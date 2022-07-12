 Skip to content
(KOBI 5)   A convoy of old VW busses driven by people in tie-dye shirts seen heading toward Oregon   (kobi5.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I still miss our family's 1978 VW Westfalia camper.

/Parents bought it in the early 80s.
//Sold it in 2007.
///Glad I learned how to drive a manual.
////So I drove I on occasion.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Has Submitter spotted the eleven long-haired friends of Jesus in a chartreuse Microbus?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nah, those guys already won the election on this statewide. This is just one county deciding if they're on the bus.
 
ecl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People working at ShroomShops?  Just follow the rules.  Whatever you have, any quantity, eat half.  If you can still perceive reality like a normal just eat the rest.  You'll do fine.
 
alienated
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I spooked a merchandiser for Altman Plants at a home despot as I was leaving. He was wearing a splittie club t shirt, and I asked him "what year ?" . It took him a few and he said a 62 , and I said nice , I had a 65 deluxe , told him to take care and have gave him a hang loose hand sign . As I walked away, his coworker asked "what was that all about?" And he said, I think , as I was a good 20 meters away at that point " I'm in a VW bus club and am wearing a shirt for them " .
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...and 11 long haired Friends of Jesus in a chartreuse Micro-bus!
/convoy!
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So they are requiring you to be tripping when you go to vote?
Weirdest poll tax ever.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So it's Wednesday.
 
