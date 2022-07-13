 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Scientists round up U.S children, conclude 87% of them can kill weeds with their urine   (thehill.com) divider line
35
Darkmeer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No restaurant really scrubs their produce.  Of course roundup is on everything.  The U.S. eats out at an insane rate.

Are we winning, yet?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So can plenty of US adults
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
just sprayed for weeds the other day so i'm getting a...strange burning sensation
 
kindms
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When they did a study looking for forever chemicals in human blood. They had to go all the way back to samples taken from soldiers in the Korean War to find blood that did not contain them. Globally
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Darkmeer: No restaurant really scrubs their produce.  Of course roundup is on everything.  The U.S. eats out at an insane rate.

Are we winning, yet?


I'm not sure that hypothesis checks out.  Roundup is used in no-till farming in which genetically modified soy and corn is planted which is impervious to Roundup.  No such scenario exists for produce farming.  There is no system of no-till farming for lettuce or tomatoes where genetically modified lettuce/tomatoes are planted so the field can be blasted with Roundup.  Tomatoes in particular are especially susceptible to Roundup.

On the plus side, hogweed, horseweed and similar are developing genetic resistance to Roundup, so it looks like farmers are back to till farming and employing teenagers and migrants to walk the fields cutting out weeds.
 
HexMadroom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I can't figure out if the CDC is right about this, or COVID, because it can't be both
 
guinsu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kindms: When they did a study looking for forever chemicals in human blood. They had to go all the way back to samples taken from soldiers in the Korean War to find blood that did not contain them. Globally


Not that I disbelieve you, but do you have a source?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is why I don't eat vegetables.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

guinsu: kindms: When they did a study looking for forever chemicals in human blood. They had to go all the way back to samples taken from soldiers in the Korean War to find blood that did not contain them. Globally

Not that I disbelieve you, but do you have a source?


He's talking about PFAs, not glyphosate.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've been assured Monsanto (now Bayer) is a completely ethical company and we can always trust them when they claim their products are safe. Anti-GMO people are just luddites.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why I refuse to eat vegetables.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gabethegoat: just sprayed for weeds the other day so i'm getting a...strange burning sensation


Nope, that's the clap.

The part where your bones feel like they're on fire, that's the Roundup.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Weirdest Matrix sequel.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Darkmeer: No restaurant really scrubs their produce.  Of course roundup is on everything.  The U.S. eats out at an insane rate.

Are we winning, yet?

I'm not sure that hypothesis checks out.  Roundup is used in no-till farming in which genetically modified soy and corn is planted which is impervious to Roundup.  No such scenario exists for produce farming.  There is no system of no-till farming for lettuce or tomatoes where genetically modified lettuce/tomatoes are planted so the field can be blasted with Roundup.  Tomatoes in particular are especially susceptible to Roundup.

On the plus side, hogweed, horseweed and similar are developing genetic resistance to Roundup, so it looks like farmers are back to till farming and employing teenagers and migrants to walk the fields cutting out weeds.


I worked in the cornfields as a teen in the mid 90s, doing roguing for a seed company. We carried hoes and killed any corn plant that grew different than the rest so when they grew up and fertilized the seeds would be as uniform as possible. This is different from walking beans (where you kill the weeds) or detassling (where you pull, by hand, the tassel off every single corn plant in 4 our of 5 rows, the 5th row is male and gets to fertilize the others).

Take 25 mid teenagers, put them on a school bus at 5:30am in June and drive them 10 miles out of town to a field. The boss is a grownup who can somehow work 12 he days for 8 weeks in the summer (read: unemployed wierdo) and the assistant boss is an alcoholic 22 yr old named Miller for the case of beer he drinks each night.

In the morning there is dew on the plants. Dry days, when there hasnt been rain in 10 days, there might be 2 drops of dew per plant. Do you have any idea how many plants are in a cornfield? It could be dry as dust and after the first pass you're so soaked you'll get heat rash everywhere below the nipples if you don't wear a trash bag like a skirt to keep you dry. Then the sweat builds up, but at least it's less moisture than the damn dew.

Each kid gets 10 rows of corn, so 250 rows per pass. Some fields are 1/4 mile long, some 1 mile. You walk through, regroup and turn around to do it again until lunch or the field is done. Lunch is eaten under the bus because there is literally no other shade that doesn't eliminate the breeze. Then repeat till 5:30pm. At $4.50/hr in 1995, I was rich as Croesus.

I tried to find work like that for my 15 yr old and there isnt any fieldwork to be had. Tech advanced, growing changed, I dont know. I wanted my kid to walk 10 miles a day in the sun and not be on her phone or around a tv but nope, only jobs are fast food now.

Alas, all these memories...like tears in the rain...
 
chatoyance
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Finally, a use for children
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just wait until the connection between glyphosate and autism comes to light.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Darkmeer: No restaurant really scrubs their produce.  Of course roundup is on everything.  The U.S. eats out at an insane rate.

