(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Auto collision repair shop destroyed in auto collision, dawg   (kiro7.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF with video?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh.

That'll buff right out.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle police say they cited the driver for speeding.

God these pigs are farking useless in every possible scenario
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women drivers.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they'll need to hire an auto collision repair shop repair shop.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Seattle police say they cited the driver for speeding.

God these pigs are farking useless in every possible scenario


I think the problem had less to do with "speeding" and more to do with "sudden braking"...  or, "breaking."
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olrasputin: Guess they'll need to hire an auto collision repair shop repair shop.


And then some construction crew across the street will lose control of their crane, and an auto collision repair shop repair shop will collide w/ the current auto collision repair shop repair shop.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olrasputin: Guess they'll need to hire an auto collision repair shop repair shop.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice to see Melania working again.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: olrasputin: Guess they'll need to hire an auto collision repair shop repair shop.

And then some construction crew across the street will lose control of their crane, and an auto collision repair shop repair shop will collide w/ the current auto collision repair shop repair shop.


And then Buffalo buffalo buffalo the auto collision repair shop repair shop repair shop needed for the auto collision repair shop repair shop that buffaloed the auto collision repair shop repair shop, necessitating an auto repair shop repair shop repair shop repair shop?
 
noazark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an auto shop near me called "Design By Impact" ... always gets a smile, whenever I pass by.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they coming in for a break job?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ralph got a driver's license?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least we can check off at least one auto repair shop off her list for her wreck.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Women drivers.


cdn.joke4fun.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

stuffy: Were they coming in for a break job?


there used to be a shop that did brakes around here, with the slogan integrated into a jingle, "the only thing we won't brake is our promise to you!"

of couse hearing this on the radio, homonyms immediately destroy whatever positive message they were trying to convey.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How often do people need to repair 82 year old autos, anyway?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Women drivers.


Oddly enough, evidence suggests that the 82 year old was not at fault.  Fark has its doubts.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This building is so unstable, the worry is that part of it might fall into the street onto a passing car.

Out of control car plows into building, so out of control building plows into cars.  Only fair.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

special20: It's nice to see Melania working again.
[Fark user image 227x270]
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
