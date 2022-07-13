 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   'Man dies after drinking a whole bottle of Jaegermeister in two minutes in bid to win £10 in South African liquor store challenge' No word on his Fark handle   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
57
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he died because he couldn't hold his liquor. Clearly not a farker subby.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure it was "play stupid games, win stupid prizes".
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10? Sheeeet, I woulda done it for free.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die by shots or get shot. Drinking is a blood sport in SA
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably for the best, you don't really want to survive something like that.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it wasn't me.

Are we going to take a roll call today to find out who it was?
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One? Was he driving?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of all the hills to die on, this man chose a valley....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13 shots is about short of killing you. Give or take. And that's a in 100% healthy people.  Ymmv . And tolerances.  And what not.
A whole bottle has more than 13 shots.
I hope someone took bets on it killing that poor soul.
Anyway. How is everyone? It's farking 🔥 hot 🔥  as fark all
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that really shouldn't kill you, at least not by alcohol poisoning, and not that fast.  Would like to know what the autopsy shows.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still the best cold medicine ever invented.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Is Jag a full 40%? Isn't it a cordial?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: Wow, that really shouldn't kill you, at least not by alcohol poisoning, and not that fast.  Would like to know what the autopsy shows.


It's 35% alcohol. It absolutely can kill you if you drink the whole bottle.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a lightweight.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wait. Is Jag a full 40%? Isn't it a cordial?


It's gross. If I survived a bottle I'd probably wish I were dead.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm quite sure the currency there isn't sterling.

also, this article made me think... was it also the fail who reported on that E London nightclub where several SA ppl died?, which actually, have I even seen reported anywhere else?... is this some weird new angle from the them?, the fail especially hates SA?...
[checks guardian]

ooohhh!  it was a SA town called East London!
totally thought uk
 
Khryswhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: Probably for the best, you don't really want to survive something like that.


Back in 1990, for senior year Spring Break myself, three of my buddies and an exchange student staying with one of them went to Northwestern to visit some friends. While we were in the dorm talking and chilling someone was passing around a bottle of Jager. I'm guessing there were other drinks involved too, but the exact memory is a little hazy both from time and the alcohol. About an hour later, I made a beeline for the industrial sized trash can at the end of the hallway.
The moral of the story is, don't drink Jager if you don't want black puke.

/Didn't drink Jager again for a couple of decades.
//We made up a Spring Break song about how everyone else goes South and we went to Chicago.
///Three shots of Jager is OK though.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.

\can we make this the next TikTok challenge, so more idiots die?
\\also-spread the word: drinking a bottle of Jager in 2 minutes will protect you against Covid
 
jasroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: 13 shots is about short of killing you.


Can you explain to me what this sentence means? I genuinely don't know.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheekyMonkey: And nothing of value was lost.

\can we make this the next TikTok challenge, so more idiots die?
\\also-spread the word: drinking a bottle of Jager in 2 minutes will protect you against Covid


Fark user imageView Full Size


something like that?
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Khryswhy: hugadarn: Probably for the best, you don't really want to survive something like that.

Back in 1990, for senior year Spring Break myself, three of my buddies and an exchange student staying with one of them went to Northwestern to visit some friends. While we were in the dorm talking and chilling someone was passing around a bottle of Jager. I'm guessing there were other drinks involved too, but the exact memory is a little hazy both from time and the alcohol. About an hour later, I made a beeline for the industrial sized trash can at the end of the hallway.
The moral of the story is, don't drink Jager if you don't want black puke.

/Didn't drink Jager again for a couple of decades.
//We made up a Spring Break song about how everyone else goes South and we went to Chicago.
///Three shots of Jager is OK though.


The only worse hang over I've had than Jager bombs was after a night of Soju in Korea.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasroc: waxbeans: 13 shots is about short of killing you.

Can you explain to me what this sentence means? I genuinely don't know.


I said that badly.
Having a blood alcohol concentration of 45% could result in death. For a woman weighing 120 pounds, that would be 12 shots of tequila, while for a man the same size, it would be 14 drinks.


Thus.....I say 13 shots is the nearly deadly amount.

Wait so is 7 the LD50?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: PaceyWhitter: Wow, that really shouldn't kill you, at least not by alcohol poisoning, and not that fast.  Would like to know what the autopsy shows.

It's 35% alcohol. It absolutely can kill you if you drink the whole bottle.


That's what, the equivalent of a pint of everclear?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Biden's Africa
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
An entire bottle of Jager? Death was a sweet release.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lady J: CheekyMonkey: And nothing of value was lost.

