 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   You might hear that a bottle of Champagne sold for $2.5 million and think, "Jesus, people are stupid," but that would only be before you heard that the bottle was adorned with a digital collectible Bored Ape   (cnn.com) divider line
40
    More: Stupid, Copyright, Trademark, Intellectual property, Property, Wine, Avenue Foch, Bottle, magnum of Chateau Avenue Foch  
•       •       •

504 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2022 at 3:45 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...then I'd think, "Jesus, there really is no hope left for humanity, is there?"
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It was only a matter of time before the two biggest money-laundering schemes outside of real estate were combined.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It was only a matter of time before the two biggest money-laundering schemes outside of real estate were combined.


Mattress stores?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is an ad.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: ...then I'd think, "Jesus, there really is no hope left for humanity, is there?"


Stuff like this selling should prove that wealth does not mean you are smart.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least you get a bottle of champagne. With other NFT's you literally receive nothing at all.

/still stupid
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I cannot wait for the entire NFT scam to catastrophically collapse if for no other reason then I may not need to hear about a shiat drawing of a primate.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So I guess NFT's are NOT going to die with a shred of dignity. Got it.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Psychopusher: ...then I'd think, "Jesus, there really is no hope left for humanity, is there?"

Stuff like this selling should prove that wealth does not mean you are smart.


See also: Real Housewives of ________
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All my apes drunk.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A... what now?
 
Theeng
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BetterMetalSnake: So I guess NFT's are NOT going to die with a shred of dignity. Got it.


NFTs had dignity?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: A... what now?


Bottle of champagne.

It's basically carbonated wine from the Champagne region of France. It is typically stored in bottles and then sold.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It was only a matter of time before the two biggest money-laundering schemes outside of real estate were combined.


It's like rich people never discovered that the liquor store sells the old huge bottles of Bare Foot moscato for $6.

/ My girlfriend clued me in. She's the best.

// you get just as drunk with a $6 bottle as you do with a $600 bottle. And the $6 bottle probably tastes better
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just started my own Bored Ape NFT collection.
I'm going to be mega wealthy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So basically we're saying that the asteroid cannot strike soon enough.
 
rpm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shostie: Kalyco Jack: A... what now?

Bottle of champagne.

It's basically carbonated wine from the Champagne region of France. It is typically stored in bottles and then sold.


But that's not important right now.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

odinsposse: This is an ad.


Yep. Who wants to bet this was a wash trade that was set up to boost prices on Bored Apes now that the NFT fad has really died down?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Moose out front: At least you get a bottle of champagne. With other NFT's you literally receive nothing at all.

/still stupid


I don't disagree, but if I were to spend $2.5 million on champagne I'd damn well better wind up with more booze than I can drink in my lifetime.

/ I am not a connoisseur of expensive champagne, but I highly suspect that I could not tell the difference between a $1000 bottle and a $100 bottle
 
batlock666
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does the champagne function as a slurp juice?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NFTs are digital images that trade on the blockchain

LOL. Let me help you rewrite that so it's correct:

"NFTs are digital images that anybody can right-click and save, only in this case, there's a gigantic file spread across a bunch of computers that contains a URL that might, if you're lucky, still point to that image as well as a unique identifying address ("wallet") that you can assert belongs to you, and anytime someone wants to update the specific wallet that goes with that image then you basically have to burn down an acre of rainforest worth of electricity to do a bunch of show-your-work math. Also, the images are almost always hella ugly, and in the case of the monkey ones are part of a hella racist 4chan trolling campaign. And don't forget that you can use whatever the fark slurp juice is on multiple apes, and these are the sort of things that otherwise functioning adults, and not very small dim-witted children, care about, and yes I was just as surprised by that as you."
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jeebus, we really need to raid the rich and distribute the wealth. They don't have any f*cking clue anymore.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"collectable"
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A bottle of Champagne sold for $2.5 million...
I'm sure the bottle has a fascinating story, a lengthy history, or once belonged to someone significant

...adorned with a digital collectible Bored Ape...
Some people are absolutely just wall-licking paint-chewing DUMB!!!
 
Trik
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've got them for everyone
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A billion galaxies in the universe and we end up on the one that where obscenely wealthy people try to make ape drawings an investment.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trik: Just started my own Bored Ape NFT collection.
I'm going to be mega wealthy!
[Fark user image 768x924]


No, invest your cryptomunnez in my NFT plz. Will be very rich.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a ripoff ... oh wait, it's magnum bottle!
 
jmr61
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've read English competently for more than 5 decades and I have no idea what that sentence means subby.
 
anfrind
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: NFTs are digital images that trade on the blockchain

LOL. Let me help you rewrite that so it's correct:

"NFTs are digital images that anybody can right-click and save, only in this case, there's a gigantic file spread across a bunch of computers that contains a URL that might, if you're lucky, still point to that image as well as a unique identifying address ("wallet") that you can assert belongs to you, and anytime someone wants to update the specific wallet that goes with that image then you basically have to burn down an acre of rainforest worth of electricity to do a bunch of show-your-work math. Also, the images are almost always hella ugly, and in the case of the monkey ones are part of a hella racist 4chan trolling campaign. And don't forget that you can use whatever the fark slurp juice is on multiple apes, and these are the sort of things that otherwise functioning adults, and not very small dim-witted children, care about, and yes I was just as surprised by that as you."


One more correction: the NFT is not even the image itself, but a URL to the image.  Among other things, this means that there are now broken NFTs that point to images on hosting sites that no longer exist.

