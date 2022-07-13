 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Rightwing anti-gay pastor can't stop all those homosexuals from sucking his cock   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
76
    More: Obvious, Human sexual behavior, Jesse Lee Peterson, Human sexuality, Sexual intercourse, Peterson's ideas, outlandish series of online porn videos, Allegation, Church Militant  
•       •       •

2409 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I assume immediately that anyone who feels the need to speak out against homosexuality is a closeted homosexual. I think most people do, so it's amusing to me that in being so outspoken they are simply outing themselves. It's like someone's been accused of eating the last slice of cherry pie, and they're angrily up on their feet denouncing all their accusers while all the time they have smears of cherry and crumbs stuck to the side of their face.

But this?

Peterson's ideas about gender can be eccentric even by the standards of his compatriots, with Peterson claiming that a woman who orgasms during sex is somehow "becoming a man," a practice he frowns upon.

This is a new one. Haven't heard this one before.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Manosphere"?
Bwahahahahahaha!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can I ask a favor of the homosexuals of the world?

Use your teeth.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm surprised a "hyper masculine macho man" turned out to be gayer than cum on a mustache.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: "Manosphere"?
Bwahahahahahaha!


"Manosphere" should have been the supervillain nickname of the 300 lb incel who sexually harassed me at my last security job.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Peterson's ideas about gender can be eccentric even by the standards of his compatriots, with Peterson claiming that a woman who orgasms during sex is somehow "becoming a man," a practice he frowns upon.


I think he meant "coming ON a man" and that "woman" should have been in quotes.

So he is saying that the bottom should not be giving pearl necklaces to the top.

Or something.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Manosphere," the hottest new gay bar since the Blue Oyster and the Manhole closed.
"Peterson's ministry, a California 'brotherhood organization' known as BOND," and founding members of the Folsom Street Fair...

...this stuff writes itself.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't understand the purpose of putting that out there. People are going to judge you, they're going to look down on you," Peterson said as his brow began furiously setting up its impressive display of perspiration beads.

It's just further proof that the more vocally anti-gay a self-proclaimed übermensch is, the more likely he is to be found accidentally tripping and falling dick-first into naked man's bum.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: yanceylebeef: "Manosphere"?
Bwahahahahahaha!

"Manosphere" should have been the supervillain nickname of the 300 lb incel who sexually harassed me at my last security job.


I somehow hear that in Comic Book Store Guy's voice.
"Worst supervillain ev-arr"...
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket Ninja:

Peterson's ideas about gender can be eccentric even by the standards of his compatriots, with Peterson claiming that a woman who orgasms during sex is somehow "becoming a man," a practice he frowns upon.

This is a new one. Haven't heard this one before.

If there's a Farker in the thread who has actually been in the same room as a woman having an orgasm, please share your thoughts on this matter with the group.

Really, I think this guy just has a history of not being able to bring women to climax, so he invented this nonsense as a way of telling himself that he didn't want to satisfy any of those biatches anyway... because it would turn them into dudes... which would be incredibly hot... I mean totally gross.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a "I didn't suck that dick, I held it in my mouth until the swelling went down" jack ass. These hypocrites are loathsome.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has been reading The Onion for a long time.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every...time.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Squid_for_Brains: yanceylebeef: "Manosphere"?
Bwahahahahahaha!

"Manosphere" should have been the supervillain nickname of the 300 lb incel who sexually harassed me at my last security job.

I somehow hear that in Comic Book Store Guy's voice.
"Worst supervillain ev-arr"...


I'd have taken Comic Book Store Guy for a night of sweaty romance over this grunting, waddling goon.

I wonder if he's a right-wing pastor now.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline... Iunderstoodthatreference.jpg

https://www.theonion.com/why-do-all-these-homosexuals-keep-sucking-my-cock-1819583529
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This the Amazin! guy?

/Reads article

Yep.  Amazin!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hai guyz what's going on in this thread?
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
Bruce Heffernan from the Onion classic stuff
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So,...when's he going to start a university so he can be cucked by the pool boy?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peterson claiming that a woman who orgasms during sex is somehow "becoming a man,"

Damn. How many sex changes have I performed, free of charge?
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I assume immediately that anyone who feels the need to speak out against homosexuality is a closeted homosexual. I think most people do, so it's amusing to me that in being so outspoken they are simply outing themselves. It's like someone's been accused of eating the last slice of cherry pie, and they're angrily up on their feet denouncing all their accusers while all the time they have smears of cherry and crumbs stuck to the side of their face.


