 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   New York's PSA on nuclear attacks has many asking, "Why now?". Well, New York's emergency response program, Ready New York, has been around since 2003, so maybe this is just a timely response to 9/11? It IS being implemented ahead of the Real ID Act   (abc7.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, New York City, NEW YORK, city's emergency management agency, New York City residents, New York's emergency response program, nuclear attack, city's emergency management deputy commissioner, new PSA  
•       •       •

183 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2022 at 5:15 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear Attack: Protect & Survive: Action After Warnings - 1975 - CharlieDeanArchives
Youtube UgOybc8Jdoo
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/brooklyn-bridge-fallout-shelter
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Me over here hoping we get nuked ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/brooklyn-bridge-fallout-shelter


Pretty much everywhere is a fallout shelter. The parking garage under my apartment building is one too.

Not that I think it would do a damn bit of good. That garage is ... how do you say ... porous?
 
drayno76
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Join everyone in the middle of a building or basement, take off your clothes?

Nuke ORGY TIME!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Real ID is the one where they inject you with an RFID chip, right?

/ I heard they were going to repurpose the Jewish Space LasersTM for this purpose
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drayno76: Join everyone in the middle of a building or basement, take off your clothes?

Nuke ORGY TIME!


I'm driving the family to the local military base. I don't want to find out what "getting winged" by a nuke feels like, I want it to land on my head.
 
uberalice
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: drayno76: Join everyone in the middle of a building or basement, take off your clothes?

Nuke ORGY TIME!

I'm driving the family to the local military base. I don't want to find out what "getting winged" by a nuke feels like, I want it to land on my head.


I don't have to drive, I'm already close enough. I just hope I can get up on the roof in time for a front row seat.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Real ID is the one where they inject you with an RFID chip, right?

/ I heard they were going to repurpose the Jewish Space LasersTM for this purpose


Real? Seriously, you can't see this as propaganda?

"I don't know if there's ever the perfect moment to talk about nuclear preparedness,"

Mmm, how about every month all year long to school children.
gregstevens.comView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

uberalice: Nick Nostril: drayno76: Join everyone in the middle of a building or basement, take off your clothes?

Nuke ORGY TIME!

I'm driving the family to the local military base. I don't want to find out what "getting winged" by a nuke feels like, I want it to land on my head.

I don't have to drive, I'm already close enough. I just hope I can get up on the roof in time for a front row seat.



Yeah, I'm 14 miles from an Air Force Base.  Yesterday, two days ago, I can't remmeber, maybe through fark, I ended up on a "If your city got nuked" calculator, anything stronger than a mid-level nuke and my house is vaporized. Basically unless they're throwing 1950's power nukes, I don't have to go anywhere to just blink out of existence during an attack.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Luckily, some of have studied your Vault-Tec materials.
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

drayno76: uberalice: Nick Nostril: drayno76: Join everyone in the middle of a building or basement, take off your clothes?

Nuke ORGY TIME!

I'm driving the family to the local military base. I don't want to find out what "getting winged" by a nuke feels like, I want it to land on my head.

I don't have to drive, I'm already close enough. I just hope I can get up on the roof in time for a front row seat.


Yeah, I'm 14 miles from an Air Force Base.  Yesterday, two days ago, I can't remmeber, maybe through fark, I ended up on a "If your city got nuked" calculator, anything stronger than a mid-level nuke and my house is vaporized. Basically unless they're throwing 1950's power nukes, I don't have to go anywhere to just blink out of existence during an attack.


It was a Reddit post
 
dryknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [YouTube video: Nuclear Attack: Protect & Survive: Action After Warnings - 1975 - CharlieDeanArchives]


Totally going to have time to close the windows, turn of gas, etc... by the time the bright light consumes me.
 
drayno76
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: drayno76: uberalice: Nick Nostril: drayno76: Join everyone in the middle of a building or basement, take off your clothes?

Nuke ORGY TIME!

I'm driving the family to the local military base. I don't want to find out what "getting winged" by a nuke feels like, I want it to land on my head.

I don't have to drive, I'm already close enough. I just hope I can get up on the roof in time for a front row seat.


Yeah, I'm 14 miles from an Air Force Base.  Yesterday, two days ago, I can't remmeber, maybe through fark, I ended up on a "If your city got nuked" calculator, anything stronger than a mid-level nuke and my house is vaporized. Basically unless they're throwing 1950's power nukes, I don't have to go anywhere to just blink out of existence during an attack.

It was a Reddit post


Nope. Fark. I don't get on Reddit unless forced at gunpoint.

https://nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.