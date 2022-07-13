 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Using a self-serve checkout counter could get you framed for stealing, warned attorney and influencer ... stopped reading right there   (nypost.com) divider line
85
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have cameras watching you scan. If you're accused of stealing, it's because you were stealing.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait they think that Walmart is tracking down ever piece of inventory for hours to find who stole it. JFC what a load of horseshiat.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I avoid them because the mouth breathers bring entire carts of groceries to them instead of using them like express checkouts.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, ok.  Try finding an actual cashier these days.
 
toetag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: They have cameras watching you scan. If you're accused of stealing, it's because you were stealing.


You also get a receipt. receipt shows 14 items, you have 14 items, items match between the two.  Bye.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Using a self-checkout counter is also an easy way to steal if you know what you're doing and the employees don't.

Not that I condone stealing from big box retailers, no sir...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Self serve checkout. Or how to spread monkey pox quickly and effectively.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: They have cameras watching you scan. If you're accused of stealing, it's because you were stealing.


Not exactly. A cashier can work all day and if they make a mistake and miss something it's likely chalked up to normal human error. But some places think that if they have thousands of customers scanning their own stuff they'll NEVER make a mistake. It must only be stealing.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well if it is on the receipt then you didn't steal it and you can make a scene until they pay you off.


Once a bunch of years ago I was using self checkout and had the bags and stuff in the cart and I ran it all through and bagged it up. Everything was fine until I got to the car and took the bags out and one of the spices I had bought rolled under my bags and I didn't pay for it. I felt bad but was nervous about going in since I didn't want to end up a fark story about getting busted for that so now I just pay better attention.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I avoid them because the mouth breathers bring entire carts of groceries to them instead of using them like express checkouts.


...do they say "express checkout?"

If they don't (and many of them these days do not) then I don't know what to tell ya...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One of the biggest things they drill into every cashiers head is to check BOB.  They do it because people forget they have stuff down there.  They have to drill it into cashiers heads because they forget stuff could be down there too.  I'm not really buying stores charging someone for forgetting to scan the case of water on the bottom of the cart.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: They have cameras watching you scan. If you're accused of stealing, it's because you were stealing.


NO, Adhd.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Look, I hate influences right down to the term, but that's usually because they're vapid assholes that don't work for a living and get paid to feature products at music festivals and brunches.

However, if you're using a platform and position to give people free legal advice that may actually help them in their lives, power to ya.

Now I'm not saying that's what this one did. I do however follow an employment lawyer on Instagram that helps advice people on their rights, and that's pretty cool.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here's a reason not to use self-checkout;

People need jobs.

Every time you use self-checkout, you are just helping the rich to fire your neighbors, and you're working for them, for free.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
attorney and influencer

Is that code for I'm a poor attorney and this is how I make money? A supermarket is really going to pay someone hours upon hours to find someone who may have missed scanning an item? I'm not talking about someone purposefully stealing/defrauding, just someone making a mistake.

I live in NJ and our state just went to reusable grocery bags only. At the same time my supermarket offered up an app for your phone that let's you scan and bag as you shop (pretty convenient, especially if you have contactless payment set up on your phone). I try to be honest but I can definitely see someone making a mistake. Pretty sure the market is not going to waste time and resources on going after someone for that candy bar that didn't scan.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: One of the biggest things they drill into every cashiers head is to check BOB.  They do it because people forget they have stuff down there.  They have to drill it into cashiers heads because they forget stuff could be down there too.  I'm not really buying stores charging someone for forgetting to scan the case of water on the bottom of the cart.


Bob's always trying to steal stuff. You'd think they'd get a restraining order keeping him out of the store.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've gotten used to self checkouts, but I don't like them for a variety of reasons. The biggest is some asshat demanding my receipt at the door because the box of 'x' isn't in a bag. The other day at Walmart I bought about $80 worth of Dremel attachments and a 12 pack of Diet Coke. They wanted to see my receipt to prove I paid for the Coke. I asked why. They said, because it's not in a bag. That's just the dumbest logic. In fact, that's not even logic. That's ass Hattery
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I read this "article" when it first launched.

They frame it as being "framed" but it's not like they blame you when when you've actually paid...

It's talking about if you "forget" to pay for an item, legitimately or not.

Either way it is stealing, intended or not.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: HotWingConspiracy: I avoid them because the mouth breathers bring entire carts of groceries to them instead of using them like express checkouts.

...do they say "express checkout?"

If they don't (and many of them these days do not) then I don't know what to tell ya...


