(Some Guy)   U.S. Navy loses an F-18 all weather aircraft due to weather   (sofrep.com) divider line
59
860 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)



59 Comments     (+0 »)
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of these days the military will buy a plane that can fly in the rain. When that happens, watch out.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: One of these days the military will buy a plane that can fly in the rain. When that happens, watch out.


This one can. It wasn't flying at the time. It got blown off the flight deck.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a simple solution to keeping an aircraft on deck..
Queen - Tie Your Mother Down (Official Video)
Youtube LvB2MnIIdMw
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine most aircraft are "all weather".
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we just spent more on it, this wouldnt of happened.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops.
 
ybishop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
MadCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The USS Truman was a Nimitz-class carrier"

One accident and apparently your ship is instantly decommissioned I guess.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Doppelganger"
"Iconic"
"Supermodel"
"Mega-yacht"


"all-weather"
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will we fight against ISIS's crack squadron of pigeons now?!?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard what really happened was that some 60 year old who was still only a Captain, was flying the plane with way too many Gs and bent the frame, but since he is a buddy with some Admiral, the navy is just covering it up to protect him.
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some squadron skipper is gonna be told: "That was a nice job.that you USED to have "
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can one of you math-knowin' types calculate the wind speed required to blow a jet off a ship? They weigh somewhere north of 32,000lbs, so I'm somewhat skeptical that it just blew right off, like a leaf in the wind.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I'd hate to be the guy that was in charge of tying it down.

Johnson, where did my 65 million dollar F-18 go??
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Doppelganger"
"Iconic"
"Supermodel"
"Mega-yacht"


"all-weather"


https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/weekend-update-segment-chris-farley-as-bennett-brauer/3505988
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: I heard what really happened was that some 60 year old who was still only a Captain, was flying the plane with way too many Gs and bent the frame, but since he is a buddy with some Admiral, the navy is just covering it up to protect him.


That sounds suspiciously like the plot of a gay beach volleyball film..
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: How will we fight against ISIS's crack squadron of pigeons now?!?


No shiat, crack pigeons!?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grchunt: Can one of you math-knowin' types calculate the wind speed required to blow a jet off a ship? They weigh somewhere north of 32,000lbs, so I'm somewhat skeptical that it just blew right off, like a leaf in the wind.


Keep in mind, this isn't just a heavy block of metal, this is an aircraft with wings that have massive surface areas for a gust to grab ahold of. It's not easy mind you but it shouldn't shock you either. There is a reason they tie them all to the flight deck when parked.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So do they fish it out now, or just put in another purchase order?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Eisenhower was in rough waters of the North Atlantic (yes, that's redundant) with an aircraft elevator lowered.  I think it was late-70s/early-80s.  There were flight crew with ordinance waiting to be raised to the flight deck when a monster wave washed everyone and the equipment off of the elevator.  I *think* only one or two of the crew were recovered.

It happens.

/I knew an airdale who told me that story.
//He witnessed it and it still scared the bejeezus out of him to tell the story
///Three for carriers being a dangerous work environment
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The issue of planes being knocked overboard has been an issue for as long as planes have been on ships. You can read about the dozens of planes lost from flight decks during WW2. The only difference is that a single modern plane is probably more expensive than two dozen 1940s era planes.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeBoomshadow: giantmeteor: One of these days the military will buy a plane that can fly in the rain. When that happens, watch out.

This one can. It wasn't flying at the time. It got blown off the flight deck.


So it flew for a short time off the flight deck.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can sympathize. I lost a BBQ cover in a wind storm a few months back.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not lost, it's down there *points*

I think I can see it actually.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee.  Perhaps they should design planes so that rapidly moving air doesn't tend to create lift.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My all-season sleeping bag did not tolerate tabasco sauce on the liner. False advertising.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChiliBoots: I can sympathize. I lost a BBQ cover in a wind storm a few months back.


Sorry for your loss. We're here if you need us.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you hear?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[IRONIC] tag unavailable, subby?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadCat: FTA: "The USS Truman was a Nimitz-class carrier"

One accident and apparently your ship is instantly decommissioned I guess.


It's a shame what happened to your carrier with that 'accident'
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet was blown overboard and off the Norfolk-based carrier USS Harry S. Truman flight deck on July 8, 2022, "

Pilot's code name is Buck.
 
realmolo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

untoldforce: The issue of planes being knocked overboard has been an issue for as long as planes have been on ships. You can read about the dozens of planes lost from flight decks during WW2. The only difference is that a single modern plane is probably more expensive than two dozen 1940s era planes.


