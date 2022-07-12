 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Twitter sues @elonmusk, waiting for reply and likes   (cnbc.com) divider line
49
    More: News, Stock, Twitter, Stock market, Contract, Elon Musk, Law, Contractual term, binding merger agreement  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 12 Jul 2022 at 9:42 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hope they win, just because it will piss off man baby.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LMAO

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This was apparently widely expected
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/stick a fork in yourself, Elon
//you're done
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Elon: I wanna buy your platform so I can fix the problems I think exist. Don't worry about due diligence, because I know it needs to be fixed.

Twitter: Okay.

Elon: Wait. There's problems? I don't want it now.

Twitter: Not okay
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Musky is not going to be happy in a Delaware Court of Chancery. A Judge with actual expertise and understanding of contracts is going to decide what should happen. Musky signed the deal and nothing has changed except musk trying to not honor the deal made.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: Musky is not going to be happy in a Delaware Court of Chancery. A Judge with actual expertise and understanding of contracts is going to decide what should happen. Musky signed the deal and nothing has changed except musk trying to not honor the deal made.


Pretty much.  These things are written in such a way that they are really hard to break.  If he was concerned about bots (narrator: "he was not concerned about bots"), the time to be concerned is before you sign the binding contract to buy the company
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: LMAO

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x642]


"NOW THEY HAVE TO DISCLOSE BOT INFO IN COURT."  This reminds me of the conspiracy ding-dongs who think that getting sued is brilliant strategery because "discovery."   As if the people suing you are actually villainous members of the cabal hiding some deep dark secret scandal, that will now be exposed in court.

When Dominion sued Sidney Powell I saw a bunch of Internet whackeroos cheering the news for this reason:  that now "discovery" would take Dominion down.  It apparently didn't sink in that Dominion was suing precisely because they weren't rigging elections with Italian satellites, so "discovery" would clearly not reveal that they did.

I don't understand how Elon Musk ended up one of these whackadoodles, though.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Xcott: I don't understand how Elon Musk ended up one of these whackadoodles, though.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His only option now is to retweet
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope they take him down a few pegs. That $20 premium on 780,000,000 shares translates to a whole lotta he had it coming.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

giantmeteor: I hope they take him down a few pegs. That $20 premium on 780,000,000 shares translates to a whole lotta he had it coming.


I don't like the Twitter board and I hate to see them win, but Elon is so loathsome I want to see him lose more.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: giantmeteor: I hope they take him down a few pegs. That $20 premium on 780,000,000 shares translates to a whole lotta he had it coming.

I don't like the Twitter board and I hate to see them win, but Elon is so loathsome I want to see him lose more.


It's rare the uber wealthy pick a fight with an entity that can afford to defend themselves.

This is a "We'll show even a god can bleed" action. Akin to Dominion/Smartmatic going after Fox News.

And now Elon is also dealing with Trumpers.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope he wins. The guy can't catch a break.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xcott: make me some tea: LMAO

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x642]

"NOW THEY HAVE TO DISCLOSE BOT INFO IN COURT."  This reminds me of the conspiracy ding-dongs who think that getting sued is brilliant strategery because "discovery."   As if the people suing you are actually villainous members of the cabal hiding some deep dark secret scandal, that will now be exposed in court.

When Dominion sued Sidney Powell I saw a bunch of Internet whackeroos cheering the news for this reason:  that now "discovery" would take Dominion down.  It apparently didn't sink in that Dominion was suing precisely because they weren't rigging elections with Italian satellites, so "discovery" would clearly not reveal that they did.

I don't understand how Elon Musk ended up one of these whackadoodles, though.


Always was.

I guess like most mercurial people like him  that eccentricity served him when he was making a name for himself but is a liability now. Lots of other examples of high-flying flameouts just like him.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Xcott: make me some tea: LMAO

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x642]

"NOW THEY HAVE TO DISCLOSE BOT INFO IN COURT."  This reminds me of the conspiracy ding-dongs who think that getting sued is brilliant strategery because "discovery."   As if the people suing you are actually villainous members of the cabal hiding some deep dark secret scandal, that will now be exposed in court.