And for what it's worth, there are NFTs of art that's actually good, but more often than not, those NFTs were minted by scammers and not by the artists who actually created the art.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The buyers of the Champagnewere brothers Giovanni and Piero Buono. They're Italian investors in cryptocurrencies who are active in the fashion and technology industries.

I'm completely unable to figure out where these two got their money and how they are active in "fashion and technology industries".  They sound like heirs.

Unless, of course, someone gave them $2.5M to purchase this bottle which they can sell at a loss and then transfer that $2M back to the original owner.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm a fan of a plan to hit the people who buy this shiat upside the head with a pipe and donate their assets to food banks.
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Trik: Just started my own Bored Ape NFT collection.
I'm going to be mega wealthy!
[Fark user image 768x924]

No, invest your cryptomunnez in my NFT plz. Will be very rich.
[Fark user image 657x920]


Our soon to be cause of our extinction overlord has no use for money.
Just more organic mass and sapient minds to absorb.
 
Theeng
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

anfrind: Prank Call of Cthulhu: NFTs are digital images that trade on the blockchain

LOL. Let me help you rewrite that so it's correct:

"NFTs are digital images that anybody can right-click and save, only in this case, there's a gigantic file spread across a bunch of computers that contains a URL that might, if you're lucky, still point to that image as well as a unique identifying address ("wallet") that you can assert belongs to you, and anytime someone wants to update the specific wallet that goes with that image then you basically have to burn down an acre of rainforest worth of electricity to do a bunch of show-your-work math. Also, the images are almost always hella ugly, and in the case of the monkey ones are part of a hella racist 4chan trolling campaign. And don't forget that you can use whatever the fark slurp juice is on multiple apes, and these are the sort of things that otherwise functioning adults, and not very small dim-witted children, care about, and yes I was just as surprised by that as you."

One more correction: the NFT is not even the image itself, but a URL to the image.  Among other things, this means that there are now broken NFTs that point to images on hosting sites that no longer exist.

And for what it's worth, there are NFTs of art that's actually good, but more often than not, those NFTs were minted by scammers and not by the artists who actually created the art.


This happens a lot, I'm friends with a lot of artists, a number of whom have had their work ripped off and made into NFTs.  The whole NFT scheme gets more and more terrible the deeper you look into it.

NFTs exist to try to prop up crypto by providing an investment vehicle for cryptocurrencies, but they're failing becausr no one else wants the damn things.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Moose out front: At least you get a bottle of champagne. With other NFT's you literally receive nothing at all.

/still stupid

I don't disagree, but if I were to spend $2.5 million on champagne I'd damn well better wind up with more booze than I can drink in my lifetime.

/ I am not a connoisseur of expensive champagne, but I highly suspect that I could not tell the difference between a $1000 bottle and a $100 bottle


I watched a video where they did blind taste tests of cheap champagne and expensive champagne. I think it was $10 vs $1000, but I could be wrong about the prices.

It sticks in my memory because they all preferred the $10 one, and were shocked to find out it was not the expensive one.
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I cannot wait for the entire NFT scam to catastrophically collapse if for no other reason then I may not need to hear about a shiat drawing of a primate.


The one good thing about NFTs is that the "Mark of the Beast" future that evangelicals believe in will be plagued by similar crypto currency scams.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pretty clever. Any forensic accountants looking into your laundering shenanigans will face-palm themselves to death when they see this before they can report it to anyone else.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Trik: Just started my own Bored Ape NFT collection.
I'm going to be mega wealthy!
[Fark user image 768x924]

No, invest your cryptomunnez in my NFT plz. Will be very rich.
[Fark user image 657x920]


Now I'm even wealthier!
Fark user imageView Full Size
Going looking at mega yachts tomorrow.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trik: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Trik: Just started my own Bored Ape NFT collection.
I'm going to be mega wealthy!
[Fark user image 768x924]

No, invest your cryptomunnez in my NFT plz. Will be very rich.
[Fark user image 657x920]

Now I'm even wealthier!
[Fark user image image 768x924]Going looking at mega yachts tomorrow.


I'd buy that for a dollar!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Just a couple of celebrities who work for the same talent agency that has invested in Bored Apes talking about their awesome Bored Ape investments.  Better get in on this hip trend all the Hollywood movie stars are into.

This breaks down how it works:  https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1108033471

MA: Now, when we think about a talent agency, like traditionally, we just think about an agent, you know, chatting on the phone with their client and trying to get them a role in a blockbuster movie or landing them in a commercial or get their face on, like, a cereal box. But the industry has grown way more complex than that.
READ: Over the last 10 or 15 years, the talent agencies in Hollywood have sort of turned on the booster rockets. They've become extremely aggressive about expansion and growth.
WONG: And there's a reason for that. Private equity firms have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to buy stakes in Hollywood talent agencies, including CAA. And we know private equity investors want to see growth.
MA: And so talent agencies are pursuing new revenue streams and becoming, like, these little conglomerates - right? - getting into production, acquiring other media companies and even making riskier bets like investing in startups.
WONG: CAA has put money into crypto ventures like MoonPay, a payment technology company, and OpenSea, the auction marketplace that sells the NFTs for Bored Apes and "Stoner Cats" and World of Women.

All of the celebrities promoting NFTs are represented by CAA.

This one from WSJ is totally worth it to:  https://www.wsj.com/podcasts/the-journal/celebrities-loved-crypto-and-nfts-then-the-markets-crashed/8905d82e-a850-49fc-9c8d-82ea51931feb

They actually got Paris Hilton on the phone in March and she was all "Oh, it's all about community and art" and now she won't return calls and everyone is deleting their apes.  None of the celebrities who were totally into the art of NFTs want to talk about it now.  Fallon deleted his ape from Twitter.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.