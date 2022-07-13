 Skip to content
(BBC)   Drunk man who drove 10 miles down the M4 with two tyres missing blames *checks Magic 8-Ball* Covid   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's British, so I'll excuse him from blaming Brady.

/or Roethlisberger
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should have tried using tires.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just flew in from America, and are my arms tyred!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Should have tried using tires.


Y tho
 
mekkab
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"So I lost my sense of taste and had no idea I was drinking alcohol."


/it's a fair cop
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We couldn't find the freeway so we had to take this thing called the M4.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ah the M4...
A4 west out of town... that big office block that looks like a ship, Gilette
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That damn long-Covid intoxication.  I stop at the liquor store, go home, and it's like I'm drowning in alcohol.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought they spelled it Covyd.
 
