare - oh, and also the state she traveled to is about to ban it as well - because now we know the identity of the farking rapist.

Sleep tight.


Didn'tchu hear he was Messican?!?
 
