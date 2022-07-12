 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Two people pulled from the middle of the Hudson River after boat with 12 on board capsizes off of midtown Manhattan. Side note: Ferryman Subby and his company aided in the rescue   (abc7ny.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done subby!
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Congrats! Did they have to bribe you with $24 worth of beads?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good work subby
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Since they didn't get to the other side, did you get paid???
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Chris de Burgh - Don't Pay The Ferryman
Youtube 8kNwvIEQsg0
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stop being such a Charon!
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Subby, were you on the Carpathia?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did the other 10 bring coins for the ferryman?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well done subby!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby, if I ever meet you in person, drinks are on me.  The Staten Island Ferry evacuated my now wife from out of the dust cloud in lower Manhattan on 9/11 (she found it because the Captain kept laying on the horn), and I watched your colleages rescue the passengers of the Miracle on the Hudson jet live on TV.

I know the NYPD and NYFD guys get all the hero glory, but you NY City watermen are top of my list.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Bryan Ferry
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WKRP Ferryman Funeral Home
Youtube BXRxYLfq78g
 
