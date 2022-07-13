 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Stopping on the railroad tracks to change a diaper isn't a good idea, intoxicated or not   (wymt.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Sheriff, Coroner, Constable, child's diaper, Deputy sheriff, Member of Parliament, Andrea Johnson, PULASKI COUNTY  
•       •       •

516 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2022 at 11:05 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nah,...man,....It's like *urp* ok.  The train will *hic* go around.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The important thing is we're forcing more people like this to have children.
 
zez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reported his office received calls Tuesday morning of a woman who on the side of a road "supposedly changing a child's diaper."

There must be something missing because that seems like a normal thing, why would you call the police?
 
Amoment
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Post term abortions are illegal?
Who'd a thunk
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Death by train is pretty Darwin Award winning, but usually there isn't a chance to take out your offspring as well.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Potty training?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Amoment: Post term abortions are illegal?
Who'd a thunk


Nope, and neither is killing babies to be rid of them, despite what our theocratic fascists will tell you.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This sounds like the beginnings of a mournful country song or a super villain origin story for the baby
/forget it Jake it's Pulaski
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
...so many dumb ways to die
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Depends?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.