(ABC7 San Francisco)   Omicron variant BA.5 is now at least as infectious as Measles, making it the world's most most infectious viral disease. But remember, masks are for cowards, so get out there and start licking random people's noses   (abc7news.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could get vaccinated
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's very rude of the virus to ignore us declaring victory over it. It's almost like the little bastard doesn't watch cable news at all.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC we need mask mandates again, why is this even a question?

I've been wearing a mask (N95) all along, despite no one else wearing them. I've gone through airports twice a month, grocery stores, etc. and still haven't caught COVID *knocks wood*

Masks are the #1 easiest way to slow transmission, yet everyone, including local, state, and federal governments, have decided it's too hard to do.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's very rude of the virus to ignore us declaring victory over it. It's almost like the little bastard doesn't watch cable news at all.


It's as if the virus has no respect for the office of the president of the United States.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

make me some tea: JFC we need mask mandates again, why is this even a question?

I've been wearing a mask (N95) all along, despite no one else wearing them. I've gone through airports twice a month, grocery stores, etc. and still haven't caught COVID *knocks wood*

Masks are the #1 easiest way to slow transmission, yet everyone, including local, state, and federal governments, have decided it's too hard to do.


I haven't stopped wearing a mask, but my Husband has, so if he catches it again......*narrows eyes*   I won't be a happy wife, and he won't have a happy life.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it still safe to lick their taints?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Masks don't really do that much.
 
bdub77
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Or you could get vaccinated


not sure if serious. vaccination only limits severity and perhaps makes it slightly less infectious. but everyone is getting it.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe we'll get lucky and this wave will take down Trump and some brand name Republicans.
🤷‍♀
 
djZorbof
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Is it still safe to lick their taints?


Yes. That just gives you monkeypox
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who cares? COVID is over. I'm not wearing some pointless mask to satisfy you paranoid safety nazis. I have a gun for that.
 
bdub77
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Who cares? COVID is over. I'm not wearing some pointless mask to satisfy you paranoid safety nazis. I have a gun for that.


guns are for protection, condoms are for sailors
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
raerae1980: I haven't stopped wearing a mask, but my Husband has, so if he catches it again......*narrows eyes*   I won't be a happy wife, and he won't have a happy life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
so get out there and start licking random people's noses

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why don't they just vote the covid out?
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
EMT checking in. While this sucks XD the difference in variants from the original is. People aren't dropping dead like flies anymore. People actually now just get flu like symptoms.  Mutations happen for a reason a virus has no intentions of killing it's host. Without the host it can't survive and spread
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Or you could get vaccinated


But nose licking is my fetish
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As natural selection predicts, the virus becomes more infectious and less lethal. Or maybe all the really susceptible people have died. This has happened many times in history. In a generation or two, maybe sooner, this will be another coronavirus that causes a common cold. About twenty percent of colds are caused by coronaviruses, and it would be interesting to study if they jumped to humans from animals, what animals, and how.
 
xalres
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Or you could get vaccinated


I'm triple-doinked and still got it. Damn kid brought it home from school. Almost a month on and I'm at the "coughing so hard you vomit" stage of recovery. Energy levels are slowly coming back but I still get exhausted from even mild activity.

Mask up. It's not fun, this thing.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Or you could get vaccinated


AND you should get vaccinated
 
Eravior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: Masks don't really do that much.


Well, yeah, it's the wearing of the mask that does the trick. And no, for the last time, transmission of COVID through farts is unlikely so wear the mask on your face.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Masks? Covid? fark that noise!!!! It's time to PARTYYYYYYY!!!! Whoooooo!!!! Open wide and Gimmie some of that covid!!!!! Whooooo!!!  Ahhhhhh!!! 

the-sun.comView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Or you could get vaccinated


you don't get to sound superior when its clear you didn't even read the article.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
WATCH: 'I will end this,' Biden says of pandemic | Second Presidential Debate 2020
Youtube ce9_pVL37nw
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I never wore a mask growing up, and never got measles.

Chexmix, Liberace!
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

styckx: EMT checking in. While this sucks XD the difference in variants from the original is. People aren't dropping dead like flies anymore.


Average daily deaths are WAY down from their recent peak over the winter, yes, but the fact that the 7-day average (410) is nearly double what it was at this time last year (258) suggests that being complacent is foolish and that this winter we'll once again be losing 2,000+ people a day.

Last year, the average started climbing in early August, passing 1,000 daily deaths by August 20.

If that pattern repeats this year, people will be dropping dead like flies in about a month or so.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eravior: Clash City Farker: Masks don't really do that much.

Well, yeah, it's the wearing of the mask that does the trick. And no, for the last time, transmission of COVID through farts is unlikely so wear the mask on your face.


if you can get your hands on N95 or even KN95, that will offer protection

A cloth mask mostly protects those around the wearer a lot more than it protects the wearer

I'm fast reaching the point of dropping my mask wherever nobody else is wearing one. Why protect those who don't care about others?

