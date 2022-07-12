 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Mt. Vesuvius killed a lot of people in AD 79, and gave one asinine dude some road rash in 2022. Never forget   (abc7.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Mount Vesuvius, Volcano, 23-year-old man, park's volcanological guides, Carabinieri of the Forestry department of the Park, public land, Corriere della Sera, local news sources  
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, isn't that just a violent igneous rock formation.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the headline and I'm  going back to my nap.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "An American tourist..."

Because of course it was.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If it's the same guy as before, they should have left him down there. He obviously didn't learn his lesson
 
fat boy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/12459596/Schmoe-vs-The-Volcano-possible-nsfw-content-on-page
 
maudibjr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
2500 to see a volcano?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Charge with trespassing and fine with the cost of the rescue operation.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
DarwindoesDonAdams.gif
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was hoping his name would be Hank Hill.
 
Max Wedge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Who's going to appease the volcano god now? Maybe the rescuers didn't think this all the way through.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
