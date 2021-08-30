 Skip to content
(New York Public Library)   45 years ago tonight New Yorkers were seeing the lights go out on Broadway ... and the rest of the city   (nypl.org) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least they didn't hang an innocent man....

<stares angrily at georgia>
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: At least they didn't hang an innocent man....

<stares angrily at georgia>


That Vikki Lawrence was one Cold Blooded Killer.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And lots of babies born 9 months later.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My power just went out
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Men In Black - New York's Blackout |Alien Ball| Scene (1080p) FULL HD
Youtube 9efw9N3r4dM
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Life went on beyond the Palisades.
 
kindms
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Billy Joel - Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out On Broadway) (from Old Grey Whistle Test)
Youtube 46IGAbJbykI
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All of the audio equipment looted during that blackout helped to launch countless careers in the burgeoning hip hop music scene.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I remember the old guys in my neighborhood of Crown Heights, the stoop dwellers, the ones who had been there for decades talking about it and saying what a crazy event it was and how it was the worst spot in the city during it. Dozens of stores were burned or looted. Just north near Bed-Sty Broadway was aflame for two whole blocks.
 