Are we winning, yet?


I dunno ask the Russian soldiers in Ukraine.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Calvin approves.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: This is why I don't eat vegetables.


How are the hemorrhoids?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Round-up does a nice job harvesting oats, they spray those suckers down and then reap what they're sowing.  Then they feed it to us.  It's more profitable that way.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Linked to cancer" is a pretty dubious claim considering EVERYTHING has one of those California Prop 65 warnings.

That said, yes, stuff we use a lot of tends to show up everywhere when you look for it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Nick Nostril: This is why I don't eat vegetables.

How are the hemorrhoids?


Delicious, but a little chewy!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: Rapmaster2000: Darkmeer: No restaurant really scrubs their produce.  Of course roundup is on everything.  The U.S. eats out at an insane rate.

Are we winning, yet?

I'm not sure that hypothesis checks out.  Roundup is used in no-till farming in which genetically modified soy and corn is planted which is impervious to Roundup.  No such scenario exists for produce farming.  There is no system of no-till farming for lettuce or tomatoes where genetically modified lettuce/tomatoes are planted so the field can be blasted with Roundup.  Tomatoes in particular are especially susceptible to Roundup.

On the plus side, hogweed, horseweed and similar are developing genetic resistance to Roundup, so it looks like farmers are back to till farming and employing teenagers and migrants to walk the fields cutting out weeds.

I worked in the cornfields as a teen in the mid 90s, doing roguing for a seed company. We carried hoes and killed any corn plant that grew different than the rest so when they grew up and fertilized the seeds would be as uniform as possible. This is different from walking beans (where you kill the weeds) or detassling (where you pull, by hand, the tassel off every single corn plant in 4 our of 5 rows, the 5th row is male and gets to fertilize the others).

Take 25 mid teenagers, put them on a school bus at 5:30am in June and drive them 10 miles out of town to a field. The boss is a grownup who can somehow work 12 he days for 8 weeks in the summer (read: unemployed wierdo) and the assistant boss is an alcoholic 22 yr old named Miller for the case of beer he drinks each night.

In the morning there is dew on the plants. Dry days, when there hasnt been rain in 10 days, there might be 2 drops of dew per plant. Do you have any idea how many plants are in a cornfield? It could be dry as dust and after the first pass you're so soaked you'll get heat rash everywhere below the nipples if you don't wear a trash bag like a skirt to keep you dry. Then the sweat builds up, ...


I was hired by a friend of my dad to cut horseweed out of a soybean field with a machete.  Terrible job.  The only fun part was spending your lunch break with the rest of the teenagers trying to see who could best throw a machete into a tree.

That was still a better job than the time I baled hay.  It took me several days to get the hay dust out of my sinuses.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: RandomInternetComment: Nick Nostril: This is why I don't eat vegetables.

How are the hemorrhoids?

Delicious, but a little chewy!


So you're the one who's been nibbling at my ass. Goddammit, stop that!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rav Tokomi: Just wait until the connection between glyphosate and autism comes to light.


You'd probably start by identifying a correlation between autism and rural Midwestern children.  If you can't do that, then don't waste your time.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: "Linked to cancer" is a pretty dubious claim considering EVERYTHING has one of those California Prop 65 warnings.

That said, yes, stuff we use a lot of tends to show up everywhere when you look for it.


It's probably not carcinogenic, and if it is, we'll know in a few generations, won't we?  We're spraying the stuff everywhere.  It'll sort itself out, just like PFOA.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TFA uses a lot of weasily language like "at or above the detection limit" (meaningless, because obviously it couldn't be detected if it were below that) and "widely considered to be a carcinogenic chemical" (many people considering something true does not make it true) to make this as scary-sounding as possible.

Glyphosate probably isn't great for us, but the evidence of harmfulness isn't clear or compelling.
 
oldfool
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can't we just pretend like it's not happening like we do with the pandemic?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I've been assured Monsanto (now Bayer) is a completely ethical company and we can always trust them when they claim their products are safe. Anti-GMO people are just luddites.


... Are you under the impression that the plants are *producing* roundup due to being GMO'd, or something?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll always maintain that the American Taliban's instructed hatred of trans people stems from how much they've allowed big chemical companies to contaminate the biosphere. Can't have the commoners potentially connecting the dots.
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The problem here is that Bayer hasn't made a big enough contribution to the right politicians. At or above the detection limit, when the detection limit is on the order of 2 PPT (2 parts in 1000000000000). At that rate it wouldn't hurt you if it was Plutonium.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: This is why I refuse to eat vegetables.


Nick Nostril: This is why I don't eat vegetables.


Hey, morons - what do you think your food eats?
 
someonelse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: This is why I don't eat vegetables.


Wait til you find out what meat eats.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: I've been assured Monsanto (now Bayer) is a completely ethical company and we can always trust them when they claim their products are safe. Anti-GMO people are just luddites.


Wait, what is the link between glyphosate and GMO crops?
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

