 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ars Technica)   US to get better COVID booster that Americans won't take   (arstechnica.com) divider line
38
    More: Obvious, Immune system, Vaccination, booster option targets BA, type of COVID-19 booster, Vaccine-maker Moderna, omicron-targeting boosters, Moderna's next-gen booster candidates, clinical data  
•       •       •

660 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 11:05 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More for me then.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The hell I wont
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put that shiat in my arm.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

question_dj: Put that shiat in my arm.


Why stop at the arm, I'm going to shoot that stuff up everywhere.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gimme
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank you sirs may I have another?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm vaxxed, doubly boosted, AND I recently caught it.

I'll still take the shiat out of this booster.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great, sign me up for the trial, I'll take one tomorrow if you've got it.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sign me up. Planning to get boosted again in August. I figure peak immunity should happen just around the fall wave.

Fingers crossed.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Put that shiat in my arm.


Stick it in my ass!!!

/I said what I said.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I'll wait until they come out with horse paste that covers the latest variants.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in Brixton few days ago, and there was a sign outside a pharmacy:  walk in CoVid vaccinations today.
Well I did walk right in - don't have to tell me twice, but I've had three shots already and currently you have to score over 75yrs old to get the fourth.

I can wait...
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I think I'll wait until they come out with horse paste that covers the latest variants.


What flavor are you waiting for, does apple only cover the original variant?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
shiat, I'll snag that as soon as I'm able. One of the dwindling crowd who still hasn't had Covid of any sort.


aleister_greynight: markie_farkie: I think I'll wait until they come out with horse paste that covers the latest variants.

What flavor are you waiting for, does apple only cover the original variant?


Maybe they'll go for Jolley Rancher flavors? Watermelon isn't too bad.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My last booster was the actual latest strain so oh well, better luck next mutation
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do I still have to be 50 to get my second?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Where do we line up?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gimme.
 
anuran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: question_dj: Put that shiat in my arm.

Stick it in my ass!!!

/I said what I said.


Fark is not.....
 
indy_kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll get it, but I hope the person giving me the shot is better than the last. She spiked the nerve in my bicep, and that farking hurt!

But I haven't had COVID yet, so I guess a little pain isn't that big of a deal.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Do I still have to be 50 to get my second?


I think so, but I also think you can use the heath problems reason to get the second booster.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Turn me into farking Spike protein.  Got 3 Pfizer and 1 Moderna so far and I'm still not getting good 5G
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It targets what, again?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've been shining light up my ass, taking horse paste, and injecting myself with bleach for the past 2 years.

Ya'll can keep your crazy untested vaccines to yourselves.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: I think I'll wait until they come out with horse paste that covers the latest variants.


Pfft, you uneducated moron. You need to get your horse paste from a veterinarians office. That low quality garbage at feed stores that won't do anything. I've been using the stuff from my vets office and I've never had covid once. I got a few common flues that killed my sense of taste, smell, and gives me chronic pain. But no covid and I haven't been harmed by those big pharma vaccines.


/s... for those that need to get their vaccines.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
feed stores won't do anything*
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I'm vaxxed, doubly boosted, AND I recently caught it.

I'll still take the shiat out of this booster.


Vaxxed and boosted and I got that shiat like two months ago - somehow managed to avoid until then. I spent 32hrs of PTO and a week feeling like absolute shiat. I still tested positive on that Sunday, but corporate was like, well we follow CDC guidelines, so just wear a mask when you're around anyone for the next few days.

/not saying it's bad guidance
//I work alone 99% of the time
///three for shedding/contagious information
 
starzman2003
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've noticed 5g popping up once in a while on my phone recently.

Hit me with the 4th shot so I can improve that signal. 😂
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

question_dj: Put that shiat in my arm.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've gotten the 2 original shots plus the 2 boosters. Haven't gotten the 'rona yet.

I'll take 2 of this new one too
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am traveling via airplane in a month.  I was thinking of getting a 2nd booster before traveling, but found out I am ineligible.

I would gladly take 2 upgrades, or even a 3rd booster
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

olrasputin: One of the dwindling crowd who still hasn't had Covid of any sort.


me too.  I've decided I'm immune.

It's cos of all the cloudy apple juice I drink.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Turn me into farking Spike protein.  Got 3 Pfizer and 1 Moderna so far and I'm still not getting good 5G


Waiting for the Moderna or Pfizer Omnicron version. Have 3 Pfizers.

Dunno 'bout your 5G though. I have a little over 3 bars, and I have ultra capacity as well.

Speedof.me is pretty impressive (up to 405 Mb download). Ping is a bit erratic though :-(.

Have you tried hanging your arm of of a window?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I should get the booster.  I'm one of those that got COVID  but had no effect
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I'm vaxxed, doubly boosted, AND I recently caught it.

I'll still take the shiat out of this booster.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/but yeah, I'll get it as soon as it's available
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So at first we had Alpha and Beta. Then we got Unlimited. This would then be Revised?
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lady J: olrasputin: One of the dwindling crowd who still hasn't had Covid of any sort.

me too.  I've decided I'm immune.

It's cos of all the cloudy apple juice I drink.


Mixing it with bleach will solve that problem. It's called an Appletinohfarkmyinsides. Cures covid though, according to an inside source I have
 
Oreamnos
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bring it:

J&J in April 2021
Pfizer booster in Dec. 2021
Moderna booster in May 2022

/Gotta catch 'em all
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.