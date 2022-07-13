 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWLP)   Man falls from the sky and ends up at subby's house   (wwlp.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Parachuting, Parachute, Orange fire, Jumptown Skydiving, Orange Sunday night, hard landing, Orange Fire Department, ORANGE  
•       •       •

1138 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2022 at 12:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MathProf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby here. This is my son. He ended up with only a broken upper left arm, so we are feeling pretty lucky. He's now recuperating at my house (which explains the headline).
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MathProf: Subby here. This is my son. He ended up with only a broken upper left arm, so we are feeling pretty lucky. He's now recuperating at my house (which explains the headline).


Has your wife done the "I told you so" thing yet?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby should have gone with this quote FTA:
"..hard landing on top of Seaman..."
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
very glad he's safe!


Everybody's Coming to My House (Live)
Youtube XuxVrEnsov8
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! Has he bought some lottery tickets yet? Glad he'll be OK.
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Thankful that he's ok. What a story eh?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MathProf: Subby here. This is my son. He ended up with only a broken upper left arm, so we are feeling pretty lucky. He's now recuperating at my house (which explains the headline).


The things people will do to get greens
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The man who came to dinner.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Could've been worse...

Santa Drops in at the Bundys - Married with Children
Youtube G3TysikAvdQ
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So glad we're flipping gender roles here in the 21st Century

Thank You God
Youtube C2SkqaCO9c4
 
Tentacle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

optikeye: MathProf: Subby here. This is my son. He ended up with only a broken upper left arm, so we are feeling pretty lucky. He's now recuperating at my house (which explains the headline).

Has your wife done the "I told you so" thing yet?


To be fair, he only broke *one* arm...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tentacle: optikeye: MathProf: Subby here. This is my son. He ended up with only a broken upper left arm, so we are feeling pretty lucky. He's now recuperating at my house (which explains the headline).

Has your wife done the "I told you so" thing yet?

To be fair, he only broke *one* arm...


Neighbor's kid:  "HEY, Can you fetch my drone while you're up there"
 
scalpod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: Wow! Has he bought some lottery tickets yet? Glad he'll be OK.


I always found that kinda weird to say. I think of luck as being a quantity you're portioned and then used up...so every thing balances.

Like, oh I got a Royal Flush in Vegas and then get hit by a piece of falling space debris.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Naked Gun Leslie Nielsen & OJ Simpson HD
Youtube n08mNz9f0FQ
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll guess it's probably a little rare to be able to literally fark yourself here.

Cool

Glad he's going to be ok, wild
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MathProf: Subby here. This is my son. He ended up with only a broken upper left arm, so we are feeling pretty lucky. He's now recuperating at my house (which explains the headline).


Jesus, I'm just glad my dad never had to watch a video of the dumb shiat I did on the news. Glad he's relatively ok!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MathProf: Subby here. This is my son. He ended up with only a broken upper left arm, so we are feeling pretty lucky. He's now recuperating at my house (which explains the headline).


I am glad your son is OK. Skydiving accidents usually don't end well.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: MathProf: Subby here. This is my son. He ended up with only a broken upper left arm, so we are feeling pretty lucky. He's now recuperating at my house (which explains the headline).

I am glad your son is OK. Skydiving accidents usually don't end well.


They usually do end well, but those that do usually don't end up in the media.
/been skydiving for 13 years
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.