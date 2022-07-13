 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Amazon handed Ring footage to police without user consent, which explains why the little dead girl was so pissed off   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have loved it if they'd handed it off to police last year when the drug traffickers we're living next door to me.  I wouldn't have cared honestly.  A few bad guys off the streets would've been worth the invasion of privacy.

/I discovered, when those folks were living there, that my midsized town's police department has a rather large gun
//I also discovered that they are woefully inept when trying to catch someone by surprise, and don't surround the house before knocking on a front door
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It can be without user consent.  With a WARRANT.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why would anyone have Ring installed?
Seems to be just paying for a fantasy of catching a "bad guy" on camera.
If they can get a "porch pirate" that they've heard so much about... man that would be so awesome!
Otherwise, it seems to solve a problem that doesn't exist for 99% of people.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seven Days.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The 11 videos shared this year fell under the emergency provision

So not once has there been user consent or a warrant.  Couldn't be arsed, I guess.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 minute ago  
just another reason not to install cameras tech you dont understand
 
chewd
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Begoggle: Why would anyone have Ring installed?
Seems to be just paying for a fantasy of catching a "bad guy" on camera.
If they can get a "porch pirate" that they've heard so much about... man that would be so awesome!
Otherwise, it seems to solve a problem that doesn't exist for 99% of people.


I dont have a ring camera, butt i do have a baby monitor i keep on the front porch. 
Sometimes its just nice to be able to pull up a live stream of home & see that its not currently on fire or anything.
 
