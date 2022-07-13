 Skip to content
(ABC News)   USS Benfold sails past the Chinese-claimed Paracel Islands in what was both a freedom of navigation transit and the band's fourth or fifth reunion at this point   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a brick and I'm drowning slowly

/wait
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here, since TFA couldn't be bothered to do it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This seems like a smart idea, playing "I'm not touching you" with multi-billion dollar equipment when the world is already spiraling. Yes, brilliant, really.

But of course, on the other hand, fark China.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It was a battle of who could care less
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well I thought about the Navy
Dad said "Son you're fucking high"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The President of the United States in the name of The Congress takes pride in presenting the MEDAL OF HONOR posthumously to

HOSPITAL CORPSMAN THIRD CLASS EDWARD C. BENFOLD
UNITED STATES NAVY
for service as set forth in the following
CITATION:


For gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a Hospital Corpsman attached to a company in the First Marine Division during operations against enemy aggressor forces in Korea on September 5, 1952. When his company was subjected to heavy artillery, and mortar barrages, followed by a determined assault during the hours of darkness by an enemy force estimated at battalion strength, HC3c. BENFOLD resolutely moved from position to position in the face of intense hostile fire, treating the wounded and lending words of encouragement. Leaving the protection of his sheltered position to treat the wounded when the platoon area in which he was working was attacked from both the front and the rear, he moved forward to an exposed ridge line where he observed two Marines in a large crater. As he approached the two men to determine their condition, an enemy soldier threw two grenades into the crater while two other enemy charged the position. Picking up a grenade in each hand, HC3c. BENFOLD leaped out of the crater and hurled himself against the onrushing hostile soldiers, pushing the grenades against their chests and killing both the attackers. Mortally wounded while carrying out this heroic act, HC3c. BENFOLD, by his great personal valor and resolute spirit of self-sacrifice in the face of almost certain death, was directly responsible for saving the lives of his two comrades. His exceptional courage reflects the highest credit upon himself and enhances the finest traditions of the United States Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for others.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's one mighty large pool to throw your phone in.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: This seems like a smart idea, playing "I'm not touching you" with multi-billion dollar equipment when the world is already spiraling. Yes, brilliant, really.

But of course, on the other hand, fark China.


If you don't you lose it. Maybe we will get some new bumper boat footage.
 
scanman61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
China's sand dumps?

Fark 'em.  If you let them get away with this shiat they're going to lay claim to the entire Pacific as "traditional Chinese territory".
 
Ehre
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't know why someone else doesn't make their own Island next to the Chinese island. Two can play at that game. We can have an island building race.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
China claims the entire South China Sea.  Not some of it. ALL OF IT.  This is to remind them they don't.  All the other countries in the region are sick of China's shiat.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Picking up a grenade in each hand, HC3c. BENFOLD leaped out of the crater and hurled himself against the onrushing hostile soldiers, pushing the grenades against their chests and killing both the attackers.


Even for a MoH citation, that is amazingly cinematically badass.

/afterlife greeter: uh, did you consider *throwing* the grenades back?
 
extrafancy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Instead of the Benfold, we should send the USS Maddox in there to stir things up.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: This seems like a smart idea, playing "I'm not touching you" with multi-billion dollar equipment when the world is already spiraling. Yes, brilliant, really.

But of course, on the other hand, fark China.


Meh, these kinds of exercises are pretty normal. It's not a problem unless someone says "no, you can't do that".
 
germ78
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Your Uncle Walter was saying the Chi-coms were missing the war by not blowing smoke at the Navy fleet. Maybe they have narcolepsy and now they have regrets? But kudos to the Navy and their 'do it anyway' attitude.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

extrafancy: Instead of the Benfold, we should send the USS Maddox in there to stir things up.


This ship?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ehre: I don't know why someone else doesn't make their own Island next to the Chinese island. Two can play at that game. We can have an island building race.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Picking up a grenade in each hand, HC3c. BENFOLD leaped out of the crater and hurled himself against the onrushing hostile soldiers, pushing the grenades against their chests and killing both the attackers.


Goddamn.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

germ78: Your Uncle Walter was saying the Chi-coms were missing the war by not blowing smoke at the Navy fleet. Maybe they have narcolepsy and now they have regrets? But kudos to the Navy and their 'do it anyway' attitude.


Uncle Walter also says say what you want about the tenets of national socialism but at least it's an ethos.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Spermbot: extrafancy: Instead of the Benfold, we should send the USS Maddox in there to stir things up.

This ship?


I was thinking the one that was involved in the Gulf of Tonkin business that got things kicked off in Vietnam.  I could be way off.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sometimes we get ship-naming right.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: This seems like a smart idea, playing "I'm not touching you" with multi-billion dollar equipment when the world is already spiraling. Yes, brilliant, really.

But of course, on the other hand, fark China.


Username does not check out.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Son... Putin said I was crazy to build an island out in the middle of the sea but I built it anyway just to show him! Then it sank in to the ocean. So I built another one and yelled at all the neighbors and that sank in to the ocean. Then I built a third one, the USS Benfold sailed past it blowing raspberries at us and it sank in to the ocean. But the fourth one stayed... sorta... that's what you are going to get lad, a fourth generation knockoff island!
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ooh 'eck!  Ooh carrots!  Ooh crumbs!
 
scanman61
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fallingcow: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: This seems like a smart idea, playing "I'm not touching you" with multi-billion dollar equipment when the world is already spiraling. Yes, brilliant, really.

But of course, on the other hand, fark China.

Meh, these kinds of exercises are pretty normal. It's not a problem unless someone says "no, you can't do that".


It's not a problem until they stop talking.

"No, you can't do that" is why the Navy says "Yes, I can"

My father worked for Navy Oceanographic all through the Cold War, and they regularly send unarmed survey vessels into territory where the Soviets said "No, you can't do that" and regularly played the "shouldering" game.  I've gone to meet Dad when he came back from a cruise and seen the twenty meter long scrape marks down the side of the ship.  It was a point of pride for the crew.  Of course, it always helps when the unarmed survey ship has a aircraft carrier buddy sitting just over the horizon...they remembered the Pueblo.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: johnny_vegas: Picking up a grenade in each hand, HC3c. BENFOLD leaped out of the crater and hurled himself against the onrushing hostile soldiers, pushing the grenades against their chests and killing both the attackers.

Even for a MoH citation, that is amazingly cinematically badass.

/afterlife greeter: uh, did you consider *throwing* the grenades back?


Lachhiman Gurung says it doesn't always work.
 