No need to tell me anything, I go to the empty line with a cashier while a line snakes around the self checkout pit, filled with people "saving time".
 
proteus_b
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You also shouldn't drive a car because someone could fling themself in front of you as part of an insurance scam. Also living in a house is out, because the government will just apply eminent domain and take over. What's the actual risk level of using a self-serve checkout? How many people were falsely accused or convicted of stealing?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
According to Jernigan, megaretailers like Walmart usually have to present very little evidence to get an affidavit for warrants on the charges.
"The charges that could land you up to a year in jail," she cautioned. "You have to spend thousands of dollars hiring a lawyer and we have to go through grainy video footage to try to determine what all you bought that day."

I'm not concerned about this, since I would never go to Walmart.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That girl needs some vitamins
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Here's a reason not to use self-checkout;

People need jobs.

Every time you use self-checkout, you are just helping the rich to fire your neighbors, and you're working for them, for free.


I try to go to an actual cashier when I can (because I'm lazy). But if I had a choice between waiting in line for a human cashier or an open self-checkout machine, I'm going to take the self-checkout machine every time.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: They have cameras watching you scan. If you're accused of stealing, it's because you were stealing.


Not only that but they flag items that need to be "looked at" (this can be done store-to-store).  Try buying a cheap tote at Lowe's or something.  The process with either freeze or send some kind of signal to the person monitoring things to make sure your not trying to walk out with anything in the tote.

This is what they were suggesting in the article - buy a big $50 lego set, dump everything out, put a game console inside, and self-scan your $50 x-box.  They should be flagging items like that that halt the process and have an employee come over and check the box to make sure it hasn't been cracked open.  And note the x-box was probably just an example - I wouldn't be surprised if something like an x-box is "under glass" and you have to get an employee to get it for you where they then take it up front..in many places.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

damageddude: attorney and influencer


Influenzer?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UberDave: cretinbob: They have cameras watching you scan. If you're accused of stealing, it's because you were stealing.

Not only that but they flag items that need to be "looked at" (this can be done store-to-store).  Try buying a cheap tote at Lowe's or something.  The process with either freeze or send some kind of signal to the person monitoring things to make sure your not trying to walk out with anything in the tote.

This is what they were suggesting in the article - buy a big $50 lego set, dump everything out, put a game console inside, and self-scan your $50 x-box.  They should be flagging items like that that halt the process and have an employee come over and check the box to make sure it hasn't been cracked open.  And note the x-box was probably just an example - I wouldn't be surprised if something like an x-box is "under glass" and you have to get an employee to get it for you where they then take it up front..in many places.


I can't recall seeing any retailer where you could just walk up and grab an Xbox off a self. They are all in locked glass display cases.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: ElecricalPast: HotWingConspiracy: I avoid them because the mouth breathers bring entire carts of groceries to them instead of using them like express checkouts.

...do they say "express checkout?"

If they don't (and many of them these days do not) then I don't know what to tell ya...

No need to tell me anything, I go to the empty line with a cashier while a line snakes around the self checkout pit, filled with people "saving time".


Why even expend that much effort?
Just order your stuff for curb-side pickup

Most major groceries offer that now
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dkulprit: I read this "article" when it first launched.

They frame it as being "framed" but it's not like they blame you when when you've actually paid...

It's talking about if you "forget" to pay for an item, legitimately or not.

Either way it is stealing, intended or not.


It's not stealing if it's unintentional. That's the entire point here.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stopped reading right there, but still felt the need to submit?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I've gotten used to self checkouts, but I don't like them for a variety of reasons. The biggest is some asshat demanding my receipt at the door because the box of 'x' isn't in a bag. The other day at Walmart I bought about $80 worth of Dremel attachments and a 12 pack of Diet Coke. They wanted to see my receipt to prove I paid for the Coke. I asked why. They said, because it's not in a bag. That's just the dumbest logic. In fact, that's not even logic. That's ass Hattery


Yeah, paying for a case of Coke with a self-checkout machine is a pain in the ass.