\can we make this the next TikTok challenge, so more idiots die?
\\also-spread the word: drinking a bottle of Jager in 2 minutes will protect you against Covid

[Fark user image 425x239]

something like that?


Exactly like that.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Well it wasn't me.

Are we going to take a roll call today to find out who it was?


Jaegermeister is nasty. Not IT.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
More than 140,000 people die from excessive alcohol use in the U.S. each year just so people like this can enjoy their tasty beverage.

The 21nd Amendment is a curse on this country.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's farking 🔥 hot 🔥  as fark all


Low 80s in Chicago is ideal summer weather.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: The 21nd Amendment is a curse on this country.


Naltrexone is a blessing. Pharmacological extinction.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Russ1642: PaceyWhitter: Wow, that really shouldn't kill you, at least not by alcohol poisoning, and not that fast.  Would like to know what the autopsy shows.

It's 35% alcohol. It absolutely can kill you if you drink the whole bottle.


That's rookie talk.

But fark if I'd take that challenge.  There's no avoiding the hangover/diabetes from all that added sugar.

Can it be 750ml of straight rye instead?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: More than 140,000 people die from excessive alcohol use in the U.S. each year just so people like this can enjoy their tasty beverage.

The 21nd Amendment is a curse on this country.


Prohibition, eh?  We tried that.  Let history be your guide.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
HA! Like a single bottle of Jaeger would be enough to take out a farker.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tik-Tok was involved, wasn't it?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I was a teenager we threw a birthday party for a friend. We spent $200 at the liquor store, which was a lot back then. There was a blizzard the night of the party and very few people showed up, so I ended up drinking a bottle of Jaeger by myself. Went outside to pee and passed out in the snow. When my friends found me, I was turning blue. They did the most logical thing to do when someone is turning blue after exposure and put me in a closet. They also put several other passed out people in the closet. When I woke up, a girl had puked on my ankle.  So I walked home with one sock.

And that's how I ended up with the nickname Smurf for several years. Fun times, fun times.

/end CSB
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Lady J: CheekyMonkey: And nothing of value was lost.

\can we make this the next TikTok challenge, so more idiots die?
\\also-spread the word: drinking a bottle of Jager in 2 minutes will protect you against Covid

[Fark user image 425x239]

something like that?

Exactly like that.


you, I must know better.
[headlights to main beam]

tell me all about yourself and how you developed this energetic bootstrappiness
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Russ1642: PaceyWhitter: Wow, that really shouldn't kill you, at least not by alcohol poisoning, and not that fast.  Would like to know what the autopsy shows.

It's 35% alcohol. It absolutely can kill you if you drink the whole bottle.

That's what, the equivalent of a pint of everclear?


If you get enough alcohol in you quickly enough two things happen that can lead to death. One, you'll pass out before throwing up. Two, your blood alcohol content spikes. It's a lot different than consuming that bottle over a couple hours.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shoenice?

Nope, still alive.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder how many have died drinking more than a shot of Malört?
 
Tangenital
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

I want that to be my name.

"He's a Brig Motla-fella."
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So does he still get the 10?
 
argylez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I never understood the concept of competitive drug use.  Enjoy it responsibly folks

/maybe I'm not fun at parties, but I'm enjoying it
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

argylez: I never understood the concept of competitive drug use.  Enjoy it responsibly folks

/maybe I'm not fun at parties, but I'm enjoying it


are... are you calling alcohol... drugs?
 
argylez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lady J: argylez: I never understood the concept of competitive drug use.  Enjoy it responsibly folks

/maybe I'm not fun at parties, but I'm enjoying it


are... are you calling alcohol... drugs?


Coffee too
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jasroc: waxbeans: 13 shots is about short of killing you.

Can you explain to me what this sentence means? I genuinely don't know.

I said that badly.
Having a blood alcohol concentration of 45% could result in death. For a woman weighing 120 pounds, that would be 12 shots of tequila, while for a man the same size, it would be 14 drinks.


Thus.....I say 13 shots is the nearly deadly amount.

Wait so is 7 the LD50?


Makes me seriously consider no longer drinking.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

argylez: Lady J: argylez: I never understood the concept of competitive drug use.  Enjoy it responsibly folks

/maybe I'm not fun at parties, but I'm enjoying it


are... are you calling alcohol... drugs?

Coffee too


you go to some weird parties
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: More than 140,000 people die from excessive alcohol use in the U.S. each year just so people like this can enjoy their tasty beverage.

The 21nd Amendment is a curse on this country.


You spelled "18th" incorrectly.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Takes more than one bottle to kill a Farker!
 
