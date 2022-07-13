 Skip to content
(CBS 46 Atlanta)   "I'll have the gas on Pump 5, a Slurpee, and the gun I found behind the Gatorade"   (cbs46.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Crime, Convenience store, gas stations, County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Filling station, drug trade, proposed legislation, Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum  
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
/
I found a dollar sitting on top of some cup cakes the last time I was at 7-11. Odd. Free money. 🤷‍♂
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Take-a-penny, leave-a-penny. Take-a-gun, leave-a-gun.  Same difference.  Even in America, you can't expect your customers to have exact guns on them at all times.  This is just a small thing to help improve customer service.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew it. The US is like many first person shooters. Guns and ammo are just lying around for anyone to pick up. Do you also have healing potions?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
 
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.