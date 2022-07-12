 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Loads of skydivers meet up for a jump. Difficulty: from two separate flaming planes after mid-air collision   (thesun.ie) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well *someone* didn't like the idea of jumping out of a perfectly good airplane!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nailed it.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Red Bull has really outdone themselves. Good job!
 
Moose out front
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's no good I can't maneuver!

Stay on target!

We're too close!

STAY ON TARGET!
 
sat1va
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is it normal for the pilots to be wearing parachutes as well?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was gonna fly but I got high.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The horror accident happened over Lake Superior, Wisconsin, US

.

TF to anyone who can point out Lake Superior, Wisconsin on a map.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The horror accident happened over Lake Superior, Wisconsin, US

.

TF to anyone who can point out Lake Superior, Wisconsin on a map.


Sumner.

"North Shore is an unincorporated community located in the town of Sumner, Jefferson County, Wisconsin, United States."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is this in the news now? It happened in 2013.

And yes, it's normal for pilots flying skydivers to wear parachutes as well. If a skydiver's parachute was to accidentally open and entangle with the plane, the plane could become unflyable. Everybody need to be able to bail out.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

flamingboard: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The horror accident happened over Lake Superior, Wisconsin, US

.

TF to anyone who can point out Lake Superior, Wisconsin on a map.

Sumner.

"North Shore is an unincorporated community located in the town of Sumner, Jefferson County, Wisconsin, United States."


I mainly come here for the pedants. Stop discouraging them.
 
Oak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Lake Superior, Wisconsin


Where the Dick Bong Airport is?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flamingboard: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The horror accident happened over Lake Superior, Wisconsin, US

.

TF to anyone who can point out Lake Superior, Wisconsin on a map.

Sumner.

"North Shore is an unincorporated community located in the town of Sumner, Jefferson County, Wisconsin, United States."


I think they meant Superior, Wisconsin.

The Oakland to Duluth's San Francisco.
 
myked
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
story is from 2013...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This... this is from 2013.
That a bold attempt at low-energy filler material.
 
myked
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The horror accident happened over Lake Superior, Wisconsin, US

.

TF to anyone who can point out Lake Superior, Wisconsin on a map.


it's right in the middle, where the right part of Minnesota meets the top left part of Wisconsin. across the bridge is Duluth Minnesota!
 
myked
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: flamingboard: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The horror accident happened over Lake Superior, Wisconsin, US

.

TF to anyone who can point out Lake Superior, Wisconsin on a map.

Sumner.

"North Shore is an unincorporated community located in the town of Sumner, Jefferson County, Wisconsin, United States."

I think they meant Superior, Wisconsin.

The Oakland to Duluth's San Francisco.


This.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The horror accident happened over Lake Superior, Wisconsin, US

.

TF to anyone who can point out Lake Superior, Wisconsin on a map.


Look, maaaaaan. Just because I've heard of Wisconsin doesn't mean I can identify it on a map. Is it somewhere near Illinois? Maybe Idaho? Am I close?

Why can't your state have a neat shape, like Michigan? You can't forget that. Also, it's probably near Lake Superior. Wisconsin isn't actually Ohio, is it? I forget my geometry so, if you want me to calculate the square area of Wisconsin, you're out of luck. I've also forgotten my calculus so, if your state isn't at least rectangular, it's just being inconvenient.

Did you want that in miles, kilometers, hectares, helltares, or American football fields? It doesn't translate into Libraries of Congress.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's almost like a load of old junk is being passed off as news.

Somebody should start a website to mock it.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Skydive Superior instructor Mike Robinson said the lead plane, which crashed, had four skydivers on board with its pilot as it trailed a second aircraft with five parachutists.

The lead aircraft trailed a second aircraft? So it wasn't a lead aircraft? Or was it made out lead? I hope not, because that's not a great material for making aeroplanes from


The pilot of the lead plane told firefighters that before the jump, he heard a loud band and his windshield shattered.

He heard a loud band? What, like Iron Maiden?
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Skydive Superior instructor Mike Robinson said the lead plane, which crashed, had four skydivers on board with its pilot as it trailed a second aircraft with five parachutists.

The lead aircraft trailed a second aircraft? So it wasn't a lead aircraft? Or was it made out lead? I hope not, because that's not a great material for making aeroplanes from


The pilot of the lead plane told firefighters that before the jump, he heard a loud band and his windshield shattered.

He heard a loud band? What, like Iron Maiden?


Obviously the loud band was a Lead Zeppelin, which was trailing the other two aircraft.
 
