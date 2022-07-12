 Skip to content
(Washingtonian)   Former CIA disguise expert has got your nose   (washingtonian.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pleasant story! And good on Aubrey for letting them include a picture of her new ear, I'm sure she's sensitive about it.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lend me your ear!

/that's disgusting
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He does, kinda.

It has gotten quite red and bulbous lately. I think I have clownitis.
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No nose? How did he smell?"

Terrible!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Great - now he tells us."
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, that's nice.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lovely...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
give that man a hand.....
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Body Parts on TLC also

https://go.tlc.com/show/body-parts-tlc-atve-us
 
Petey4335
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Back in the day I was working as a tech at an amusement part in Williamsburg, Virginia (coincidentally close to the CIA's Camp Peary) and one of the other technicians I worked with was a retired CIA technician. He obviously wouldn't say what he had done at the CIA, but he was brilliant with electronics.

Funny thing: those tiny little microphones on the ends of headsets that ride operators wore at the time? He was the only person who could or would bother resoldering them when they went bad. He seemed to enjoy it. I didn't ask why.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
His work is amazing...

rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
From the photo I thought he was holding Tucker Carlson's dismembered head and the story was even better.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DIY
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 500x632]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

toraque: Funny thing: those tiny little microphones on the ends of headsets that ride operators wore at the time? He was the only person who could or would bother resoldering them when they went bad. He seemed to enjoy it. I didn't ask why.


Probably because before Amazon would deliver by goat to the Afghan mountains you didn't have many options when your spy equipment went tits up in the field...
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like the Baron has some serious competition.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously though, kudos to this guy.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I got your chin!"

/aisle seat, please
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.