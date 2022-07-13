 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   After footage has been released of the Uvalde school shooting, the mayor is pissed off at A) the teenager having access to a military weapon, B) the cops doing nothing for about an hour, or C) the video being leaked to the public?   (nydailynews.com) divider line
80
    More: Facepalm, Austin, Texas, Austin American-Statesman, Police, Elementary school, early release of surveillance video, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, mayor's fiery comments, city council meeting  
•       •       •

80 Comments     (+0 »)
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beeeetoooo
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the people of the voting district should recall the asshole? Just sayin'.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people of Uvalde must have incredible restraint if they haven't formed a very pissed off mob yet.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: The people of Uvalde must have incredible restraint if they haven't formed a very pissed off mob yet.


The Uvalde cops moved their families out of town for a reason.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The family shouldn't have to see that!"

"We wanted to personally be there to show the families FIRST! WE HAD TEARS TO LICK!!!!"
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with ruling by fear is that once you show weakness, you're done.
The Uvalde cops are learning this lesson the hard way.
They ran away from one kid with a gun and everyone saw them chicken out. There's no undoing that.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe the people of the voting district should recall the asshole? Just sayin'.


Recalls take too long. Use this:

cdn.hswstatic.comView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: The people of Uvalde must have incredible restraint if they haven't formed a very pissed off mob yet.


Wondering the same thing. Maybe the local populace is composed of MAGA retreads who think this was an unavoidable tragedy and simply the price we pay for having 2A.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point, an officer sporting a ballistic vest can be seen using hand sanitizer.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe the people of the voting district should recall the asshole? Just sayin'.


They are mostly Republican and Trumpers, and supported militarization of their police.
Maybe this will motivate a few of the ones who don't usually vote, but it won't change anyone else's minds.
Same everywhere else in the nation.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.
.
.
FTA:  "Two-thirds of the family or part of their families are in Washington, DC, now, and they're going to have to turn on the TV and see that tonight,"

No they don't.

.
.
.
 
Flogirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck this guy.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone in authority, in or around Uvalde, actually doing their job?
It has seemed like a huge LARP for a bunch of overgrown children.  The crocs, the hand-sanitizer, checking the phone.
Meanwhile, real children, and the teachers who tried to protect them, were dying.
Hold everyone of these cowardly buffoons responsible and accountable for dereliction of duty.  From the mayor on down the line.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D) Making the department look bad
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, too farking bad.

It would be a real shame if people were to start calling this asshole's office, demanding his resignation.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is interesting how they cowered, like pigs pushing to the back of the trailer when they pull up to the meat packing plant.
 
full8me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to tell this lickspittle he can stop softly rimming the local PD.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The parents are also pissed off, as they were told it would not be released until they had the chance to see it first.
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are they supposed to cover this thing up if this shiat keeps getting out???
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark all these people. From the cops, to the city staff to Paxton, Patrick and Abbott. I don't believe in hell but if it exists, I hope you farkers fry in it.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.
.
.
FTA: "A four-minute edited video ... shows officers milling about in the hallway outside of the classroom for 77 minutes,"

How does that work?

.
.
.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Uvalde cops moved their families out of town for a reason.

They just remembered the alamo, when all the texans ran away.
 
Frothy Panties
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm...no sound.

Why?

If Americans heard the shots and sounds of screaming children, maybe we'd have some real change.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thin blue line! Brave heros! Lock up the person that leaked this! Send the cops over to harass them like they have with the families.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to agree with the mayor. Seeing the video of the cops not doing anything is one of the most chicken things I have ever seen.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Beeeetoooo


I need to sign up to volunteer for his campaign.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Pooky: The parents are also pissed off, as they were told it would not be released until they had the chance to see it first.


They should be mad at the mayor, the cops, and everyone else for sitting on it for seven god damned weeks.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: ThomasPaineTrain: The people of Uvalde must have incredible restraint if they haven't formed a very pissed off mob yet.

The Uvalde cops moved their families out of town for a reason.


Ah. So they also know how bad the Uvalde police are at protecting people.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frothy Panties: Hmmm...no sound.

Why?

If Americans heard the shots and sounds of screaming children, maybe we'd have some real change.


There's a version with sound available.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frothy Panties: Hmmm...no sound.

Why?

If Americans heard the shots and sounds of screaming children, maybe we'd have some real change.


I hate to agree with this but yes. The raw footage needs to be out there. Make the fark sticks with the come and take it flags and cold dead hands stickers really get the full effect of the consequences of their BS.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People shouldn't be allowed to see the useless garbage we hire with the taxes we force them to pay!
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frothy Panties: Hmmm...no sound.

