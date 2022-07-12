 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KNOE 8 Monroe)   You know, my back is pretty tight. I'm going to the chiropractor for an adjustment. What's the worst that could happen?   (knoe.com) divider line
55
    More: Scary, Time, Physician, Chiropractic, Medicine, Chiropractic treatment techniques, The Time, Anatomy, Paisley Park Records  
•       •       •

1191 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 11:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Going for a form of pseudoscientific alternative medicine without  magnetic healing often has poor results. Go to an actual professional Doctor, physical therapist or for a good massage go to a professional massage therapist.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Chiropractors are quacks.  The whole "sublimation" is a made-up science that's BS.  All you'll get is a deep massage.

So see a massage therapist and get the real thing.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
http://whatstheharm.net/chiropractic.html

http://whatstheharm.net/index.html
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahh...not the chiropractor in this case. If she had four dissections, they were going to happen. She may actually ...lucky...that it happened this way. Any other place and she probably wouldn't haven't gotten treatment as quickly.
I'm on the no chiropractor list too
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am really conflicted. I fully realize there are dangerous practitioners out there, and it might... might probably be that the majority are no better than offering placebo effects. But I was in super bad shape... about 20 years ago... and was not going to do risky surgery or drugs, so I just chose pain and let it get worse... for months.

Went to one chiropractor and he got me simple, temporary relief (and honestly, hope) in ... three minutes?  Went to another and got straightened out gradually over ... months. It was not expensive.

The physical contact and pain relief make their whole schtick prone to pseudoscience, cultish weirdness, and all manner of nonsense.

I feel unable to give advice. Should a chiropractor be a first resort? Last resort? You see shingles for chiropractors hanging up everywhere, but I think advertising PHYSICAL THERAPIST might be so regulated that it is rare, expensive, with performance criteria. I guess what I got was physical therapy from a guy who seemed to be competent. Maybe I am one of the lucky few?

/ I was literally given "paralysis" as one possible outcome of surgery the FIRST time I saw a doctor about it.
// So how about these drugs?
/// Uh. No thanks. So I walked around with a crooked back for months.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gone to a doctor instead of a chiroquacker.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably not the chiropractor's fault; my wife suffers from a genetic condition called FMD that causes artery dissections and once she had dissections in her carotids near her neck/skull, the chiropractor warned her that she should not have adjustments any longer.  I imagine this woman has a similar condition.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: I feel unable to give advice. Should a chiropractor be a first resort? Last resort?


There are academic peer-reviewed journals of chiropractic medicine (like the Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics and the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine) as well as government boards of licensure, and chiropractic training colleges with rankings (by NBCE pass rate). Its not as if there isn't a trail to research for individual practitioners. It might not work well for some people, but it has worked quite well for me over the years of back injuries, headaches and other issues. When I got sciatica after bariatric surgery chiro was the only reliable relief I could get that wasn't drug-based. It was my chiro who diagnosed my left rotator cuff injury by palpation years ago and told me straight up that was going to need surgery for tendon reattachment, which it did. I've had some chiros over the years who weren't good, but then again I've had some allopaths who really weren't that good either. As with any specialized work you want to have done, do your research beforehand to maximize your chances of success. It is definitely not the same as PT, nor is it the same as Massage Therapy, though in my experience MT and Chiro dovetail very well together.
 
Zeff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claytonemery: Chiropractors are quacks.  The whole "sublimation" is a made-up science that's BS.  All you'll get is a deep massage.

So see a massage therapist and get the real thing.


Can you show us where the bad doctor touched you?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeff: claytonemery: Chiropractors are quacks.  The whole "sublimation" is a made-up science that's BS.  All you'll get is a deep massage.

So see a massage therapist and get the real thing.

Can you show us where the bad doctor touched you?


https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-evidence-shows-that-chiropractors-do-more-harm-than-good
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claytonemery: Chiropractors are quacks.  The whole "sublimation" is a made-up science that's BS.  All you'll get is a deep massage.

So see a massage therapist and get the real thing.


She definitely didn't get the happy ending massage
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I've heard it, most chiropracty is a simple waste of money. But don't ever let them 'adjust' your neck.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they make you sign a waiver it's for a reason.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Probably not the chiropractor's fault; my wife suffers from a genetic condition called FMD that causes artery dissections and once she had dissections in her carotids near her neck/skull, the chiropractor warned her that she should not have adjustments any longer.  I imagine this woman has a similar condition.


