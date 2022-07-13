 Skip to content
(The Journal (Ireland))   Has your thoughtless uncle gone and died on you without collecting his pension first? No problem Just "weekend at Bernie's" that corpse down to the post office to collect it. Sure, nobody will notice   (thejournal.ie) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
uploads.mudspike.comView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He's not dead. He's pining for the fjords.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a post office, there has to be CCTV of this.  I must see it.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Carlow.
Of All the places in the world, Carlow makes a degree of sense...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If he really cared about you, he would have gotten direct deposit.  That way, you can collect the cash while he collects frostbite in the basement freezer.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mine was so inconsiderate, he wasn't even my uncle. Just some guy I found under some pigeons at the park.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is the most Irish nob story I've heard in awhile
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: It's a post office, there has to be CCTV of this.  I must see it.


Just avert your eyes before the part where he tries to use Uncle as a ventriloquist dummy.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I suppose that's one way to update the beneficiary.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The diction gave it away, "pensioner" and the use of the post office, which really doesn't checks in the mail in the US.  The Irish have a very fond second use of the Post Office, more like Texans and the Alamo.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: This is the most Irish nob story I've heard in awhile


"He were Supposed to gone Yesterday. If he weren't so damn lazy, we wouldn't have to do this..."
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Again, common sense flies out the window. Don't bring a dead body into a post office otherwise you face a stiff penalty. Jeez.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone else notice this...
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Thai Massage" right next door to "Hosey's"?
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Anyone else notice this...
[Fark user image 425x277]
"Thai Massage" right next door to "Hosey's"?


Logical. you pick up your pension, hop next door for a nice rub.
Down. Rubdown, that is.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Anyone else notice this...
[Fark user image image 425x277]
"Thai Massage" right next door to "Hosey's"?


I just heard my paternal grandfather say, "And, why SHOULDN'T there be an Asian massage parlor right next door to where I get my pension check?".

The problem with that is that he's been dead for 12 years.

/ maybe he's a force ghost or something.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now that's bold
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