Why?

If Americans heard the shots and sounds of screaming children, maybe we'd have some real change.


This is exactly what I thought. Warn the families. Release it with all the sounds on the major networks during prime time. Let the screams farking ring in America's ears forever. This video is sanitized. Make it hurt.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This douche can fark himself with a rusty chainsaw. When Beto came up to confront Abbott, Mayor Dickhead was the one yelling at him and calling him an asshole. Seriously, GFY or at least have the f*cking dignity and self-respect to say "We all made mistakes, myself included. It is unfair for me to continue to lead this town and expect results. I resign."

But farkhead won't.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Uncle Pooky: The parents are also pissed off, as they were told it would not be released until they had the chance to see it first.

They should be mad at the mayor, the cops, and everyone else for sitting on it for seven god damned weeks.


It wasn't going to ever be released until it was leaked. Guarantee they were being played
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: Is anyone in authority, in or around Uvalde, actually doing their job?
It has seemed like a huge LARP for a bunch of overgrown children.  The crocs, the hand-sanitizer, checking the phone.
Meanwhile, real children, and the teachers who tried to protect them, were dying.
Hold everyone of these cowardly buffoons responsible and accountable for dereliction of duty.  From the mayor on down the line.


Sounds like they're all trumpanzees. So basically complicit. Oh well. Maybe vote better next time.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: ThomasPaineTrain: The people of Uvalde must have incredible restraint if they haven't formed a very pissed off mob yet.

The Uvalde cops moved their families out of town for a reason.


There's no law in that town!
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously? worried about the audio?   In that video the audio is the least of their worries the visual is the real damning evidence.    In all likelihood they wanted to hold it until they could plan their spin and maybe edit it a bit to make their officers look slightly less of the useless cowards they are.

That got ruined and now they have even more shiat on their faces.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: NewportBarGuy: Maybe the people of the voting district should recall the asshole? Just sayin'.

Recalls take too long. Use this:

[cdn.hswstatic.com image 850x478]


Add a bungee cord. You both go home happy.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Pooky: The parents are also pissed off, as they were told it would not be released until they had the chance to see it first.


With whom are they pissed off?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JRoo: People shouldn't be allowed to see the useless garbage we hire with the taxes we force them to payspend according to the way they vote for it to be spent!


FTFY
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The mayor's fiery comments were made during a city council meeting"

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
obvious tag bleeding out in the classroom
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat_free: This douche can fark himself with a rusty chainsaw. When Beto came up to confront Abbott, Mayor Dickhead was the one yelling at him and calling him an asshole. Seriously, GFY or at least have the f*cking dignity and self-respect to say "We all made mistakes, myself included. It is unfair for me to continue to lead this town and expect results. I resign."

But farkhead won't.


Beto needs to keep rubbing that in Abbots face how he failed the kids of Texas and be a dick about it.
 
thedumbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: Frothy Panties: Hmmm...no sound.

Why?

If Americans heard the shots and sounds of screaming children, maybe we'd have some real change.

There's a version with sound available.


Do you know this, or are you just saying that?

Recording video is easy - there's generally no specific laws against it.  Recording audio involves wiretap law and informed consent.  I don't know the laws in this state, and schools are a funny case, but I wouldn't be surprised if the cameras didn't record audio at all.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: ThomasPaineTrain: The people of Uvalde must have incredible restraint if they haven't formed a very pissed off mob yet.

Wondering the same thing. Maybe the local populace is composed of MAGA retreads who think this was an unavoidable tragedy and simply the price we pay for having 2A.


it is Texas, so very likely
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I mean, they were going to see the video,..."

Narrator:  No, they were never meant to see it.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/OyPTePoiI3M

The full unedited video with audio.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: Uncle Pooky: The parents are also pissed off, as they were told it would not be released until they had the chance to see it first.

With whom are they pissed off?


At whoever leaked the video to those Austin-based media outlets.

https://www.cbsnews.com/dfw/news/uvalde-families-outraged-leaked-hallway-video/
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: At one point, an officer sporting a ballistic vest can be seen using hand sanitizer.

[media-amazon.com image 327x327]


Alien Robot: Frothy Panties: Hmmm...no sound.

Why?

If Americans heard the shots and sounds of screaming children, maybe we'd have some real change.

There's a version with sound available.


Nahh they'd just claim those are illegal alien screams and they shouldn't have been there in the first place. The anguish and terror of others sustains them somehow. It prompts them to offer truck loads of thoughts and prayers and then pass legislation to do the exact opposite of what the thoughts and prayers were intended for.
 
