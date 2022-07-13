 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seattle Times)   Um, go outside and look up? It's that round glowy thing. You're welcome   (seattletimes.com) divider line
14
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

420 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jul 2022 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, c'mon subby, it's not that easy.

It's the glowy thing at night.

That glowy thing during the day you're not supposed to look at
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't look up.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
".... and on every 29th day, your job duties include writing some stupid article about the full moon that we'll drop on the website somewhere..."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's summertime in Seattle?

Almost Live!: Seattle Summer
Youtube rsP2LGal0gQ
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like everyone, I tried to take a picture with my phone and it looked like shiat.

So yes, go outside, look up, and enjoy it
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Don't look up.


Wasn't that great.

I'd put it in the category of, "Something I might watch once on a transatlantic flight to kill time"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Like everyone, I tried to take a picture with my phone and it looked like shiat.

So yes, go outside, look up, and enjoy it


Most phones these day do some sort of color correction automatically.

So you take a picture of a gorgeous sunset, and it just looks boring
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Oh, c'mon subby, it's not that easy.

It's the glowy thing at night.

That glowy thing during the day you're not supposed to look at


^^^^^^^^^^
Information which would have been welcome before I flambéed my corneas.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A newspaper with a worthless "super moon" article begs me to subscribe? Ha ha, no.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Oneiros: Oh, c'mon subby, it's not that easy.

It's the glowy thing at night.

That glowy thing during the day you're not supposed to look at

^^^^^^^^^^
Information which would have been welcome before I flambéed my corneas.


i.insider.comView Full Size


Donnie? Is that you?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Odin's Other Eye: aagrajag: Oneiros: Oh, c'mon subby, it's not that easy.

It's the glowy thing at night.

That glowy thing during the day you're not supposed to look at

^^^^^^^^^^
Information which would have been welcome before I flambéed my corneas.

[i.insider.com image 850x637]

Donnie? Is that you?


Someone should've told him that if you continue staring at the sun, it resolves like one of those magic-eye picture pictures and you see a sailboat. Watching him walking into walls and swearing would have really taken the edge off the last few years.
 
Burchill
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks subby, I am now completely blind.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Folks ... TFA is from the Seattle Times.

Seattle. The area where weather forecasts include the chance for "sun breaks". Where people famously don't tan- they rust.

Walking outside and looking up is unlikely to reveal much more than the bottom of the cloud cover.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.