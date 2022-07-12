 Skip to content
(Austin Statesman)   Highlights from video from inside Robb Elementary School include: checking phone, muzzle sweep, using hand sanitizer, and the guys with the shields following four guys without shields down the hall   (statesman.com) divider line
trappedspirit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, subby.  The guys with shields have to stay fresh and unblemished when the second string team is needed to replace the first.  Works against killbots.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No. I won't watch.
 
anfrind
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bunch of lazy cowards.
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cop checking his phone with a Blue Lives Matter Punisher logo wallpaper

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maybeyoushould [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Oh, subby.  The guys with shields have to stay fresh and unblemished when the second string team is needed to replace the first.  Works against killbots.


All school shooters have a pre programmed kill limit. All we have to do is throw waves and waves of our own children at them until they shut down.

Then the dominoes will fall like a house of cards. Checkmate!
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
iF yOu tOoK gUnS aWaY tHeN hE wOuLd hAvE dRiVen tHrOuGh the sChOoL WaLLs LikE tHe kOoLaiD mAn aNd kiLLed jUsT aS mAnY pEoPLE
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No barrel rolls?

/too depressing to watch
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Before riot shields and post-war tacticool gear, somehow police still managed to stop school shootings.
 
chewd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
DS9 The Magnificent Ferengi - 1st rescue attempt
Youtube Orj5rNe5AEE
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Petey4335: No. I won't watch.


This.

Apparently this was leaked before the family of the victims even had a chance to see it.

I get wanting transparency and all but the Austin newspaper should have at least coordinated something with the family members instead of just publishing this on their own.

https://www.cbsnews.com/dfw/news/uvalde-families-outraged-leaked-hallway-video/
 
