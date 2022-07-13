 Skip to content
(YouTube) 1 hour, 22 minutes, 24 seconds of inhuman police work
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FFS, how many time do we have to tell you? That door might possibly have been locked! We did everything humanly possible!
/Scrolls phone
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sickening.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave in the screams of the children.

Stop censoring this shiat.  If they had to live thru it, the least we can do is view a farking video.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop checking his phone has a Punisher lock screen which is an perfect example how terrible police culture is.
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: The cop checking his phone has a Punisher lock screen which is an perfect example how terrible police culture is.


Looks like he's going to scroll with the barrel of his gun. Or shoot himself in the wrist. Either one would be funny.

/por que no los dos?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BEHOLD the reality of American cops, pantsshiating cosplayers.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scotchcrotch: Leave in the screams of the children.

Stop censoring this shiat.  If they had to live thru it, the least we can do is view a farking video.


This so much. It's cowardly.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


Look at this doughy piece of sh*t LOOK AT HIM AND LAUGH.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this a surprise to anyone? Police arent here to protect us. They've shown that time and time again.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But aren't the police a protective force that maintains the status quo for the wealthy elite?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scotchcrotch: Leave in the screams of the children.

Stop censoring this shiat.  If they had to live thru it, the least we can do is view a farking video.


I just said it somewhere else...

Nothing is ever going to change if we keep sanitizing this sort of thing.  People don't die in real life as they do on TV.  It's bad.  It's disturbing. If you are a decent human being, you will be disgusted. It will bother you for days and you will think about it at random times throughout the rest of your life.  You will want this to stop.

Only then will things start to change.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 612x408]

Look at this doughy piece of sh*t LOOK AT HIM AND LAUGH.


"To serve and protect...a table at the local Denny's"
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the parents of the victims are upset..... at the news outlet who released it early.

Perfect deflection. It allows for the footage to get out, but concentrates the outrage elsewhere.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: The cop checking his phone has a Punisher lock screen which is an perfect example how terrible police culture is.

Cowards. Cowards live to bully people who don't push back. They'll puff up, strut and preen, and generally act like living avatars of toughness - but when someone can fight back- and does - they turn into pants shitting cowards.
The entire department should be fired.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: The cop checking his phone has a Punisher lock screen which is an perfect example how terrible police culture is.


Because of course he did ..
🙄
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: scotchcrotch: Leave in the screams of the children.

Stop censoring this shiat.  If they had to live thru it, the least we can do is view a farking video.

I just said it somewhere else...

Nothing is ever going to change if we keep sanitizing this sort of thing.  People don't die in real life as they do on TV.  It's bad.  It's disturbing. If you are a decent human being, you will be disgusted. It will bother you for days and you will think about it at random times throughout the rest of your life.  You will want this to stop.

Only then will things start to change.


Might as well start showing the bodies, too.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Part of being allowed to buy a gun should be a Clockwork Orange-type affair where your eyes are held open and you're forced to watch and listen to the entire video, screams and all.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: And the parents of the victims are upset..... at the news outlet who released it early.

Perfect deflection. It allows for the footage to get out, but concentrates the outrage elsewhere.


I say show pictures of bodies but the same would happen. People would be more outraged at the invasion of privacy than the killings.
 
danvon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Good guys with guns" are worthless.
 
danvon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: How is this a surprise to anyone? Police arent here to protect us. They've shown that time and time again.


They even have a SCOTUS case that says exactly that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LOL @ homeboy here, hiding behind bullet-shield dude with his gun right next to his ear, a situation that could have led to one of those Archer-esque "losing your hearing after someone shoots next to you" kind of deals.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Still waiting for the bodycam footage to come out and show the police were responsible for some of the body count
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
C'mon bootlickers! Tell us how great cops are and defend this!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I mean this to be respectful of those officers:  This is about what I expect.  The Rambo cop/soldier is an rare aberration, even with extensive training.  The problem started because the gunman had guns.  Eliminate the guns and then I'll start blaming people.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Just because you're in the middle of the high-stakes game of standing around, looking, and pointing your gun at nothing, doesn't mean you should neglect proper hygiene. There's always time to sanitize your hands.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No thanks. My depression doesn't need any help.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 741x424]Just because you're in the middle of the high-stakes game of standing around, looking, and pointing your gun at nothing, doesn't mean you should neglect proper hygiene. There's always time to sanitize your hands.


Well they certainly aren't going to get their hands dirty.
 
Koodz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I mean this to be respectful of those officers:  This is about what I expect.  The Rambo cop/soldier is an rare aberration, even with extensive training.  The problem started because the gunman had guns.  Eliminate the guns and then I'll start blaming people.


fark that.

They took the money and respect for being heroes. They got free coffees and thanked for their service and called sir and ma'am all day every day from the Thin Blue Line crowd. Everybody fronted that to them. But when it was time to do hero shiat they decided they really wanted to go home to their families that day.