I'm not a "military guy". I don't get into that stuff very much. But sometimes I end up reading about the actual daily routines/logistics/dangers of a modern military. And that stuff is *nuts*.  We, as civilians, don't get exposed to that stuff. It's basically never mentioned in the media.

What I'm getting at is...all of the stuff the military does is incredibly dangerous and is right and the ragged-edge of what humans (and our technology) are actually able to handle. And the Navy? Well, the ocean is basically trying to kill everyone on/in it 24/7.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If this happened during an unrep, it was a tie-down breaking and the aircraft just getting tossed overboard.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: The Eisenhower was in rough waters of the North Atlantic (yes, that's redundant) with an aircraft elevator lowered.  I think it was late-70s/early-80s.  There were flight crew with ordinance waiting to be raised to the flight deck when a monster wave washed everyone and the equipment off of the elevator.  I *think* only one or two of the crew were recovered.

It happens.

/I knew an airdale who told me that story.
//He witnessed it and it still scared the bejeezus out of him to tell the story
///Three for carriers being a dangerous work environment


In 1965, they were rolling an A-4E from the hangar bay to a lowered elevator on the USS Ticonderoga. Something went wrong, and the A-4, the LTJG pilot strapped into the seat, and the 1mt B43 nuclear bomb strapped to the A-4, went into the drink and quickly sank. The pilot was not recovered. Neither was the weapon.
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The good news is that there will be plenty of junior enlisted to choose from, to blame for this incident.  ABH3 Schmuckitelli seems like a likely suspect.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It happens

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Hornwrecker: The good news is that there will be plenty of junior enlisted to choose from, to blame for this incident.  ABH3 Schmuckitelli seems like a likely suspect.


Nah, for something this expensive they'll hurl some junior Os and some chiefs under the bus too.
 
Theeng
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

realmolo: untoldforce: The issue of planes being knocked overboard has been an issue for as long as planes have been on ships. You can read about the dozens of planes lost from flight decks during WW2. The only difference is that a single modern plane is probably more expensive than two dozen 1940s era planes.

I'm not a "military guy". I don't get into that stuff very much. But sometimes I end up reading about the actual daily routines/logistics/dangers of a modern military. And that stuff is *nuts*.  We, as civilians, don't get exposed to that stuff. It's basically never mentioned in the media.

What I'm getting at is...all of the stuff the military does is incredibly dangerous and is right and the ragged-edge of what humans (and our technology) are actually able to handle. And the Navy? Well, the ocean is basically trying to kill everyone on/in it 24/7.


A lot of it simply has to do with the fact the military doesn't have to obey OSHA or other guidelines.  They take safety seriously until it impacts the mission then you hear "just get it done".

The Navy only really learns lessons written in blood.
 
MadCat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: It happens

[Fark user image 425x425] [View Full Size image _x_]


I own that game. Think I landed once, maybe twice.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size


/its a streetlight
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

grchunt: Can one of you math-knowin' types calculate the wind speed required to blow a jet off a ship? They weigh somewhere north of 32,000lbs, so I'm somewhat skeptical that it just blew right off, like a leaf in the wind.


Having really large flat surfaces that are actually designed to "lift"....probably much less wind speed than you might think.
 
TK-593
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Theeng: realmolo: untoldforce: The issue of planes being knocked overboard has been an issue for as long as planes have been on ships. You can read about the dozens of planes lost from flight decks during WW2. The only difference is that a single modern plane is probably more expensive than two dozen 1940s era planes.

I'm not a "military guy". I don't get into that stuff very much. But sometimes I end up reading about the actual daily routines/logistics/dangers of a modern military. And that stuff is *nuts*.  We, as civilians, don't get exposed to that stuff. It's basically never mentioned in the media.

What I'm getting at is...all of the stuff the military does is incredibly dangerous and is right and the ragged-edge of what humans (and our technology) are actually able to handle. And the Navy? Well, the ocean is basically trying to kill everyone on/in it 24/7.

A lot of it simply has to do with the fact the military doesn't have to obey OSHA or other guidelines.They take safety seriously until it impacts the mission then you hear "just get it done".

The Navy only really learns lessons written in blood.


The Navy has NAVOSH, which is more stringent than OSHA.
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All personnel aboard the Truman were accounted for except one sailor with minor injuries.

