(MSN)   Oklahoma Man compelled to kill under orders of the Sasquatch   (msn.com) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The thing that irks me more than anything in this story is that Oklahoma has appropriated the Sasquatch/Bigfoot*** name and mythos.  Get your own imaginary beasts.

The name "Bigfoot"  literally came from my home county (Humboldt County, also home of the Patterson-Gimlin film, in 1958, via a reporter for the Humboldt Times (maybe the Times-Standard, but I am remembering it as the Humboldt Times).

The only thing that gets me more riles up is the thought of Texas Tech joining the Pac-12 (er.. 10 again).

Also, noodling is so weird.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean.. if Sasquatch tells you to do something, you do it.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, I learned the word Sasquatch from The Six Million Dollar Man tv show.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian rivers take their designations seriously. Where's Eastern Canadian River? Poland?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Related video: Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Bigfoot | Official Trailer

Is Jack Osborne dead too? This Sasquatch shiat is getting out of control.
 
ObviousBear
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The thing that irks me more than anything in this story is that Oklahoma has appropriated the Sasquatch/Bigfoot*** name and mythos.  Get your own imaginary beasts.

The name "Bigfoot"  literally came from my home county (Humboldt County, also home of the Patterson-Gimlin film, in 1958, via a reporter for the Humboldt Times (maybe the Times-Standard, but I am remembering it as the Humboldt Times).

The only thing that gets me more riles up is the thought of Texas Tech joining the Pac-12 (er.. 10 again).

Also, noodling is so weird.


Ah but you see, global warming forces migration and changed behavior on all species.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In other news: Noodling with another man in the woods? Bigfoot knows

Seriously, msn tag needs to DIAFF. The site is equivalent of copy a paragraph from an encyclopedia for that ten page essay due last week.

Stop Me If You Think You've Heard This One Before (2011 Remaster)
Youtube QTqFdaVGRew
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTA:

"You still have to prove all the elements of the crime, and what the suspect is telling you, you have to prove that that's actually what happened," Christian said.


If they can't prove Bigfoot was summoned, they can't convict him. The prosecutors have to summon Bigfoot for the jury. This is awesome.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

neongoats: I mean.. if Sasquatch tells you to do something, you do it.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He did it for the Jack Links.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bigfoot demands sacrifices..
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: neongoats: I mean.. if Sasquatch tells you to do something, you do it.


[Fark user image 320x320]


That series went downhill fast after #7.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

