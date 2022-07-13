 Skip to content
(Fox2 Detroit)   Man is sentenced to 128 months in prison for attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend. Fark: Who broke up with him 20 years ago   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
25
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:
"a Bosch jigsaw that was modified to have a rubber mallet where the blade should be"

That's no mallet.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who would break up with that smoke show?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to records, authorities found a stun gun, smoke grenades, collapsible batons, black duct tape, zip-tie handcuffs, a pair of binoculars, 50 feet of paracord rope, a Bosch jigsaw that was modified to have a rubber mallet where the blade should be, a night vision WiFi camera, a GPS spy monitor detector, a Depstech Wifi Endoscope, cell phones, counterfeit money, suspected heroin, and Psilocybin mushrooms.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Took me entirely too long to figure out that "Bosch jigsaw" meant a power tool and not this jigsaw (puzzle):

Fark user imageView Full Size

Which made that list 'o crazy seem even more unhinged.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
(Checks out mugshot).....

Yeah, about like I figured.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guys, when the girl tells you it's over, move on.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Red Foxx?
 
Snooza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sometimes it's hard to move on?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Guys, when the girl tells you it's over, move on.


The one that got away... again.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Huh, I wonder what my old girlfriend from college has been up to all these years?

/ loads car with stun gun, duct tape and mallet-modified Bosch jigsaw
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

12YearBid: FTFA:
"a Bosch jigsaw that was modified to have a rubber mallet where the blade should be"

That's no mallet.


He got out of prison?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is an example of a person, were I King, would be banished to the island of misfit humans to live out their existence.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: According to records, authorities found a stun gun, smoke grenades, collapsible batons, black duct tape, zip-tie handcuffs, a pair of binoculars, 50 feet of paracord rope, a Bosch jigsaw that was modified to have a rubber mallet where the blade should be, a night vision WiFi camera, a GPS spy monitor detector, a Depstech Wifi Endoscope, cell phones, counterfeit money, suspected heroin, and Psilocybin mushrooms.

[c.tenor.com image 194x228] [View Full Size image _x_]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

12YearBid: FTFA:
"a Bosch jigsaw that was modified to have a rubber mallet where the blade should be"

That's no mallet.


So he made a power-dildo?

//Still learning to protect myself from ze black dildo.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is that Jimmy Super Fly Snuka?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: This is an example of a person, were I King, would be banished to the island of misfit humans to live out their existence.


Dude, what did Australia ever do to you?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: According to records, authorities found a stun gun, smoke grenades, collapsible batons, black duct tape, zip-tie handcuffs, a pair of binoculars, 50 feet of paracord rope, a Bosch jigsaw that was modified to have a rubber mallet where the blade should be, a night vision WiFi camera, a GPS spy monitor detector, a Depstech Wifi Endoscope, cell phones, counterfeit money, suspected heroin, and Psilocybin mushrooms.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ oblig
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: According to records, authorities found a stun gun, smoke grenades, collapsible batons, black duct tape, zip-tie handcuffs, a pair of binoculars, 50 feet of paracord rope, a Bosch jigsaw that was modified to have a rubber mallet where the blade should be, a night vision WiFi camera, a GPS spy monitor detector, a Depstech Wifi Endoscope, cell phones, counterfeit money, suspected heroin, and Psilocybin mushrooms.

[c.tenor.com image 194x228]


Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Unobtanium: According to records, authorities found a stun gun, smoke grenades, collapsible batons, black duct tape, zip-tie handcuffs, a pair of binoculars, 50 feet of paracord rope, a Bosch jigsaw that was modified to have a rubber mallet where the blade should be, a night vision WiFi camera, a GPS spy monitor detector, a Depstech Wifi Endoscope, cell phones, counterfeit money, suspected heroin, and Psilocybin mushrooms.

[Fark user image image 512x336]

/ oblig


He definitely came prepared.  Just imagine what would happen had he put all that energy toward better hygiene, working on himself, etc.

Probably would have someone, or at least something, that cared about him.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good thing the "boyfriend exception" loophole fix that Biden championed expires after a few years, eh? It's not like men hold grudges for years or anything.
 
Snort
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Biatch stole my heart.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


He looks like a winner ladies... and he's single!

About 20 years in prison would be a good starting point.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now she won't have to worry about him for 10 years, 8 months.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

J_Kushner: 12YearBid: FTFA:
"a Bosch jigsaw that was modified to have a rubber mallet where the blade should be"

That's no mallet.

So he made a power-dildo?


A modified jigsaw makes an awkward power dildo.
You'll get better results with a Sawzall.

/A poor craftsman blames his tools
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
images.foxtv.comView Full Size


Wow Colin Kaepernick has really let himself go.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