Holy shiat. Intramural hematoma. I didn't even know blood vessels could do that. That is farking scary.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to think chiropractors were quacky until I had shoulder pain and limited movement on my right side. I became conflicted because I knew if I was going to my ENT doctor he'd probably want x-rays, refer me to a physical therapist. I didn't want to deal with the time-wasting and potential extra cost...

So, I thought I'd give alternative methods a shot. My wife suggested acupuncture. Guess what? It did nothing. In fact, my shoulder began hurting during the treatment.

I then tried the chiropractor, and it didn't do much, but I booked a second appointment and no shiat there were weird cracks and a huge relief. Got my movement back and random shoulder cracks later that day had alleviated all the pain. So, whatever pinched nerve, or whatever I had, was fixed by the chiropractor.

If the chiropractor didn't work, I would've moved to massages, and I probably would've told my wife I needed multiple follow-ups. Yeah, so, the massage therapist should've been my first choice.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: I am really conflicted. I fully realize there are dangerous practitioners out there, and it might... might probably be that the majority are no better than offering placebo effects. But I was in super bad shape... about 20 years ago... and was not going to do risky surgery or drugs, so I just chose pain and let it get worse... for months.

Went to one chiropractor and he got me simple, temporary relief (and honestly, hope) in ... three minutes?  Went to another and got straightened out gradually over ... months. It was not expensive.

The physical contact and pain relief make their whole schtick prone to pseudoscience, cultish weirdness, and all manner of nonsense.

I feel unable to give advice. Should a chiropractor be a first resort? Last resort? You see shingles for chiropractors hanging up everywhere, but I think advertising PHYSICAL THERAPIST might be so regulated that it is rare, expensive, with performance criteria. I guess what I got was physical therapy from a guy who seemed to be competent. Maybe I am one of the lucky few?

/ I was literally given "paralysis" as one possible outcome of surgery the FIRST time I saw a doctor about it.
// So how about these drugs?
/// Uh. No thanks. So I walked around with a crooked back for months.


Find that ones that are well aware that all of it other than manipulation to relieve pain and symptoms for musculoskeletal issues is bullshiat, patronize them.  There are decent Chiros out there that don't believe the woo and never did, but are pretty good at temporary symptom relief with some long term improvement
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jensen's family said she visited a chiropractor for an adjustment and left with four dissected arteries."

(0_o) ??? FOUR?

I'm assuming a cervical manipulation, with bilateral vertebral artery dissections propagating to the basilar artery, and then maybe to posterior cerebral artery?

If she doesn't have some sort of connective tissue disorder (Marfan's, Ehlers-Danlos, etc), autoimmune vasculitis, or severe uncontrolled hypertension, the chiropractor must have been nearly twisting her head off.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeff: Can you show us where the bad doctor touched you?


A bad doctor, whether osteopath, allopath, chiropath or naturopath is no farking fun.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: little big man: Probably not the chiropractor's fault; my wife suffers from a genetic condition called FMD that causes artery dissections and once she had dissections in her carotids near her neck/skull, the chiropractor warned her that she should not have adjustments any longer.  I imagine this woman has a similar condition.

Holy shiat. Intramural hematoma. I didn't even know blood vessels could do that. That is farking scary.


I think I was on the intramural hematoma team in 7th grade. My team won the Final, though I only played briefly in overtime.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: little big man: Probably not the chiropractor's fault; my wife suffers from a genetic condition called FMD that causes artery dissections and once she had dissections in her carotids near her neck/skull, the chiropractor warned her that she should not have adjustments any longer.  I imagine this woman has a similar condition.

Holy shiat. Intramural hematoma. I didn't even know blood vessels could do that. That is farking scary.


Her coronary artery dissected two weeks ago, triggered a minor heart attack and she was in the ICU for two days.  They can't even stent those because the artery turns into what the cardiologist described as wet kleenex.  She's active, athletic, low-cholesterol, etc. but her genes just don't give a shiat.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: I used to think chiropractors were quacky until I had shoulder pain and limited movement on my right side. I became conflicted because I knew if I was going to my ENT doctor he'd probably want x-rays, refer me to a physical therapist. I didn't want to deal with the time-wasting and potential extra cost...

So, I thought I'd give alternative methods a shot. My wife suggested acupuncture. Guess what? It did nothing. In fact, my shoulder began hurting during the treatment.