"Please place item in the bag"
*me trying to figure out how to put a case of Coke in a bag, sets it on the bag platform instead*
"Please wait for attendant"

In fairness, I have noticed these instances are becoming less common so maybe the technology has slowly gotten better.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i scan one beer, and take 12 all the time. free beer.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I've gotten used to self checkouts, but I don't like them for a variety of reasons. The biggest is some asshat demanding my receipt at the door because the box of 'x' isn't in a bag. The other day at Walmart I bought about $80 worth of Dremel attachments and a 12 pack of Diet Coke. They wanted to see my receipt to prove I paid for the Coke. I asked why. They said, because it's not in a bag. That's just the dumbest logic. In fact, that's not even logic. That's ass Hattery


They cannot legally detain you.  I used self-checkout before the pandemic all the time.  I proceed to leave one day and this lady at Walmart asked if I had my receipt.  I said I did and just looked at her.  She was stumped for a moment and I left.  A couple of weeks later, I go through checkout and the same woman asked to see my receipt.  I told her 'No' and continued out the store.  She had an "I can't believe he did that" look on her face, but again, stores that are open to the public and allow people to roam cannot detail someone who has proceeded through checkout.  Now, a bunch of mouth breathers are going to start screaming about Sam's and Costco.  Yes, they can do so because people who shop have to be members, and that's part of the membership agreement.
Walmart implemented this procedure as a means of decreasing pilfering, but guess what people are stopped a majority of the time.  From then on, when I exited the store I would time it so the inspector would be busy detaining some half-wit.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Here's a reason not to use self-checkout;

People need jobs.

Every time you use self-checkout, you are just helping the rich to fire your neighbors, and you're working for them, for free.


You're really not.  There are 6 self checkout stations at my local store.  If they didn't have those, they wouldn't have 6 extra registers open.  I worked in a grocery store for years and the amount of manned registers is the same today as it was back then for the most part.  Mainly because most people use the self checkout as an express lane, and everyone doing their weekly shopping still use regular registers.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: brainlordmesomorph: Here's a reason not to use self-checkout;

People need jobs.

Every time you use self-checkout, you are just helping the rich to fire your neighbors, and you're working for them, for free.

I try to go to an actual cashier when I can (because I'm lazy). But if I had a choice between waiting in line for a human cashier or an open self-checkout machine, I'm going to take the self-checkout machine every time.


Just like most Americans, you all for doing the right thing, unless its inconvenient.

That's what they count on.
 
ahasp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UberDave: cretinbob: They have cameras watching you scan. If you're accused of stealing, it's because you were stealing.

Not only that but they flag items that need to be "looked at" (this can be done store-to-store).  Try buying a cheap tote at Lowe's or something.  The process with either freeze or send some kind of signal to the person monitoring things to make sure your not trying to walk out with anything in the tote.

This is what they were suggesting in the article - buy a big $50 lego set, dump everything out, put a game console inside, and self-scan your $50 x-box.  They should be flagging items like that that halt the process and have an employee come over and check the box to make sure it hasn't been cracked open.  And note the x-box was probably just an example - I wouldn't be surprised if something like an x-box is "under glass" and you have to get an employee to get it for you where they then take it up front..in many places.


There is no such thing as a "big" $50 Lego set.  A big Lego set is likely to cost more than the X-Box.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Here's a reason not to use self-checkout;

People need jobs.

Every time you use self-checkout, you are just helping the rich to fire your neighbors, and you're working for them, for free.


And not saving a damn dime.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Here's a reason not to use self-checkout;

People need jobs.

Every time you use self-checkout, you are just helping the rich to fire your neighbors, and you're working for them, for free.


And every time you cook at home, you're putting some poor restaurant worker out on the street. Homeless and destitute, this tale comes with a silver lining. As a homeless person, they have all day to throw rocks at people's windows thus creating jobs for window installers in the process. It's economics people.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: HotWingConspiracy: I avoid them because the mouth breathers bring entire carts of groceries to them instead of using them like express checkouts.

...do they say "express checkout?"

If they don't (and many of them these days do not) then I don't know what to tell ya...


More and more places, including some Target and Walmart locations, are using "Assisted Checkout" signs for queues with cashiers.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: I proceed to leave one day and this lady at Walmart asked if I had my receipt.  I said I did and just looked at her.  She was stumped for a moment and I left.


Q: "Do you know what time it is?"
A: "Yes"
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I've gotten used to self checkouts, but I don't like them for a variety of reasons. The biggest is some asshat demanding my receipt at the door because the box of 'x' isn't in a bag. The other day at Walmart I bought about $80 worth of Dremel attachments and a 12 pack of Diet Coke. They wanted to see my receipt to prove I paid for the Coke. I asked why. They said, because it's not in a bag. That's just the dumbest logic. In fact, that's not even logic. That's ass Hattery


You are under no obligation to stop. I just say no thank you and keep walking.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Mrtraveler01: brainlordmesomorph: Here's a reason not to use self-checkout;

People need jobs.

