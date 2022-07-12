 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Stormfront strikes DC, causing massive property damage and disrupting transfer of power. This is not a repeat from Jan 6, 2021, but TFGs staffers plead the Fifth out of habit   (wusa9.com) divider line
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
*This* close to a Boys joke, subby
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's sitting right here right now about an hour outside of you see about an hour outside of DC.   An earlier storm apparently picked up the easy up I had on my back deck, Carried it over the garage and landed in my front yard without breaking anything Or even scuffing the gutters
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This was pretty wild
https://twitter.com/WeatherMatrix/status/1547002491342036994?t=CWeVp_8RMpXiwCkbgM08kA&s=19
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: *This* close to a Boys joke, subby


Bite your tongue, no spoilers!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Myrdinn: *This* close to a Boys joke, subby

Bite your tongue, no spoilers!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guess I got lucky.

In NoVA, just about half an hour outside DC.  Power kept flickering last night but stayed on.  It was a mess last night.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Magorn:

Easy Up?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Watched it roll through from my office in the city.  It turned dark as night for a few minutes, and the rain was blowing sideways.   The lightning was epic.

Entertaining storm.  Would watch from inside again.   5 stars.
 
Lee451
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I live in Fredericksburg and we had a couple of powerful storms; 1 about 6:00 PM and another about 9:00 PM. No damage but a lot of rain, wind, thunder and lightening. Amazing electrical discharges. No damage, thank God.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Spent the night in Reston and heard/saw what looked like a decent storm but it wasn't bad at all where I was. Just happy my flight home is on time.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pretty sure they were hit by the whole storm.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trik: [media1.popsugar-assets.com image 728x1092]


Probably still only the third worst evil hero.

Difficulty; racist nazi versus rapist pervert versus 80s guy made real.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why didn't Biden use a sharpie to redirect the storm??
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was waiting for a Downeaster Alexa joke but your mfers are useless. So thanks for that.
 
Descartes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Trik: [media1.popsugar-assets.com image 728x1092]


DAMN! Pelosi looked good in her younger days.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trik: [media1.popsugar-assets.com image 728x1092]


Wow, Paige Steele really overhauled her look.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

