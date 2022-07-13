 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Oingo Boingo, Yaz, The Damned, and your Midweek Church Service. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #367. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
54
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wotcha everyone
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 425x435]


tsk tsk. smart pFers know that everyday (is halloween)
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody!
I'm here!
The cats are here, too. I can't promise they will listen to the show though...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 425x435]

tsk tsk. smart pFers know that everyday (is halloween)


Fark user imageView Full Size


/plus bonus Sisters
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 425x435]

tsk tsk. smart pFers know that everyday (is halloween)


And that's why you're going to play two hours of goth music today.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Found my next "Casual Friday" shirt:

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lioness7: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 425x435]

tsk tsk. smart pFers know that everyday (is halloween)

And that's why you're going to play two hours of goth music today.


ohhhhhhhhh, so close. missed it by *this* much
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi everybody!
I'm here!
The cats are here, too. I can't promise they will listen to the show though...


Good Evening, Mr. Lion.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ever so slightly *very* cranky today.
Today's the day I've decided to try to quit smoking.
I've usually caned nearly a whole pack by now, but have managed just 6 all day.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone know (SCNW?) why Yazoo was Yaz in the U.S.?

Extra Credit- Why is Vince Clarke so AWESOME?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pista: Ever so slightly *very* cranky today.
Today's the day I've decided to try to quit smoking.
I've usually caned nearly a whole pack by now, but have managed just 6 all day.


Ugh. I know that feeling. Thankfully I've stayed quit for quite some time now, but it wasn't easy, and it most definitely wasn't fun. Ask my ex, she can confirm :-\
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: Ever so slightly *very* cranky today.
Today's the day I've decided to try to quit smoking.
I've usually caned nearly a whole pack by now, but have managed just 6 all day.


Good on ya, Sir.

I've quit dozens of times and may try again soon.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Anyone know (SCNW?) why Yazoo was Yaz in the U.S.?

Extra Credit- Why is Vince Clarke so AWESOME?


because yazoo was already taken by a band on this side of the puddle.

extra credit: BECAUSE HE'S VINCE FARKING CLARKE
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good Aftermoning, everybloody.

So. Frontperson led to The New Pornographers (which I had Some of, but didn't pay so much attention to way back) and Katheryn Calder solo stuff.

Try not to play anything lovely and unknown today - I get paid on Friday...~grin~
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
perigee:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark!
I have only just learned that Wolf Alice are playing at the Budapest Arena tonight.
I really have to check for shows here more frequently.
pF will be better anyway.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pista: Fark!
I have only just learned that Wolf Alice are playing at the Budapest Arena tonight.
I really have to check for shows here more frequently.
pF will be better anyway.


no pressure then
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: Ever so slightly *very* cranky today.
Today's the day I've decided to try to quit smoking.
I've usually caned nearly a whole pack by now, but have managed just 6 all day.


Well done - keep at it! I did 4 packs a day not to many years ago - it can be done. The trick is never quit quitting. You can do it!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 425x435]

tsk tsk. smart pFers know that everyday (is halloween)


I iz smartez?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Got my tix for the "Pride of America's Hat" yesterday. Should be an "interesting" show

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Got my tix for the "Pride of America's Hat" yesterday.


i thought that title belonged to the hip.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Lioness7: socalnewwaver: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 425x435]

tsk tsk. smart pFers know that everyday (is halloween)

And that's why you're going to play two hours of goth music today.

ohhhhhhhhh, so close. missed it by *this* much


Damn, I thought you would buy it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This old fella's never going to stop talking is he?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
good news: the studio ac has decided to work today

bad news: it doesn't need to be on atm
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Presenter didn't even get the chance to say, "Irrrrrrrrrrrrrrrvine".
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pista: Ever so slightly *very* cranky today.
Today's the day I've decided to try to quit smoking.
I've usually caned nearly a whole pack by now, but have managed just 6 all day.


Best of luck to you. I have no personal experience, but my understanding is that nicotine is a wicked additive substance, and difficulty quitting in no way means you are "weak" or any other epithet people like to use to make these things a moral issue, instead of a medical one. Sorry, rant off.