I then tried the chiropractor, and it didn't do much, but I booked a second appointment and no shiat there were weird cracks and a huge relief. Got my movement back and random shoulder cracks later that day had alleviated all the pain. So, whatever pinched nerve, or whatever I had, was fixed by the chiropractor.

If the chiropractor didn't work, I would've moved to massages, and I probably would've told my wife I needed multiple follow-ups. Yeah, so, the massage therapist should've been my first choice.


Have you tried oxy?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Declassify Issue: My wife suggested acupuncture. Guess what? It did nothing. In fact, my shoulder began hurting during the treatment.


I had a great Chinese acupuncturist where I used to live who was really good and thorough. My current chiro does acupuncture, but his treatments have never been good for me so I stick to his more basic training.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are one or two chiropractors that post to youtube that seem to know what they're doing. They look legit as anything I've seen from the results they get and the people who go to them. Plus my sister used to go to one for her various issues and she usually wound up feeling better for a while afterwards, even if it wasn't much and didn't last all that long.

And saying that I've gone to some truly awful regular doctors as well. The last time I visited one the guy literally told me the solution to anxiety was to go find a religion. Not joking. I did not go back to him.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claytonemery: Chiropractors are quacks.  The whole "sublimation" is a made-up science that's BS.  All you'll get is a deep massage.

So see a massage therapist and get the real thing.


The real thing? A happy ending?

I went to one after hurting my back. The treatment didn't help, so went to a regular doctor. I had a ruptured disc, and the delay in treatment still causes problems.

Given the number of people who have treatments without incident, it's more likely this woman had a vascular anomaly that was a time bomb. At noted in the article, going to a hairdresser might have resulted in a similar outcome.

Sucks for her, but a small percentage of the population will have something go horribly wrong through normal activities. That's just life. A person sneezes a ruptures a disc in their neck or back (or, as my neurosurgeon told me from his experience, both).
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Declassify Issue: My wife suggested acupuncture. Guess what? It did nothing. In fact, my shoulder began hurting during the treatment.

I had a great Chinese acupuncturist where I used to live who was really good and thorough. My current chiro does acupuncture, but his treatments have never been good for me so I stick to his more basic training.


Might as well read say this:
I had a great Chinese psychic where I used to live who was really good and thorough. My current astrologist does psychic readings, but his treatments have never been good for me so I stick to his more basic training.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have a birth defect
It causes my hips to partially dislocate sometimes. This causes my pelvic bone to "flip" back and put pressure on my sciatica.... Yay. I can physically feel the bones sticking out my back. Usually I can fix myself with certain yoga moves/ twists (pop-pop). But sometimes, if it gets really bad, like the time I couldn't touch my toes for a few weeks,
Drs won't touch me.
The chiro will and can pop em back in one adjustment and I'm good to go. They can't fix the cause tho because that would need surgery.

Chiro...won't cure cancer (or birth defects or ASD and fark the ones that say it can), but it's great for joint dislocation

That being said a chiro is like your tattoo artist/drug dealer, you really gotta trust them because they could fark you up for life/ death

It's all about practicing within scope
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
as a side note - it was chiropractors who were against the Polio vaccine, cuz they could cure it with 'spinal manipulation'
 
Gough [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Zeff: Can you show us where the bad doctor touched you?

A bad doctor, whether osteopath, allopath, chiropath or naturopath is no farking fun.


The main difference is that the first two are real doctors (DOs and MDs) with training that has an actual scientific basis.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Somacandra: Declassify Issue: My wife suggested acupuncture. Guess what? It did nothing. In fact, my shoulder began hurting during the treatment.

I had a great Chinese acupuncturist where I used to live who was really good and thorough. My current chiro does acupuncture, but his treatments have never been good for me so I stick to his more basic training.

Might as well read say this:
I had a great Chinese psychic where I used to live who was really good and thorough. My current astrologist does psychic readings, but his treatments have never been good for me so I stick to his more basic training.


You're claiming there's no legitimate basis for acupuncture?

Citations, please.

There are sane Chinese, and they've spent a long time developing the process. If it was all woo and hand-waving, I doubt it would have lasted. Maybe it doesn't do what a few folks claim (it's the answer to every health problem), but it seems to do something, and that's enough for a lot of people. The placebo effect can produce demonstrable physical effects, even when the patient is aware that s/he has taken a placebo.

When you talk about astrology, you're just talking about a different flavor of religion, none of which have any proof that they work.
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Somacandra: Declassify Issue: My wife suggested acupuncture. Guess what? It did nothing. In fact, my shoulder began hurting during the treatment.