When Dominion sued Sidney Powell I saw a bunch of Internet whackeroos cheering the news for this reason:  that now "discovery" would take Dominion down.  It apparently didn't sink in that Dominion was suing precisely because they weren't rigging elections with Italian satellites, so "discovery" would clearly not reveal that they did.

I don't understand how Elon Musk ended up one of these whackadoodles, though.

Always was.

I guess like most mercurial people like him  that eccentricity served him when he was making a name for himself but is a liability now. Lots of other examples of high-flying flameouts just like him.


Most founders of a start-ups take a step back and let competent people run the day to day  when they have a company employing thousands or goes public.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: make me some tea: Xcott: make me some tea: LMAO

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x642]

"NOW THEY HAVE TO DISCLOSE BOT INFO IN COURT."  This reminds me of the conspiracy ding-dongs who think that getting sued is brilliant strategery because "discovery."   As if the people suing you are actually villainous members of the cabal hiding some deep dark secret scandal, that will now be exposed in court.

When Dominion sued Sidney Powell I saw a bunch of Internet whackeroos cheering the news for this reason:  that now "discovery" would take Dominion down.  It apparently didn't sink in that Dominion was suing precisely because they weren't rigging elections with Italian satellites, so "discovery" would clearly not reveal that they did.

I don't understand how Elon Musk ended up one of these whackadoodles, though.

Always was.

I guess like most mercurial people like him  that eccentricity served him when he was making a name for himself but is a liability now. Lots of other examples of high-flying flameouts just like him.

Most founders of a start-ups take a step back and let competent people run the day to day  when they have a company employing thousands or goes public.


Exactly. He can still do that at any time but he won't because his toxic ego won't allow it. In that sense he's similar to Trump.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: eurotrader: make me some tea: Xcott: make me some tea: LMAO

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x642]

"NOW THEY HAVE TO DISCLOSE BOT INFO IN COURT."  This reminds me of the conspiracy ding-dongs who think that getting sued is brilliant strategery because "discovery."   As if the people suing you are actually villainous members of the cabal hiding some deep dark secret scandal, that will now be exposed in court.

When Dominion sued Sidney Powell I saw a bunch of Internet whackeroos cheering the news for this reason:  that now "discovery" would take Dominion down.  It apparently didn't sink in that Dominion was suing precisely because they weren't rigging elections with Italian satellites, so "discovery" would clearly not reveal that they did.

I don't understand how Elon Musk ended up one of these whackadoodles, though.

Always was.

I guess like most mercurial people like him  that eccentricity served him when he was making a name for himself but is a liability now. Lots of other examples of high-flying flameouts just like him.

Most founders of a start-ups take a step back and let competent people run the day to day  when they have a company employing thousands or goes public.

Exactly. He can still do that at any time but he won't because his toxic ego won't allow it. In that sense he's similar to Trump.


Musky at least has made a massive amount of money so far, TFG in business has basically set money on fire through just incompetence and without a TV show and the grift from supporters would be living under a bridge. All he had to do was invest his massive inheritance in an S/P index fund an still spend the $50 million a year in 1999USD and he would be an actual billionaire.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: I don't understand how Elon Musk ended up one of these whackadoodles, though.


set person =
case
...when adult_paed = 'paed' and ($$ > x or smoke_blown_up_ass > y) then 'monster untethered from reality'
...when adult_paed = 'adult' and $$ > x and smoke_blown_up_ass > y then 'monster untethered from reality'
...else 'could go either way'
end
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Chuck Norris jokes, huh?

Truly, this is a man with his finger on the pulse of technology and pop culture.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
After hearing what we did today, Twitter shouldn't be winning shiat but a takedown notice
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Funding secured.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kubo: Chuck Norris jokes, huh?

Truly, this is a man with his finger on the pulse of technology and pop culture.


And attempting to create a meme with his own face. There's something not right about that. It's like smarting or funnying your own posts on Fark. You shouldn't have to be told to never do that.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eurotrader: make me some tea: Xcott: make me some tea: LMAO

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x642]

"NOW THEY HAVE TO DISCLOSE BOT INFO IN COURT."  This reminds me of the conspiracy ding-dongs who think that getting sued is brilliant strategery because "discovery."   As if the people suing you are actually villainous members of the cabal hiding some deep dark secret scandal, that will now be exposed in court.