It's things like this that make me happy I have an allergy to tobacco and never was at risk of picking up that habit.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Lioness7: Hi everybody!
I'm here!
The cats are here, too. I can't promise they will listen to the show though...

Good Evening, Mr. Lion.


I'm afraid he run away. He must have watched a Florida wildlife documentary today.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Got my tix for the "Pride of America's Hat" yesterday.

i thought that title belonged to the hip.


We tend to be pretty liberal in handing out "pride of" titles. It's the nice thing to do.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: Ever so slightly *very* cranky today.
Today's the day I've decided to try to quit smoking.
I've usually caned nearly a whole pack by now, but have managed just 6 all day.


Good for you. If I may give you a piece of advice, just quit it at one blow. I know it seems to be too hard but from my own experience it's the only method which really works.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey BourbonMakesItBetter
You were only taking about this lot yesterday
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Got my tix for the "Pride of America's Hat" yesterday. Should be an "interesting" show

[Fark user image 850x341]


There's a video of Amyl & The Sniffers doing Fark The Pain Away on the youtubes.
They did it during the lockdown in someone's back yard by the looks of it
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Got my tix for the "Pride of America's Hat" yesterday.

i thought that title belonged to the hip.

We tend to be pretty liberal in handing out "pride of" titles. It's the nice thing to do.


gee thanks. makes the "honourary canuck" status bestowed upon me back in college suddenly seen less valuable
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lioness7:
I'm afraid he run away. He must have watched a Florida wildlife documentary today.

We have very big kitties around here:

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Hope he comes home soon
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
wOOOO!!! Midge!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Lioness7:
I'm afraid he run away. He must have watched a Florida wildlife documentary today.

We have very big kitties around here:

[gannett-cdn.com image 609x363]

Hope he comes home soon


that's not a kitty, that's a bobcat cougar
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

perigee: wOOOO!!! Midge!


Midge sans tache too
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Got my tix for the "Pride of America's Hat" yesterday.

i thought that title belonged to the hip.

We tend to be pretty liberal in handing out "pride of" titles. It's the nice thing to do.

gee thanks. makes the "honourary canuck" status bestowed upon me back in college suddenly seen less valuable


No, no, no. It still needs to be earned. All I meant was was that we aren't averse to having multiple recipients of said titles. That and there's a pretty solid pool of talent to draw from for "pride of". We certainly aren't lowering the bar to entry.

Except for the sarcastic ones.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm here. Might have to leave early though. Meeting a cousin for the 1st time as she's visiting from Phoenix w/ her son.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Timbuk 3!
I funning love this album
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pista: Hey BourbonMakesItBetter
You were only taking about this lot yesterday


Shhh. Don't want anyone to find out about my time machine.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Lioness7:
I'm afraid he run away. He must have watched a Florida wildlife documentary today.

We have very big kitties around here:

[gannett-cdn.com image 609x363]

Hope he comes home soon


WANT this kitty!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:
that's not a kitty, that's a bobcat cougar

Actually it's a Panther.

This is a cougar (in a Panther jersey)

s6458.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: BourbonMakesItBetter: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Got my tix for the "Pride of America's Hat" yesterday.

i thought that title belonged to the hip.

We tend to be pretty liberal in handing out "pride of" titles. It's the nice thing to do.

gee thanks. makes the "honourary canuck" status bestowed upon me back in college suddenly seen less valuable

No, no, no. It still needs to be earned. All I meant was was that we aren't averse to having multiple recipients of said titles. That and there's a pretty solid pool of talent to draw from for "pride of". We certainly aren't lowering the bar to entry.

Except for the sarcastic ones.


well thank god. i was planning to cash in that and some canada tire bucks for some free poutine next trip up.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver:
that's not a kitty, that's a bobcat cougar

Actually it's a Panther.

This is a cougar (in a Panther jersey)

[s6458.pcdn.co image 500x749]


I'll allow it
 
