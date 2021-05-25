 Skip to content
(ABC News)   New Boston Police Commissioner beats out all other colleagues in the running including those who once physically beat him 25 years ago   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black guy?

Black guy.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if he'll cover for a kiddie-diddler too?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Black guy?

Black guy.


And we're done
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking from similar experience, someone like that goes on to either being a shepherd or a dispenser of vengeance. Hope he turned out to be the former.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Speaking from similar experience, someone like that goes on to either being a shepherd or a dispenser of vengeance. Hope he turned out to be the former.


Of course, some people go both ways:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, did he get a good settlement out of it? Or was it, that's cool man I understand I looked the same skincolorwise as the guy you wanted to beat, were all good, I'll keep my job right?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Speaking from similar experience, someone like that goes on to either being a shepherd or a dispenser of vengeance. Hope he turned out to be the former.


Well, he was the police chief of Ann Arbor, MI before this so lets hop on the google.

"Unarmed officers responding to some calls (mental health) makes sense"
https://www.mlive.com/news/ann-arbor/2021/04/ann-arbor-police-chief-says-having-unarmed-responses-to-some-911-calls-makes-sense.html

Acknowledged that George Floyd's death was police brutality
https://www.clickondetroit.com/all-about-ann-arbor/2021/05/25/ann-arbor-police-mourn-victims-of-injustice-on-anniversary-of-george-floyds-murder/#//

Crybaby cops saying they don't feel they had support from senior officials if they abused their power
https://www.thecentersquare.com/issues/crime/ann-arbor-police-officer-retires-over-mob-mentality-police-enforcement-tumbles/article_519e37e6-01e3-11ed-83b4-cf520b62ff25.html

I'd look at crime stats but he took over in mid 2019 but, you know, the whole "crime rose globally on account of Papa Nurgle six months after he took over" thing.

Seems like he at least been doing some things right.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's going to be an awkward Halloween Heist day in Boston this year.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"He promised to work to diversify the police department - which critics have long complained doesn't look enough like the city it serves..."

Not enough Irish cops in Boston?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Speaking from similar experience, someone like that goes on to either being a shepherd or a dispenser of vengeance. Hope he turned out to be the former.


We'd be in a right state of affairs without police violence!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Boston goes through commissioners for its police like an Indian restaurant goes through toilet paper for its bathrooms.

/Good luck, buddy
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
colleagues who mistook him for a shooting suspect

B-b-b-but he was black, so he looked just like a criminal.
 
