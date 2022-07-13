 Skip to content
(NBC 29 Charlottesville)   Judging from the headline, Jonathan Swift's "A Modest Proposal" found an audience in Virginia   (nbc29.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've still never entirely wrapped my head around the idea of a seagull becoming such a skilled flier that it transcends its own plane of existence and becomes, essentially, a divine being, but whatever. One person's modest proposal is another person's religious tract, I guess.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/Nb20VpWGocw
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That anchorwoman is Hott!
 
Eravior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wellon Dowd: That anchorwoman is Hott!


And, apparently, stoned out of her mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"I'm not saying we should *DO* it, I'm just asking if you've run the numbers."

/ Mitchell & Webb - "Have we tried killing the poor?"
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They have to be Irish children.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The popularity of this one will probably vary from person to person.
 
musicmanboston
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I won a math debate: [Fark user image image 610x416]


Thank you. My first thought...
 
