(CNN)   Day 140 of WW3: Zelensky touts success of modern artillery after Russian ammo dump hit. Satellite images show huge crater. Ukraine says widespread fighting in south and orc arty in Donetsk/Kharkiv. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    News, Ukraine, Black Sea, Danube, Romania, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, Turkey, Moldova  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another day closer to Kherson for the UA.

notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The success of HIMAR: From late in yesterday's thread, a post by Medic Zero for https://mobile.twitter.com/TheDeadDistrict/status/1547104560526905344

Russian missile strikes before July 12 and after.

Before:

After:
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Public Call Box Another day closer to Kherson for the UA.

🎵 The UA's another day closer to Kherson
So drink up, lads, and look brave
'Cos if the UA's another day closer to Kherson
Then we're another day closer t'the grave 🎶
~ Old russian drinking song

/ With apologies to the second edition-era Codex: Imperial Guard whoever the writers of the the second edition-era Codex: Imperial Guard "borrowed" from ;)
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

notmyjab: The success of HIMAR: From late in yesterday's thread, a post by Medic Zero for https://mobile.twitter.com/TheDeadDistrict/status/1547104560526905344

Russian missile strikes before July 12 and after.

Before:

After:
The before/after is a stark contrast. Turns out 50,000-60,000 shells a day is a tough habit to keep up when your opponent can hit rear supply depots. Now just imagine if we gave them the munitions with 300km range...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

notmyjab: The success of HIMAR: From late in yesterday's thread, a post by Medic Zero for https://mobile.twitter.com/TheDeadDistrict/status/1547104560526905344

Russian missile strikes before July 12 and after.

Before:

After:
It is only July 13th, is that just one day's strikes or less in the "after" version then? Is that just one day in the before?  Hard to compare?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha must keep just one ammo dump running in today's exciting episode:


"HIMARS O'Clock High," or "Hellfighters II: Explosive Boogaloo!"


Have a great day!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
The drone doing the damage to these 36 Russian tanks is a mere octocopter called R18
R18 was developed for military use by 🇺🇦NGO Aerorozvidka that gave RKG-3 /3EM Soviet anti-armor hand grenade modified fuse and aerodynamic fins

The booms start at :43
 
turboke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Now just imagine if we gave them the munitions with 300km range...


Mislabel them as "80 km range". Mistakes happen.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why is ammo always stored in a dump?  Can't they have a nice ammo warehouse?  Ammo parking lot?  If I were a 155 AP round, I'd be happy to get stored in an ammo hovel.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good. Ukraine has needed long-range artillery to counteract Russia's artillery.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Euromaidan Press
@EuromaidanPress
The drone doing the damage to these 36 Russian tanks is a mere octocopter called R18
R18 was developed for military use by 🇺🇦NGO Aerorozvidka that gave RKG-3 /3EM Soviet anti-armor hand grenade modified fuse and aerodynamic fins

The booms start at :43


Ahh yes.. the good stuff.

Thanks!
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: notmyjab: The success of HIMAR: From late in yesterday's thread, a post by Medic Zero for https://mobile.twitter.com/TheDeadDistrict/status/1547104560526905344

Russian missile strikes before July 12 and after.

Before:

After:
It is only July 13th, is that just one day's strikes or less in the "after" version then? Is that just one day in the before?  Hard to compare?


I think the first image is from July 8 and the second is July 12. They're both single days' worth of strikes.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Work of SSO AZOV in Kharkiv Region.

boom
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Why is ammo always stored in a dump?  Can't they have a nice ammo warehouse?  Ammo parking lot?  If I were a 155 AP round, I'd be happy to get stored in an ammo hovel.


Maybe they confused 'hostel' with 'hostile'
 
Discordulator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Putin is having a hissy fit again.

http://Alerts.in.ua

It's relatively stable right now, but the map of active alerts was red everywhere other than Kherson and Crimea earlier.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TenJed_77
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone catch the link yesterday where you could place the different types of artillery on the map and see their range?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Xai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They literally kept their ammunition dump in the middle of town. They were using civilians as human shields.
 
turboke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: Anyone catch the link yesterday where you could place the different types of artillery on the map and see their range?


https://www.fark.com/goto/12461060
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

This might be my favorite thing I read all day today.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hero dog Patron receives awards from two US veteran organisations
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

turboke: TenJed_77: Anyone catch the link yesterday where you could place the different types of artillery on the map and see their range?

https://www.fark.com/goto/12461060


Thanks. This had a map of the battle lines in Ukraine and you could place the different heavy weapons.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This might be my favorite thing I read all day today.


As a bonus, Prof. O'Brien also took a pretty good shot at Noam Chomsky and the nonsense he's been spouting:

notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: turboke: TenJed_77: Anyone catch the link yesterday where you could place the different types of artillery on the map and see their range?

https://www.fark.com/goto/12461060

Thanks. This had a map of the battle lines in Ukraine and you could place the different heavy weapons.


https://www.fark.com/comments/12460554/153586124#c153586124 is what you are looking for.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Work of SSO AZOV in Kharkiv Region.

boom


Polish Hussar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

monsatano: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Work of SSO AZOV in Kharkiv Region.

boom