I had a great Chinese acupuncturist where I used to live who was really good and thorough. My current chiro does acupuncture, but his treatments have never been good for me so I stick to his more basic training.

Might as well read say this:
I had a great Chinese psychic where I used to live who was really good and thorough. My current astrologist does psychic readings, but his treatments have never been good for me so I stick to his more basic training.


Um, no. There are actual peer reviewed journal articles that show that acupuncture is effective at pain relief. It's generally now covered by insurance because it's inexpensive and effective in many cases.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Do you know what they call
Alternative medicine that's been proved to work?
Medicine." -from Storm by Tim Minchin
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gough: Somacandra: Zeff: Can you show us where the bad doctor touched you?

A bad doctor, whether osteopath, allopath, chiropath or naturopath is no farking fun.

The main difference is that the first two are real doctors (DOs and MDs) with training that has an actual scientific basis.


Indeed. A chiropractor or homeopath BY DEFINITION rejects science-based explanations for and treatments of disease. The theory of both is not compatible with either. Diseases are not universally caused by subluxations of the spinal nerves. Giving solutions of substances which cause symptoms like what the patient is suffering so dilute that not a single molecule remains doesn't make the body magically address the cause of the symptoms. That makes it a lot harder to be a good doctor.

MDs and DOs are light years ahead.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somacandra: allopath


MDs do not practice "allopathy". This term was invented by a quack and is rejected by practitioners of actual medicine.

Charlatans today continue to use the term to muddy the waters by implying that their brand of snake-oil is as legitimate as another "-pathy".
 
knbwhite
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Declassify Issue: My wife suggested acupuncture. Guess what? It did nothing. In fact, my shoulder began hurting during the treatment.

I had a great Chinese acupuncturist where I used to live who was really good and thorough. My current chiro does acupuncture, but his treatments have never been good for me so I stick to his more basic training.


A good and thorough Lebowski reference there?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Spinal adjustments have been proven to provide short-term relief of acute back pain. If you want that procedure, see a D.O. They are actual medical doctors who spent a bit of time in medical school learning the handful of things a chiropractor can do that has actual scientific support plus learned to be a real, actual doctor.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Russ1642: Somacandra: Declassify Issue: My wife suggested acupuncture. Guess what? It did nothing. In fact, my shoulder began hurting during the treatment.

I had a great Chinese acupuncturist where I used to live who was really good and thorough. My current chiro does acupuncture, but his treatments have never been good for me so I stick to his more basic training.

Might as well read say this:
I had a great Chinese psychic where I used to live who was really good and thorough. My current astrologist does psychic readings, but his treatments have never been good for me so I stick to his more basic training.

You're claiming there's no legitimate basis for acupuncture?

Citations, please.

There are sane Chinese, and they've spent a long time developing the process. If it was all woo and hand-waving, I doubt it would have lasted. Maybe it doesn't do what a few folks claim (it's the answer to every health problem), but it seems to do something, and that's enough for a lot of people. The placebo effect can produce demonstrable physical effects, even when the patient is aware that s/he has taken a placebo.

When you talk about astrology, you're just talking about a different flavor of religion, none of which have any proof that they work.


That's now how evidence works. You want us to believe in your voodoo magic of acupuncture, you show your work.

Spoiler - it doesn't. Acupuncture is just a placebo and people who sell it are charlatans who belong in prison for fraud.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: "Do you know what they call
Alternative medicine that's been proved to work?
Medicine." -from Storm by Tim Minchin


Chinese have been using the Corydalis plant for centuries for pain relief, and it's getting a look in Western medicine.

Early reports are that its active ingredient targets a different receptor than the mu receptor targeted by opiates. It may produce the same level of pain relief, but without the side effects of opiates (drowsiness and constipation) and is unlikely to be addictive.

There are a lot of "folk remedies" that deserve serious study. For centuries, people around the world drank a tea made with bark from the yew tree for pain relief, and today we know it contains salicylic acid, when forms the base for aspirin.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

indy_kid: BlippityBleep: "Do you know what they call
Alternative medicine that's been proved to work?
Medicine." -from Storm by Tim Minchin

Chinese have been using the Corydalis plant for centuries for pain relief, and it's getting a look in Western medicine.

Early reports are that its active ingredient targets a different receptor than the mu receptor targeted by opiates. It may produce the same level of pain relief, but without the side effects of opiates (drowsiness and constipation) and is unlikely to be addictive.