I figured it is innate in the main argument that the GLBTQ+ community are influencing people to become gay.

A straight person isn't going to think that the open existence of gay people means that people will decide to be gay.

But a person who is either in deep denial or closeted can believe that argument.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanceylebeef: "Manosphere"?
Bwahahahahahaha!


It's like that episode of Boondocks with the "Homies Over Hoes" song. They're desperately trying to come out and just can't bring themselves to do it.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The self-loathing meter is off the charts for this gay guy.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like this guy has ever seen a woman have an orgasm. IRL anyway.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanceylebeef: "Manosphere"?
Bwahahahahahaha!


Honestly? I cannot possibly think of a better name for a gay pickup bar.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! I didn't know we were aloud to use "sucking cock" in the headlines. This changes everything
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I assume immediately that anyone who feels the need to speak out against homosexuality is a closeted homosexual.


If I were a betting man, and I am, I would lay coin on that being correct.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yanceylebeef: "Manosphere"?
Bwahahahahahaha!


Phere him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I assume immediately that anyone who feels the need to speak out against homosexuality is a closeted homosexual. I think most people do, so it's amusing to me that in being so outspoken they are simply outing themselves. It's like someone's been accused of eating the last slice of cherry pie, and they're angrily up on their feet denouncing all their accusers while all the time they have smears of cherry and crumbs stuck to the side of their face.

But this?

Peterson's ideas about gender can be eccentric even by the standards of his compatriots, with Peterson claiming that a woman who orgasms during sex is somehow "becoming a man," a practice he frowns upon.

This is a new one. Haven't heard this one before.


"In Japan, men come first and women come second.

Or sometimes not at all."
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KCinPA: Wow! I didn't know we were aloud to use "sucking cock" in the headlines. This changes everything


I think we need a filter making it "soaking cork"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel that if you think that homosexuality is a choice people make instead of how they are innately wired sexually, chances are you are dealing with some repressed homosexual urges.

I for all my life just haven't had the desire to have sex with another man. I was simply born that way. I assume gay men are the same way when it comes to not wanting to have sex with women. You just don't make a choice to be gay unless you are have been grappling with some feelings you are repressing for a long time.

It just seems to me that most of these people who think you can pray the gay away may not really understand how it feels to be a heterosexual, where there's simply a lack of desire for people of the same sex.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: Pocket Ninja:

Peterson's ideas about gender can be eccentric even by the standards of his compatriots, with Peterson claiming that a woman who orgasms during sex is somehow "becoming a man," a practice he frowns upon.

This is a new one. Haven't heard this one before.

If there's a Farker in the thread who has actually been in the same room as a woman having an orgasm, please share your thoughts on this matter with the group.

Really, I think this guy just has a history of not being able to bring women to climax, so he invented this nonsense as a way of telling himself that he didn't want to satisfy any of those biatches anyway... because it would turn them into dudes... which would be incredibly hot... I mean totally gross.


I've been in the room at the same time a woman orgasmed. The woman was me, so that counts, right?

Frankly, I don't feel manly afterwards. Tired, giggly, messy yes. But not particularly masculine. And my balls stay the same size...since they're usually made of rock on a shelf, or have jingly bells for my cat to play with. Other than that, still feel feminine.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KCinPA: Wow! I didn't know we were aloud to use "sucking cock" in the headlines. This changes everything


Only conservatives hate recreational sex.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ko_kyi: KCinPA: Wow! I didn't know we were aloud to use "sucking cock" in the headlines. This changes everything

I think we need a filter making it "soaking cork"


fargin bastiges?
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's obvious by now that this is just another variety of gay subculture.  Some are bears, some are gym-rats, and some are rabidly homophobic preachers and the people who love that sort of play.  Don't kink-shame.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn.   This story again.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: Really, I think this guy just has a history of not being able to bring women to climax,


Even if he wasn't a closet case, I don't think this guy would have been able to even get near a woman.  Look at him.  He looks like his torso is trying to suck his face in through his esophagus.  His ideas on what it truly means to be a cis man's man sound like they come from someone who has no experience at being one so has to make up something based on over-the-top stereotypes of alpha chads he's read on the Interwebs, mingled with religious fanaticism.  I'd bet he greets other guys at men's club gatherings by saying "Hello, fellow vagina-loving man-bros!"
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always assume anyone who really gets livid about gay folks to be themselves gay or struggling with whether they think theyre gay or not.

