(CNN)   Daisy Hill Puppy Farm raided   (cnn.com) divider line
    People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Animal rights, series of inspections, Animal rights organization PETA, Animal welfare, Ingrid Newkirk  
minnesotaboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I get that reference.

Plus I shake a tiny fist at the submitter who got this in faster than me. And let's face it a better headline.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sarah.Palin.LotsOfDogs.jpg
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Take them home, country roads.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
4 THOUSAND??!!

Holy shiat that's a lot of baying lil beagles
 
skyotter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What were they breeding beagles for?  I guess more specifically, what were they being supplied for?

And how many beagles did they breed and supply over 20 years?  I feel like that's important before deciding on whether 15 puppies a year is a lot.  It sounds like a lot, but against 4,000 (apparently the number of dogs on-hand) it's less than a percent.
 
zez
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It kept saying research facility but never mentioned what kind of research they were doing
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

zez: It kept saying research facility but never mentioned what kind of research they were doing


Peanuts research, I'd assume.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the only guy who picked them up was a little guy that looked familiar, doug fauci,
and he wanted them boxed for overseas shipping....
 
Delawhat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
4,000?  That's a lox of beagles.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Daisy Hill? That's where my parents sent my  beagle to live back in 1994. Is Charles Barksley ok??
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's hoping every last barky boi beagle finds a loving forever home.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
4,000 dogs?

WTF

That's horrifying
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Before you give money to places like this got to your local pet shelter and spend a few minutes checking out all the dogs and cats. Starve the puppy mills out of existence. Dogs are nothing more than livestock the most of them.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Daisy Hill? That's where my parents sent my  beagle to live back in 1994. Is Charles Barksley ok??


I have some bad news.
 
schubie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I never understood how they could use Beagles in research labs. Howling, barking and screaming. The sound must be deafening. Maybe it's a form of self flagellation on the part of the scientists?
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

minnesotaboy: I get that reference.

Plus I shake a tiny fist at the submitter who got this in faster than me. And let's face it a better headline.


Good grief!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skyotter: What were they breeding beagles for?  I guess more specifically, what were they being supplied for?



That's like one and a half British fox hunting parties.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Warthog: zez: It kept saying research facility but never mentioned what kind of research they were doing

Peanuts research, I'd assume.


The Red Baron doesn't defeat himself! How many dogs do you think are required to learn how to fly a Sopwith Camel to ace standards?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait, is this a research facility or a breeding facility? Who was buying their dogs?

Sounds like any research done with animals from this location should be revisited.

The animal researchers I know work really hard to maintain healthy, happy dogs.  This is both because they are good people who care about dogs and because stressed, inbred dogs create bad data.

Also there are regulations because some people are terrible. Sounds like this place didn't even try to follow them.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Here's hoping every last barky boi beagle finds a loving forever home.


They probably will. Going to a shelter these days, you have the option of choosing between a backyard bred pitbull with behavioral issues, a backyard bred pitbull with behavioral issues, a chihuahua (oops already been adopted. Sorry it's still on our website 4 months later), a backyard bred putbull with behavioral issues, pitbull, pitbull, pitbull, pitbull. 4000 beagles! Better make that 3000, we were running out of space so we had 1000 of them share a cage with a pitbull.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Before you give money to places like this got to your local pet shelter and spend a few minutes checking out all the dogs and cats. Starve the puppy mills out of existence. Dogs are nothing more than livestock the most of them.


This wasn't a puppy mill. It was breeding beagles for research, and there's a hell of a lot more involved with research animals. Bloodlines, known genetic issues, etc. Lots and lots of record-keeping. These dogs are bred for consistency, so that other researchers can replicate previous research if needed.

IIRC, many years ago, it was discovered that some suspect animals had been used in drug research, which pretty much wiped out several lines of research and cost a lot of money and effort. Consistency in testing is essential.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: fragMasterFlash: Here's hoping every last barky boi beagle finds a loving forever home.


They probably will. Going to a shelter these days, you have the option of choosing between a backyard bred pitbull with behavioral issues, a backyard bred pitbull with behavioral issues, a chihuahua (oops already been adopted. Sorry it's still on our website 4 months later), a backyard bred putbull with behavioral issues, pitbull, pitbull, pitbull, pitbull. 4000 beagles! Better make that 3000, we were running out of space so we had 1000 of them share a cage with a pitbull.


It really depends where in the country you are. In the LA area the shelter will have two-thousand untrained chihuahua's, to the point that they have to distribute them to shelters in other parts of the country to give them a snowball's chance in hell of ever getting adopted.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're used for medical research, among other purposes. I don't know why beagles, maybe they're easier to handle or the bloodline has known genetic faults that can be corrected for when doing drug testing, who knows. It's really not the point here.

At some phase of research, the drug or whatever has to be injected into a live creature to see what will happen, and ethically it can't be put into humans at that stage. That's hardly news. But if scientists are going to use live animals, then ALSO ethically they must treat those animals decently, give them reasonable care, good food, good housing, and not stress them more than absolutely necessary beyond the purposes of the testing. The same is true of the breeding facilities.

Of course, they're not pets; but they're also not pieces of machinery. They deserve at minimum to be treated as living beings.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

schubie: I never understood how they could use Beagles in research labs. Howling, barking and screaming. The sound must be deafening. Maybe it's a form of self flagellation on the part of the scientists?


Google says beagles were chosen because they are small and docile. Possibly because they haven't been selectively bred for specific characteristics to the same degree that other breeds have.
 