Every time you use self-checkout, you are just helping the rich to fire your neighbors, and you're working for them, for free.

I try to go to an actual cashier when I can (because I'm lazy). But if I had a choice between waiting in line for a human cashier or an open self-checkout machine, I'm going to take the self-checkout machine every time.

Just like most Americans, you all for doing the right thing, unless its inconvenient.

That's what they count on.


So I'm supposed to wait in line as an act of solidarity or something?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I avoid them because the mouth breathers bring entire carts of groceries to them instead of using them like express checkouts.


If it's one of the tiny ones with a small shelf then I use those as express checkout. They're feckin' useless as anything else.

If it's one of the useful ones that's a full size check-out? Yeah I'm bringing my whole damn cart full of groceries.

Difficulty: Safeway doesn't have full size self check-out lanes and they rarely have more than one cashier on duty.

Solution: Shop somewhere else.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My hot take:
1. It isn't actually stealing until you've actually left the premises. If they stop you before then, you're being detailed against your will.
2. Make them prosecute. They're counting on you being intimidated, not on you inconveniencing them.
3. Don't sign anything. Say as little as possible.
4. You aren't a trained cashier, you're a volunteer. They are responsible for oversight of untrained, uncertified machine operators.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: HotWingConspiracy: ElecricalPast: HotWingConspiracy: I avoid them because the mouth breathers bring entire carts of groceries to them instead of using them like express checkouts.

...do they say "express checkout?"

If they don't (and many of them these days do not) then I don't know what to tell ya...

No need to tell me anything, I go to the empty line with a cashier while a line snakes around the self checkout pit, filled with people "saving time".

Why even expend that much effort?
Just order your stuff for curb-side pickup

Most major groceries offer that now


I don't find it to be a burden. Pick up options are nice but then you may need to deal with substitutions etc.

Plus maybe it sounds corny but I like to be a "regular" with staff. I'm always cordial and if you treat them like humans they're in a position to hook you up or clue you in to better deals.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
> "You have to spend thousands of dollars hiring a lawyer and we have to go through grainy video footage to try to determine what all you bought that day."

Or just show your credit card statement for that day showing you paid. Then the store pulls up that transaction for the itemized list if you no longer have the receipt.

Is that list not accessible for some reason???

The real lesson just sounds like "keep all receipts for 2 years".
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: brainlordmesomorph: Mrtraveler01: brainlordmesomorph: Here's a reason not to use self-checkout;

People need jobs.

Every time you use self-checkout, you are just helping the rich to fire your neighbors, and you're working for them, for free.

I try to go to an actual cashier when I can (because I'm lazy). But if I had a choice between waiting in line for a human cashier or an open self-checkout machine, I'm going to take the self-checkout machine every time.

Just like most Americans, you all for doing the right thing, unless its inconvenient.

That's what they count on.

So I'm supposed to wait in line as an act of solidarity or something?


I do,
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I live in a low-crime area so I never get hassled on the way out after using the self checkouts. The Walmart next to the train tracks by "The Pit" does check if you have lots of unbagged things.

I love self checkout... I don't have to take my headphones off.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If it makes subby's black little heart feel better, here's the same thing from a non-influencer:

https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/tucson-walmart-self-checkout-shoppers-cited-and-sent-to-court-for-mistakes
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Here's a reason not to use self-checkout;

People need jobs.

Every time you use self-checkout, you are just helping the rich to fire your neighbors, and you're working for them, for free.


On the other hand I know my bread won't get squished if I'm bagging my own stuff.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Hey Nurse!: I've gotten used to self checkouts, but I don't like them for a variety of reasons. The biggest is some asshat demanding my receipt at the door because the box of 'x' isn't in a bag. The other day at Walmart I bought about $80 worth of Dremel attachments and a 12 pack of Diet Coke. They wanted to see my receipt to prove I paid for the Coke. I asked why. They said, because it's not in a bag. That's just the dumbest logic. In fact, that's not even logic. That's ass Hattery

Yeah, paying for a case of Coke with a self-checkout machine is a pain in the ass.

"Please place item in the bag"
*me trying to figure out how to put a case of Coke in a bag, sets it on the bag platform instead*
"Please wait for attendant"

In fairness, I have noticed these instances are becoming less common so maybe the technology has slowly gotten better.


Yeah, in most stores I go to they either have a shelf that is still weight sensitive or allow you to press a button to not bag the item.
 