HTF is this guy not accounted for?
Editors are a thing of the past
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: Chief Superintendent Lookout: The Eisenhower was in rough waters of the North Atlantic (yes, that's redundant) with an aircraft elevator lowered.  I think it was late-70s/early-80s.  There were flight crew with ordinance waiting to be raised to the flight deck when a monster wave washed everyone and the equipment off of the elevator.  I *think* only one or two of the crew were recovered.

It happens.

/I knew an airdale who told me that story.
//He witnessed it and it still scared the bejeezus out of him to tell the story
///Three for carriers being a dangerous work environment

In 1965, they were rolling an A-4E from the hangar bay to a lowered elevator on the USS Ticonderoga. Something went wrong, and the A-4, the LTJG pilot strapped into the seat, and the 1mt B43 nuclear bomb strapped to the A-4, went into the drink and quickly sank. The pilot was not recovered. Neither was the weapon.


Of course, there was the time that the US Air Force almost nuked North Carolina.  During a crash of an B-52, only one of the seven safeguards prevented detonation of one of the nukes it was carrying remained intact.

https://prologue.blogs.archives.gov/2021/01/22/brush-with-catastrophe-the-day-the-u-s-almost-nuked-itself/
 
sleekjunk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
keldaria: grchunt: Can one of you math-knowin' types calculate the wind speed required to blow a jet off a ship? They weigh somewhere north of 32,000lbs, so I'm somewhat skeptical that it just blew right off, like a leaf in the wind.

Keep in mind, this isn't just a heavy block of metal, this is an aircraft with wings that have massive surface areas for a gust to grab ahold of. It's not easy mind you but it shouldn't shock you either. There is a reason they tie them all to the flight deck when parked.

This was my first thought. Obviously gusts could move it over enough time. Must've just been close enough to the edge to lose one leg and topple?

Was there a Mythbusters working out the science on this?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MadCat: FTA: "The USS Truman was a Nimitz-class carrier"

One accident and apparently your ship is instantly decommissioned I guess.


funvizeo.comView Full Size
 
sleekjunk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: It happens

[Fark user image 425x425] [View Full Size image _x_]


I feel personally attacked.
 
redahle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: Chief Superintendent Lookout: The Eisenhower was in rough waters of the North Atlantic (yes, that's redundant) with an aircraft elevator lowered.  I think it was late-70s/early-80s.  There were flight crew with ordinance waiting to be raised to the flight deck when a monster wave washed everyone and the equipment off of the elevator.  I *think* only one or two of the crew were recovered.

It happens.

/I knew an airdale who told me that story.
//He witnessed it and it still scared the bejeezus out of him to tell the story
///Three for carriers being a dangerous work environment

In 1965, they were rolling an A-4E from the hangar bay to a lowered elevator on the USS Ticonderoga. Something went wrong, and the A-4, the LTJG pilot strapped into the seat, and the 1mt B43 nuclear bomb strapped to the A-4, went into the drink and quickly sank. The pilot was not recovered. Neither was the weapon.


Is that a Tom Clancy plot yet?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Vitamin_R: Chief Superintendent Lookout: The Eisenhower was in rough waters of the North Atlantic (yes, that's redundant) with an aircraft elevator lowered.  I think it was late-70s/early-80s.  There were flight crew with ordinance waiting to be raised to the flight deck when a monster wave washed everyone and the equipment off of the elevator.  I *think* only one or two of the crew were recovered.

It happens.

/I knew an airdale who told me that story.
//He witnessed it and it still scared the bejeezus out of him to tell the story
///Three for carriers being a dangerous work environment

In 1965, they were rolling an A-4E from the hangar bay to a lowered elevator on the USS Ticonderoga. Something went wrong, and the A-4, the LTJG pilot strapped into the seat, and the 1mt B43 nuclear bomb strapped to the A-4, went into the drink and quickly sank. The pilot was not recovered. Neither was the weapon.

Of course, there was the time that the US Air Force almost nuked North Carolina.  During a crash of an B-52, only one of the seven safeguards prevented detonation of one of the nukes it was carrying remained intact.

https://prologue.blogs.archives.gov/2021/01/22/brush-with-catastrophe-the-day-the-u-s-almost-nuked-itself/


Fun fact:  drive down the road about a mile from the site, there's a random church with a cruise missile in the parking lot...because reasons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