When Dominion sued Sidney Powell I saw a bunch of Internet whackeroos cheering the news for this reason:  that now "discovery" would take Dominion down.  It apparently didn't sink in that Dominion was suing precisely because they weren't rigging elections with Italian satellites, so "discovery" would clearly not reveal that they did.

I don't understand how Elon Musk ended up one of these whackadoodles, though.

Always was.

I guess like most mercurial people like him  that eccentricity served him when he was making a name for himself but is a liability now. Lots of other examples of high-flying flameouts just like him.

Most founders of a start-ups are forced totake a step back and let competent people run the day to day  when they have a company employing thousands or goes public.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 850x1039]


Just need to photoshop Elon Musk's face onto this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size

(Picture of Chinese performance artist Zhu Yu staging a conceptual shock piece called "Eating People" )
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Musky is not going to be happy in a Delaware Court of Chancery. A Judge with actual expertise and understanding of contracts is going to decide what should happen. Musky signed the deal and nothing has changed except musk trying to not honor the deal made.


You don't know what's in the contract
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's hoping everyone directly-involved loses a lot of what they consider to be of value.

*drinks*
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So more and more we are seeing what a nutjob the guy is, and since the rocket side of his business is doing well... he must not be making any important decisions there.  I don't follow it very closely, but who IS running it, that it is doing so well?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

make me some tea: LMAO

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x642]


In his defense, those memes are really dank.

/narrator: they were not, in fact, dank
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Twitter should just take the billion dollar termination fee, and walk away laughing and pointing at Elon for being a dumbass.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But Twitter DID share their info with him. It was such an immense volume of continuous data that they literally called it "the firehose". They handed it over and said "here -- YOU try and find the bots."

Musk handed it over to his techies and they couldn't even begin to make sense of it. As if identifying bots in a sea of data -- billions of records a second -- is such a simple thing to do.

How can a guy who made his money in the user information tech industry be so repulsively ignorant about user information tech data?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow. Twitter vs Elon Musk...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It seems apparent that Musk is going to lose pretty hard.

What's not clear is what happens. I don't think Twitter wants to actually sell to him, and I don't think he actually wants to (or can) buy at the agreed-to number. Will it be suing for damages? The 'sale' has cratered Twitters stocks and lead to employee migration.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Musk will be dumb enough to demand a jury trial. Delaware juries are brutal. The pool is small and next to no one gets excused, so everyone starts off hating you.
 
scanman61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Musky is not going to be happy in a Delaware Court of Chancery. A Judge with actual expertise and understanding of contracts is going to decide what should happen. Musky signed the deal and nothing has changed except musk trying to not honor the deal made.


Oh, today's Matt Levine column for Bloomberg is a gem.  He discusses a recent case where the buyer tried to bail on a merger agreement and got hit with specific performance by the judge.  The parallels are....striking.

Google "I Was Told There'd Be a Cake Merger" and open it in whatever way you get around paywalls.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Twitter vs. Musk
Musk vs. Trump
Trump vs. Twitter

This should be a cage match where everyone's injured for life.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Here's hoping everyone directly-involved loses a lot of what they consider to be of value.

*drinks*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It seems apparent that Musk is going to lose pretty hard.

What's not clear is what happens. I don't think Twitter wants to actually sell to him, and I don't think he actually wants to (or can) buy at the agreed-to number. Will it be suing for damages? The 'sale' has cratered Twitters stocks and lead to employee migration.


It will probably be settled out of court for 'unspecified damages'.  Elon will be a bit poorer and twitter stock will bounce a bit.
 
scanman61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: make me some tea: Xcott: make me some tea: LMAO

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x642]

"NOW THEY HAVE TO DISCLOSE BOT INFO IN COURT."  This reminds me of the conspiracy ding-dongs who think that getting sued is brilliant strategery because "discovery."   As if the people suing you are actually villainous members of the cabal hiding some deep dark secret scandal, that will now be exposed in court.

When Dominion sued Sidney Powell I saw a bunch of Internet whackeroos cheering the news for this reason:  that now "discovery" would take Dominion down.  It apparently didn't sink in that Dominion was suing precisely because they weren't rigging elections with Italian satellites, so "discovery" would clearly not reveal that they did.