I had a very conservative upbringing and even all the pastors Ive known etc are totally chill with the whole gay thing. They may not approve of it. But theyre not screaming about gays etc. In fact unless asked Ive never even known of any of the church people I know even mentioning it.

So yes the ones that literally go apeshiat about it etc....gay.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pestifer: I think it's obvious by now that this is just another variety of gay subculture.  Some are bears, some are gym-rats, and some are rabidly homophobic preachers and the people who love that sort of play.  Don't kink-shame.


It's called being on the down-low.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Pocket Ninja: I assume immediately that anyone who feels the need to speak out against homosexuality is a closeted homosexual. I think most people do, so it's amusing to me that in being so outspoken they are simply outing themselves. It's like someone's been accused of eating the last slice of cherry pie, and they're angrily up on their feet denouncing all their accusers while all the time they have smears of cherry and crumbs stuck to the side of their face.

I figured it is innate in the main argument that the GLBTQ+ community are influencing people to become gay.

A straight person isn't going to think that the open existence of gay people means that people will decide to be gay.

But a person who is either in deep denial or closeted can believe that argument.


I'm surprised AA hasn't declared a war on yeast yet
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more they hide behind the Bible...

...the more they gotta hide.

Fight me.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/He also says culottes are OUT
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the R's problem with homosexuality and abortion can be attributed to their seething hatred of seeing other people live carefree lives they subconsciously want but feel they can't have (they can have it, but they can't hack the pressure to stand up to their surroundings). Hence they become very invested in the cause.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I assume immediately that anyone who feels the need to speak out against homosexuality is a closeted homosexual.



Sometimes they're just bigots who hate anything they don't understand, or need an outgroup to demonize.

I do think it's safe to assume, though, that anyone who thinks homosexuality is a choice has actively chosen not to give in to their own desires, and anyone who thinks it can be cured is deluding themselves that they have been "fixed."
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't think of any reason to dub your hyper-masculine right wing brotherhood the "manosphere" other than to overload every gaydar in a 1000 mile radius.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nah'mean: Pocket Ninja:

Peterson's ideas about gender can be eccentric even by the standards of his compatriots, with Peterson claiming that a woman who orgasms during sex is somehow "becoming a man," a practice he frowns upon.

This is a new one. Haven't heard this one before.

If there's a Farker in the thread who has actually been in the same room as a woman having an orgasm, please share your thoughts on this matter with the group.

Really, I think this guy just has a history of not being able to bring women to climax, so he invented this nonsense as a way of telling himself that he didn't want to satisfy any of those biatches anyway... because it would turn them into dudes... which would be incredibly hot... I mean totally gross.


..."If there's a Farker in the thread who has actually been in the same room as a woman having an orgasm, please share your thoughts on this matter with the group...."

Is this like a Jerry Falwell Jr. joke or something..?

/ asking for a friend
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I assume immediately that anyone who feels the need to speak out against homosexuality is a closeted homosexual.


bing.comView Full Size


If you're truly, honestly, 100% straight, a same-sex come-on doesn't frighten or anger you.
It bounces off you like a bullet bounces off of Superman.

/same way being hit on by a lady affects me about as much as fog rolling in.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I got news for you - that means you're gay
Youtube Zd8vzIRQLLM
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: To Wish Impossible Things: Pocket Ninja: I assume immediately that anyone who feels the need to speak out against homosexuality is a closeted homosexual. I think most people do, so it's amusing to me that in being so outspoken they are simply outing themselves. It's like someone's been accused of eating the last slice of cherry pie, and they're angrily up on their feet denouncing all their accusers while all the time they have smears of cherry and crumbs stuck to the side of their face.

I figured it is innate in the main argument that the GLBTQ+ community are influencing people to become gay.

A straight person isn't going to think that the open existence of gay people means that people will decide to be gay.

But a person who is either in deep denial or closeted can believe that argument.

I'm surprised AA hasn't declared a war on yeast yet


We never eat cookies because they have yeast
And one little bitе turns a man to a beast
Can you imagine a sadder disgrace
Of a man in the gutter with crumbs on his face?
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.