I have a small supply of n95 that I use in higher risk settings
 
mikalmd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With Measles , if you saw someone with it , you were next ..
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Measles?  If it's that contagious we are farked.  Measles can infect people by just being in the room with them, but luckily it was never overly deadly.  Covid BA.5 is gonna fark sh*t up.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Or you could get vaccinated


Vaccinated, and boosted last November.  By now I don't think that booster is still effective.  But my doctor told me yesterday to try to wait out getting the second booster until they reformulate it to account for omicron.

I'm lucky in that I work from home, and only take the subway once a week.  But I've seen more and more people completely disregard the mask mandate in the subway, which isn't encouraging.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

styckx: EMT checking in. While this sucks XD the difference in variants from the original is. People aren't dropping dead like flies anymore. People actually now just get flu like symptoms.  Mutations happen for a reason a virus has no intentions of killing it's host. Without the host it can't survive and spread


I agree that lower occurrence of deaths is a great thing but long COVID is debilitating, and many people get cardiac issues longterm despite appearing to recover otherwise.
 
argylez
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bdub77: cretinbob: Or you could get vaccinated


not sure if serious. vaccination only limits severity and perhaps makes it slightly less infectious. but everyone is getting it.


Exactly.  Not a big deal.  Carry on citizen
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

styckx: EMT checking in. While this sucks XD the difference in variants from the original is. People aren't dropping dead like flies anymore. People actually now just get flu like symptoms.  Mutations happen for a reason a virus has no intentions of killing it's host. Without the host it can't survive and spread


Last week there were three people on my team out with covid. One guy said his whole family had it. One person had come back after being wasted for a week, and they sounded like death warmed over. This may not be fatal, but it still farking sucks to catch and anyone who can avoid it would be smart to protect themselves.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

make me some tea: styckx: EMT checking in. While this sucks XD the difference in variants from the original is. People aren't dropping dead like flies anymore. People actually now just get flu like symptoms.  Mutations happen for a reason a virus has no intentions of killing it's host. Without the host it can't survive and spread

I agree that lower occurrence of deaths is a great thing but long COVID is debilitating, and many people get cardiac issues longterm despite appearing to recover otherwise.


That's the kicker.
What we've seen so far is that a substantial number of people don't really recover so much as the move on with chronic illnesses they did not have before getting covid.

It's not just covid we maskers don't want - it's the trouble covid causes even if you survive it.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm vaccinated/boosted and where a mask everywhere.  Still caught COVID.  Been testing positive for six f*cking days now.   The spiking fevers, phlegm, coughing, congestion, etc just won't ease up.  I'm out of breath just trying to do daily activities. I have enough Tylenol Cold and Sinus to start my own little meth lab.
I'm nowhere near ending up in the hospital, but man, this sucks. What an awful illness.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Who cares? COVID is over. I'm not wearing some pointless mask to satisfy you paranoid safety nazis. I have a gun for that.


I'd love to hear a description of how you satisfy paranoid safety nazis with your gun.

/ one-handed typing as I think about it
 
Torchsong
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have my gun. That's the only protection I need.

/AMERICA!
//F**k yeah!
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

styckx: EMT checking in. While this sucks XD the difference in variants from the original is. People aren't dropping dead like flies anymore. People actually now just get flu like symptoms.  Mutations happen for a reason a virus has no intentions of killing it's host. Without the host it can't survive and spread


If you're an EMT, you probably occasionally talk to doctors while you're on the clock. Maybe you should ask one of them about that (protip: ask a doctor that deals with infectious diseases, not a podiatrist). Even Dr. Google can help here.  Ebola, for example hasn't become less deadly over time.

Viruses don't think, they don't plan, they have no intentions. They may or may not be alive. They mutate completely at random.
 
On-Farkin-On [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Vaxxed and boosted, got it from family over the 4th. The symptoms have been mild, my reaction to shots 2 and 3 were way more severe, though not as long lived. Some body aches and coughing early on, now I'm mainly in the everything smells like cat piss and stuff tastes funny part. I had set up for remote work prior to this and my asshole boss told me to come in or take time off, no more remote. So I'm hearing a lot of new people coughing in the office this week...
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

styckx: EMT checking in. While this sucks XD the difference in variants from the original is. People aren't dropping dead like flies anymore. People actually now just get flu like symptoms.  Mutations happen for a reason a virus has no intentions of killing it's host. Without the host it can't survive and spread


Viruses don't think. They have no intentions whatsoever.

Evolution is not forward-thinking. It is entirely possible for any given hypothetical virus to mutate toward increased lethality. All it has to do to outcompete other variants is spread faster than it kills its hosts.

If this ultimately wipes out all of its hosts and drives itself to extinction, the virus still doesn't care . . . because it has no wants, it does not think, and it does not plan. It just executes its molecular programming until it stops.

/No pity, no remorse, no fear . . .
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm vaccinated/boosted and where a mask everywhere.  Still caught COVID.  Been testing positive for six f*cking days now.   The spiking fevers, phlegm, coughing, congestion, etc just won't ease up.  I'm out of breath just trying to do daily activities. I have enough Tylenol Cold and Sinus to start my own little meth lab.
I'm nowhere near ending up in the hospital, but man, this sucks. What an awful illness.


