(ABC7 San Francisco)   Yes, but is it really a 'homeless camp' if it includes an elaborate underground bunker full of guns and stolen goods?   (abc7news.com) divider line
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Zeromyhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty sure the Second Amendment says yes.
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe the elaborate bunker was stolen too.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like Ali Baba's bandit cave.
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Looks like a whole bunch of construction sites got hit
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That cave has been there for a decade. Probably dug by a sad Vietnamese family that occupied it back in the day.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Sounds like Ali Baba's bandit cave.


HASSAN CHOP!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you won't provide UBI, get ready for more and more of this.
Also, doing nothing isn't free.
And prisons cost more than UBI.
Math.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But guys, its not a degenerate, junkie criminal lifestyle. They're victims.

And if you complain about having to put up with it, you're a bad person.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No - missing the drugs
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ooooh, a "bunker". That's the kind of language the officials use when they've done something grossly illegal and/or murdered a lot of people. Let's see how the situation develops!

...shouldn't they have called it a "homeless compound" and sent in SWAT guys?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
'Full of guns'

There were three stolen shotguns, clearly made for sport shooting. That's not what the phrase 'full of guns' conjures, it in most people's minds it means an arsenal of dangerous weapons.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The tools can be valuable for resale.  The grandpa shotguns?  Probably not, unless they're those weird high dollar collectable shotguns.  Just struggling to see $100,000 there, but I am bad at cop math.
 
culebra
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bids to buy this quaint fixer-upper start at three quarters of a mil.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: The tools can be valuable for resale.  The grandpa shotguns?  Probably not, unless they're those weird high dollar collectable shotguns.  Just struggling to see $100,000 there, but I am bad at cop math.


I don't know about the other 2, but the middle one is a Browning Citori and MSRPs for about 3 grand.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah, I feel like they're playing fast and loose with the term "bunker." Is this like cop math? Cop real estate?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

