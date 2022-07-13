 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   UIIT   (wcvb.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2022 at 10:12 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Something something drain the lizard
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Better than UIIA
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Iguanas? In MY toilet?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Usually you have to pay extra for that
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Person of interest:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Something something drain the lizard


In Florida, Lizard drains you.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Exactly what work is the word 'uninvited' doing in that sentence? Are Floridians inviting reptiles into their toilets frequently enough that some toilet hospitality clarification is required?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

peachpicker: Exactly what work is the word 'uninvited' doing in that sentence? Are Floridians inviting reptiles into their toilets frequently enough that some toilet hospitality clarification is required?


It's Florida.  Of course they are inviting iguanas to come on in and park anywhere.  Saves on them freezing and falling out of the trees later in the year.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone needs to chew more thoroughly.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.