(The Sun (Ireland))   Ireland gets triggered about 360k gun licences being issued in five years that could bring on the horror of a school shooting like the US. America: So like a Tuesday   (thesun.ie) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry Ireland...you get used to them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean school is out for summer? I want to express my impotent rage right meow!

/sarcasm
//calibrate your meter accordingly
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could also be worried about the Tories getting more desperate.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half of those guns just ended up getting deep fried.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends
1970s America where school shootings was unheard of.

Or present day where its as common as another COVID variant.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Don't worry Ireland...you get used to them.


Are you unfamiliar with Irish history?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ireland?  Meh

Probably wound up getting wrapped and buried in a field somewhere.  Irishmen are to guns like a squirrel to nuts
 
scanman61
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Depends
1970s America where school shootings was unheard of.


Boomtown Rats - I Don't Like Mondays
Youtube o2I84-A9duY
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Licenses? Permits? We don't even bother with that shiat anymore.  We just hand out AR's and give directions to the nearest school.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Sin_City_Superhero: Don't worry Ireland...you get used to them.

Are you unfamiliar with Irish history?


You mean the car-bombings and other IRA shenanigans.  Does the IRA have 300 million people with 1.25 guns-per-person, like America?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not to mock their concerns, but Ireland is a civilized country, unlike the USA. Here in the USA we do sometimes allow wannabe rappers or people with face tattoos to have a gun. I hope that in the future we will only allow civilized people to have a gun. Some of them will be of Irish extraction.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're always after me lucky charms.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've been to an Irish gun store. All they had was bolt action rifles and shotguns. Me thinks that a little exaggeration was done.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ireland, think of school shootings as the ultimate game of dodge ball. Winners get PTSD while the losers get to listen to Jimmy Hendrix live.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I've been to an Irish gun store. All they had was bolt action rifles and shotguns. Me thinks that a little exaggeration was done.


That's because that is pretty much all you can legally own.  And the restrictions on those are really tight.

My youngest goes to school in Glasnevin.   She has never done a lockdown drill, or even knows what one is.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: They're always after me lucky charms.


It's been a while, are you the farker that thwarted an armed robber?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like that at least there, the pro-gun people's defense is an honest "but they're fun" instead of "mah rights."
 
NobleHam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Not to mock their concerns, but Ireland is a civilized country, unlike the USA. Here in the USA we do sometimes allow wannabe rappers or people with face tattoos to have a gun. I hope that in the future we will only allow civilized people to have a gun. Some of them will be of Irish extraction.


Being racist without saying anything explicitly about race is an art.

Oh, and please tell me how you meant the bad whites too.
 
Shryke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Depends
1970s America where school shootings was unheard of.

Or present day where its as common as another COVID variant.


You are historically illiterate, or lying. School shootings have basically followed population growth.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NobleHam: WastrelWay: Not to mock their concerns, but Ireland is a civilized country, unlike the USA. Here in the USA we do sometimes allow wannabe rappers or people with face tattoos to have a gun. I hope that in the future we will only allow civilized people to have a gun. Some of them will be of Irish extraction.

Being racist without saying anything explicitly about race is an art.

Oh, and please tell me how you meant the bad whites too.


Dude thought amazing race was an ongoing documentary series...

But wait, there are bad whites?
Eggshell, or that psuedo high school linoleum yellow-whiteness..
.there are no bad whites, just us libs according to other whites.
Happy to be excluded or exclusive?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shryke: stevenvictx: Depends
1970s America where school shootings was unheard of.

Or present day where its as common as another COVID variant.

You are historically illiterate, or lying. School shootings have basically followed population growth.


Shootings maybe.
But the ferocity and straight up one shot from these weapons while blow up a human body.
What'd they have then until 1980? Blunderbuss and your dad's browning as far as speed of killing.

You could also compare those decades to other shootings, say, night clubs or from a farking hotel into a concert or at a movie theater or a FARKING 4TH OF JULY PARADE...guessing 0 all previous decades.

But, tucker loves "facts".
 