I do agree with eliminating the guns though. Since they're not going to use them when it matters they don't need any. Take their guns and armor and set them loose on the streets of that town.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cops are Vogons, only less useful...

Let that sink in for a minute.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I mean this to be respectful of those officers:  This is about what I expect.  The Rambo cop/soldier is an rare aberration, even with extensive training.  The problem started because the gunman had guns.  Eliminate the guns and then I'll start blaming people.


An unarmed mom was brave and resourceful enough to get in there and get her kids out.....
Just saying....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also really amused by fat boy here who spends a bunch of time clutching the back of his buddy and hiding behind him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And then there's this poor bastard who left all his TactiCool gear and home and had to wear his Crocs to the shooting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Also really amused by fat boy here who spends a bunch of time clutching the back of his buddy and hiding behind him.

[Fark user image 437x429]


He's not fat.  He just has three layers of body armor.  Four if you count the guy in front of him.

Just gonna say this:  The a--hole shooter who was expecting to die in a hail of cop bullets really must have thought "Any moment now...   Any minute now... They're outside...  This is gonna be glorious...  C'mon.  C'mon.   Okay.  What's keeping them?  Hey Cops!  You wanna rush in?  I'm changing magazines.  Best time to do this!"
 
August11
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Holy fuck. In addition to the complete lack of training with firearms and the cowardice and everything mentioned upthread, it appears that at least a few of the officers don't have the strength conditioning to hold their weapon on target.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 612x408]

Look at this doughy piece of sh*t LOOK AT HIM AND LAUGH.


"Dude, can you hold up wirh the murdering of kids, I'm not done with my Candy Crush level!" >.>
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is either "Are you my mummy?" cosplay, or this guy got sick of the one dude who keeps wandering around and coughing and decided to put on his gas mask.
 
Xai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't understand, 20 good guys with guns must have been 100% protected - I mean every pro gun idiot on here tells me that guns somehow 'defend' you, so they were completely safe...right?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: I mean this to be respectful of those officers:  This is about what I expect.  The Rambo cop/soldier is an rare aberration, even with extensive training.  The problem started because the gunman had guns.  Eliminate the guns and then I'll start blaming people.


If weapons like the AR-15 are so lethal that dozens of heavily armed police are terrified to confront a single 18yo with one, then perhaps we should heavily regulate such weapons.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

After about 25 minutes of cops milling around this corner and hiding out by this door, genius there on the right finally thinks to ask, "Hey did anyone look in this room yet?" And so they knock on the door and go in and have a look around.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
F*cking cowards. All of you. Those dead children are on all of your hands. Worthless scum.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Also really amused by fat boy here who spends a bunch of time clutching the back of his buddy and hiding behind him.

[Fark user image 437x429]

He's not fat.  He just has three layers of body armor.  Four if you count the guy in front of him.

Just gonna say this:  The a--hole shooter who was expecting to die in a hail of cop bullets really must have thought "Any moment now...   Any minute now... They're outside...  This is gonna be glorious...  C'mon.  C'mon.   Okay.  What's keeping them?  Hey Cops!  You wanna rush in?  I'm changing magazines.  Best time to do this!"


Well, there's a dark scene for us. This, but with less smoking and more child murder:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cowards and idiots to a man. Loafing around against long-established SOP while kids are f*cking dying. I hope the guilt drives them all to suicide.

Also, don't censor the screams. Hell, release photos from the classroom. Let people see what these guns do. Let them look at what's left of a dead 10 year-old and convince themselves that assault rifles are freedom personified.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Everybody with an (R) next to their name should have to watch every morning the portion where they didn't edit out the screams. Including Cinnamon and Mansion.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On the good side though, the cops didn't kill any kids themselves! I half expected some kid to come running down the hall, and the cops blasting away because "he was coming right at them!"
 
ahasp
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Emmett Till's mother had the right idea:

"After her son's death, Till's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, fought to have her only child's body brought home to Chicago. At his funeral, she ordered that his casket remain open so all could see what happened to her son."
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Leave in the screams of the children.

Stop censoring this shiat.  If they had to live thru it, the least we can do is view a farking video.


There is an uncensored version on DocumentingReality.com, but I warn you, you have to get past all the other vile things happening all over the world, every day, every hour sometimes.

https://www.documentingreality.com/forum/f225/salvador-ramos-commits-mass-shooting-elementary-school-tx-232552/index26.html

/mutilated children
//gangland executions
///for me it's a hoot, but I'm sick like that
////I warned you
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That depressing thing is that the sounds of screaming children
didn't motivate them to action. (it's not my kid, shrug, shrug.)

/the distinction between "team cop" and "team school shooter" has been obliterated.
//cue the "there the same picture meme".
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: And then there's this poor bastard who left all his TactiCool gear and home and had to wear his Crocs to the shooting.

[Fark user image image 230x285]


Doesn't even have his TactiCrocs in Turbo mode. Unbelievable.
 