I wouldn't waste tests until your symptoms are done.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lord Rust: Subtonic: Who cares? COVID is over. I'm not wearing some pointless mask to satisfy you paranoid safety nazis. I have a gun for that.

I'd love to hear a description of how you satisfy paranoid safety nazis with your gun.

/ one-handed typing as I think about it


It involves lots of gun lube.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

make me some tea: JFC we need mask mandates again, why is this even a question?

I've been wearing a mask (N95) all along, despite no one else wearing them. I've gone through airports twice a month, grocery stores, etc. and still haven't caught COVID *knocks wood*

Masks are the #1 easiest way to slow transmission, yet everyone, including local, state, and federal governments, have decided it's too hard to do.


Yeah well, people who are gonna wear them, are gonna wear them.
 
Stibium
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

styckx: EMT checking in. While this sucks XD the difference in variants from the original is. People aren't dropping dead like flies anymore. People actually now just get flu like symptoms.  Mutations happen for a reason a virus has no intentions of killing it's host. Without the host it can't survive and spread


The virus doesn't know when if kills too many people.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Measles?  If it's that contagious we are farked.  Measles can infect people by just being in the room with them, but luckily it was never overly deadly.  Covid BA.5 is gonna fark sh*t up.


People who failed to vaccinate are farked. The rest of us just have an unpleasant illness to look forward to, unless we have preexisting conditions that put us at extra risk. It's going to suck for the elderly.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

educated: make me some tea: styckx: EMT checking in. While this sucks XD the difference in variants from the original is. People aren't dropping dead like flies anymore. People actually now just get flu like symptoms.  Mutations happen for a reason a virus has no intentions of killing it's host. Without the host it can't survive and spread

I agree that lower occurrence of deaths is a great thing but long COVID is debilitating, and many people get cardiac issues longterm despite appearing to recover otherwise.

That's the kicker.
What we've seen so far is that a substantial number of people don't really recover so much as the move on with chronic illnesses they did not have before getting covid.

It's not just covid we maskers don't want - it's the trouble covid causes even if you survive it.


Additionally immunocompromised people still live in the same fear we all lived in 2020.

My wife is one of them, her doctor told her during periods of high transmission and increasing hospitalization, such as right now, she needs to avoid being indoors with those outside her household, and so does everyone in her household, including me. I have work sending me to job sites and offices around the state once a week, so I can't get out of traveling even though I work from home most of the time. Airport terminals especially are places with high transmission risk because 95% of the people pushed together at gates are not masked anymore. The plane is safer than the terminal.

I don't worry so much for myself if I get sick, but I would have to sequester in my room with the window open and fan blowing out in the middle of summer to keep her from catching it. I just don't want this crud at all. If you're going unmasked you're a sitting duck even fully vaccinated and boosted now.
 
maxheck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I always wear a mask when out and about, and some nitwit asked me about it just last week.

Ummm... How do you (cough) know *I* don't have Covid?

That's one of those things that Asians get that the rest of of us don't. Masks aren't for protecting you, they're for protecting everyone else.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

basscomm: styckx: EMT checking in. While this sucks XD the difference in variants from the original is. People aren't dropping dead like flies anymore. People actually now just get flu like symptoms.  Mutations happen for a reason a virus has no intentions of killing it's host. Without the host it can't survive and spread

If you're an EMT, you probably occasionally talk to doctors while you're on the clock. Maybe you should ask one of them about that (protip: ask a doctor that deals with infectious diseases, not a podiatrist). Even Dr. Google can help here.  Ebola, for example hasn't become less deadly over time.

Viruses don't think, they don't plan, they have no intentions. They may or may not be alive. They mutate completely at random.


Yeah, and selective pressure tends to favor mutations that are less deadly and more transmissible.

How many people get infected with Ebola each year? How many people get infected with Covid in a given day?
 
tasteme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm vaccinated/boosted and where a mask everywhere.  Still caught COVID.  Been testing positive for six f*cking days now.   The spiking fevers, phlegm, coughing, congestion, etc just won't ease up.  I'm out of breath just trying to do daily activities. I have enough Tylenol Cold and Sinus to start my own little meth lab.
I'm nowhere near ending up in the hospital, but man, this sucks. What an awful illness.


Perhaps you should see if your username checks out, also.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: cretinbob: Or you could get vaccinated

Vaccinated, and boosted last November.  By now I don't think that booster is still effective.  But my doctor told me yesterday to try to wait out getting the second booster until they reformulate it to account for omicron.


I'd been holding out on the second booster for autumn to get closer. Figured I'd time it with the jump in cases we've seen the last two times, so it's fresh in my system.

Well, I flew this week, and what did I bring home with me?

Yeah.

montreal_medic:

I'm fast reaching the point of dropping my mask wherever nobody else is wearing one. Why protect those who don't care about others?

The N95s still provide you with protection, so if the maskless around you are contagious, keeping the mask on is still to your benefit.
 
