(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1943, the largest tank battle in history ended with a Nazi defeat and the Soviet Union lamenting the loss of thousands of world war two era tanks they would otherwise have tried to use in Ukraine in 2022   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, World War II, early July, German offensive, Operation Barbarossa, Battle of Stalingrad, Battle of Kursk, days of warfare, German lines  
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's such a shame that Winston Churchill was able to trick Hitler into attacking the USSR and thereby drag the Soviets into the wrong side of World War II.

/this is what 21st-century Russians believe
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mama had a baby / and her head popped off

Fark user imageView Full Size


*doink*
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 subby
 
Fruity Pebbles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, subby.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falaise Gap was 1944, subby.
 
Honudiver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fantastic headline. Bravo!
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clash City Farker: Falaise Gap was 1944, subby.


That wasn't the largest tank battle though.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem for the Soviets was that Wargaming.net didn't exist yet to give them gold ammo and Russian tank bias.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Clash City Farker: Falaise Gap was 1944, subby.

That wasn't the largest tank battle though.


That is very debateable.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe they can figure out what kind of Nazi death ray hit Guffy's tank.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Many historians consider the Battle of Brody in 1941 to be a larger tank battle than Kursk.
 
farker99
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This demonstrated that the Soviets would throw large amounts of people into a battle.
Lots of solders died on the soviet side and they didn't care.
/Cannon fodder then
//Cannon fodder now
///Cannon fodder tomorrow
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The usual Russian strategy of dumping a million plus bodies at a fight. It's why Ukraine has been going on for years and will continue to.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Watching Russian tanks explode is a lot of fun, but nothing can beat the video of a Ukrainian drone dropping a bomb through the open sunroof of a car full of Russian soldiers.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: The usual Russian strategy of dumping a million plus bodies at a fight. It's why Ukraine has been going on for years and will continue to.


Years?
 
Trevt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
202 - Kursk, When Titans Clash - July 9, 1943
Youtube QrOnEn6aFXU
Good overview here.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: justanotherfarkinfarker: The usual Russian strategy of dumping a million plus bodies at a fight. It's why Ukraine has been going on for years and will continue to.

Years?


2014 when the Russians invaded the Crimea, and started an insurgency in Donbas.  Which was in response to the Ukrainian people rising up and kicking out the Russian oligarchs that were running their country.

Russia would have probably tried to take the whole thing then, but they had logistical problems and were at the extent of what they could do.

Putin failed in the years since, to acquire the skills needed to pull it off, but he had plenty of generals who lied to him and said that he had.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Many historians consider the Battle of Brody in 1941 to be a larger tank battle than Kursk.


Fark user imageView Full Size


no, it was bananas
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Peter von Nostrand: justanotherfarkinfarker: The usual Russian strategy of dumping a million plus bodies at a fight. It's why Ukraine has been going on for years and will continue to.

Years?

2014 when the Russians invaded the Crimea, and started an insurgency in Donbas.  Which was in response to the Ukrainian people rising up and kicking out the Russian oligarchs that were running their country.

Russia would have probably tried to take the whole thing then, but they had logistical problems and were at the extent of what they could do.

Putin failed in the years since, to acquire the skills needed to pull it off, but he had plenty of generals who lied to him and said that he had.


I'd say the FSB lied more than the generals. If there were as many turncoat officials and army memebers as the FSB claimed, the decapitation attack probably would have worked.
 