I don't understand how Elon Musk ended up one of these whackadoodles, though.

Always was.

I guess like most mercurial people like him  that eccentricity served him when he was making a name for himself but is a liability now. Lots of other examples of high-flying flameouts just like him.

Most founders of a start-ups take a step back and let competent people run the day to day  when they have a company employing thousands or goes public.


Shame he didn't get someone like this for Tesla.

media.wired.comView Full Size
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dwedit: cretinbob: [Fark user image 850x1039]

Just need to photoshop Elon Musk's face onto this guy:

[Fark user image image 375x500]
(Picture of Chinese performance artist Zhu Yu staging a conceptual shock piece called "Eating People" )


Saving this for the next vegan-bashing thread...!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It seems apparent that Musk is going to lose pretty hard.

What's not clear is what happens. I don't think Twitter wants to actually sell to him, and I don't think he actually wants to (or can) buy at the agreed-to number. Will it be suing for damages? The 'sale' has cratered Twitters stocks and lead to employee migration.

It will probably be settled out of court for 'unspecified damages'.  Elon will be a bit poorer and twitter stock will bounce a bit.


Yeah, I'm unsure why anyone expects anything more than that.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: giantmeteor: I hope they take him down a few pegs. That $20 premium on 780,000,000 shares translates to a whole lotta he had it coming.

I don't like the Twitter board and I hate to see them win, but Elon is so loathsome I want to see him lose more.



I'd like to see Muskrat eventually eat the difference between what he agreed to pay and what the stock is worth now, which would represent a pretty good slap even for someone of his means.

But I'd just as soon an already weary world didn't have to deal with Elon Musk, God-King of Twitter.

As for the company, it has taken damage in the course of this bullshiat, and it'll get worse if they actually hand the reins to this idiot, so any victory they have at this point will probably seem tolerably pyrrhic.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: eurotrader: make me some tea: Xcott: make me some tea: LMAO

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x642]

"NOW THEY HAVE TO DISCLOSE BOT INFO IN COURT."  This reminds me of the conspiracy ding-dongs who think that getting sued is brilliant strategery because "discovery."   As if the people suing you are actually villainous members of the cabal hiding some deep dark secret scandal, that will now be exposed in court.

When Dominion sued Sidney Powell I saw a bunch of Internet whackeroos cheering the news for this reason:  that now "discovery" would take Dominion down.  It apparently didn't sink in that Dominion was suing precisely because they weren't rigging elections with Italian satellites, so "discovery" would clearly not reveal that they did.

I don't understand how Elon Musk ended up one of these whackadoodles, though.

Always was.

I guess like most mercurial people like him  that eccentricity served him when he was making a name for himself but is a liability now. Lots of other examples of high-flying flameouts just like him.

Most founders of a start-ups are forced totake a step back and let competent people run the day to day  when they have a company employing thousands or goes public.


Elon was always just a /b/tard with lots of money. He just stopped making any effort to hide it.
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Lord Bear: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It seems apparent that Musk is going to lose pretty hard.

What's not clear is what happens. I don't think Twitter wants to actually sell to him, and I don't think he actually wants to (or can) buy at the agreed-to number. Will it be suing for damages? The 'sale' has cratered Twitters stocks and lead to employee migration.

It will probably be settled out of court for 'unspecified damages'.  Elon will be a bit poorer and twitter stock will bounce a bit.

Yeah, I'm unsure why anyone expects anything more than that.


Because it's entertaining
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It seems apparent that Musk is going to lose pretty hard.

What's not clear is what happens. I don't think Twitter wants to actually sell to him, and I don't think he actually wants to (or can) buy at the agreed-to number. Will it be suing for damages? The 'sale' has cratered Twitters stocks and lead to employee migration.

It will probably be settled out of court for 'unspecified damages'.  Elon will be a bit poorer and twitter stock will bounce a bit.


I expect they will settle but it's going to be too big of a number to sweep under the rug as "unspecified". The negotiations would start at the $1B penalty for Elon being unable to secure financing, and go up from there.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick el Ass: Twitter should just take the billion dollar termination fee, and walk away laughing and pointing at Elon for being a dumbass.


Not when there is a $44 billion now-you-have-to-buy-the-company fee they shouldn't.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.