(Al Jazeera)   Turkey to host four-way with Russia, Ukraine, and the UN, in what observers are calling nobody's business but the Turks and any consenting adults who want to join in   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Turkey, Russia, safe export of Ukrainian grain, military delegations, Russian forces, United Nations representatives, round of expert consultations, international markets  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the meeting before or after the meeting with Turkey, Iran and Russia about Iran helping resupply Russia with weapons?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's going to be a lot of angry staring...
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"GTFO russia"

Meeting adjourned
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Is the meeting before or after the meeting with Turkey, Iran and Russia about Iran helping resupply Russia with weapons?


Iranian Photoshop masters to team up with Russian shiatposters?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder who is going to get stuffed and who is going to be getting the leftovers?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The key question, is Russia doing the catering?
 
tasteme
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm a consenting adult, but I'd feel shameful boning a turkey in front of the UN. It might look good on my resume, though.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like this could either be a Turkish delight...

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


Or if things go wrong, it could become a really sticky situation...

candywarehouse.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Truly, who can solve a problem, I mean really get to the core of it, more then the people responsible for it?

Very Trumpy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But is it in Istanbul, not Constantinople?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they can get a fifth to join in, it can be called a Russian Helicopter.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As God as my witness, I thought Turkeys could fark.
 