There are a lot of "folk remedies" that deserve serious study. For centuries, people around the world drank a tea made with bark from the yew tree for pain relief, and today we know it contains salicylic acid, when forms the base for aspirin.


Has anyone rejected it? Or has it just not been studied? By all means study it, and find if the the results are reproducible. No respectable scientists would reject that idea.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Someone want to splane how putting pins in you can help pain? And how that could be per reviewed. There's literally no science for it. None. I guess it could mentally make it hurt less and the light wallet would help balance you out.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meanmutton: You want us to believe in your voodoo magic of acupuncture, you show your work.


You claim it doesn't work, so it's your job to show it doesn't.

You made the claim, so back it up.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Chiropractors are not doctors.  They are quacks, charlatans.  This quack should be imprisoned for causing bodily harm while pretending to be a doctor.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

indy_kid: BlippityBleep: "Do you know what they call
Alternative medicine that's been proved to work?
Medicine." -from Storm by Tim Minchin

Chinese have been using the Corydalis plant for centuries for pain relief, and it's getting a look in Western medicine.

Early reports are that its active ingredient targets a different receptor than the mu receptor targeted by opiates. It may produce the same level of pain relief, but without the side effects of opiates (drowsiness and constipation) and is unlikely to be addictive.

There are a lot of "folk remedies" that deserve serious study. For centuries, people around the world drank a tea made with bark from the yew tree for pain relief, and today we know it contains salicylic acid, when forms the base for aspirin.


Aspirin is literally the specific drug used by Tim Minchin to prove that quote. It works so big pharma turned it into a drug and made billions. If the folk medicine works, big pharma will exploit the shiat out of it.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indy_kid: meanmutton: You want us to believe in your voodoo magic of acupuncture, you show your work.

You claim it doesn't work, so it's your job to show it doesn't.

You made the claim, so back it up.


Go home. You're drunk.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

indy_kid: meanmutton: You want us to believe in your voodoo magic of acupuncture, you show your work.

You claim it doesn't work, so it's your job to show it doesn't.

You made the claim, so back it up.


I have a dragon in my garage. You have to prove I don't.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Going for a form of pseudoscientific alternative medicine without  magnetic healing often has poor results. Go to an actual professional Doctor, physical therapist or for a good massage go to a professional massage therapist.


Pseudoscientific alt-med *with* magnetic healing is still okay?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

austerity101: indy_kid: BlippityBleep: "Do you know what they call
Alternative medicine that's been proved to work?
Medicine." -from Storm by Tim Minchin

Chinese have been using the Corydalis plant for centuries for pain relief, and it's getting a look in Western medicine.

Early reports are that its active ingredient targets a different receptor than the mu receptor targeted by opiates. It may produce the same level of pain relief, but without the side effects of opiates (drowsiness and constipation) and is unlikely to be addictive.

There are a lot of "folk remedies" that deserve serious study. For centuries, people around the world drank a tea made with bark from the yew tree for pain relief, and today we know it contains salicylic acid, when forms the base for aspirin.

Has anyone rejected it? Or has it just not been studied? By all means study it, and find if the the results are reproducible. No respectable scientists would reject that idea.


It's in the early steps of being studied. They know it targets different receptors to achieve pain relief, which should be of interest to a lot of people.

IMHO, the reason we don't hear more about it is that it's reputation of a "folk remedy", which causes some people to reject it out of hand. There's also a huge opiate industry that doesn't want to give up millions of patients hooked on their drugs. Big Pharma can throw money around to discredit other potentially valid treatments before they are fully studied.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: indy_kid: meanmutton: You want us to believe in your voodoo magic of acupuncture, you show your work.

You claim it doesn't work, so it's your job to show it doesn't.

You made the claim, so back it up.

I have a dragon in my garage. You have to prove I don't.


Where's the poop?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Had an off experience of listening to a radiologist and a chiropractor argue about subluxation, basically the radiologist dared the chiropractor to show him them on xray and then on an mri. It boiled down to the chiropractor couldn't do it. Then the radiologist accused him of taking "loaded" xrays at bad angle to show problems he was gonna fix.  Then wagered that an independent group of radiologists would never be able to find the problems on xray ct or mri. Chiropractor called him an asshole and that ended it.  I think chiropractors van make people feel better but if that interaction was any semblance of the truth it's probably all voodoo
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: There's literally no science for it. None.


None?

Please tell us how many years you have devoted to the issue.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.