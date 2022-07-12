 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Subby hadn't heard of Anarchapulco before, and is not surprised it didn't last long. Grafton, NH nods sagely   (theguardian.com) divider line
30
    More: Amusing, Anarchism, Ideology, Marxism, Thought, documentary series, yearly attendees of Anarchapulco, Anarcho-capitalism, Mexican resort city of Acapulco  
915 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 8:33 PM



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Plane Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual Grafton resident here.  Waiting to see how many people know where I live without using google.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Grafton that town where they masturbate in public and do reverse body shots down the back and into the buttcrack?
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plane Guy: Actual Grafton resident here.  Waiting to see how many people know where I live without using google.


I know. But that's only because I vacationed in the white mountains a bunch of times and lived just north of Concord for a few years circa 2012-2015
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So are there lots of hungry bears in Acapulco, too?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not anarchists.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't help when you have multiple definitions of anarchy.

"I don't have to pay taxes or pay people a living wage"

"I'm free to live how I choose as long as I don't interfere in the lives of others"

"If I want your shiat and I can take it, it's mine"
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Anarchists got theirselves just a little more organized, they'd be our Republicans.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again....my favorite part of any exercise in Galtsmanship is the inevitable catastrophic collapse of such efforts when those who are Galting discover that only grifters and sociopaths want to Galt.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So lawless, rich hippie types with murder and felony theft as their baseline!  Yep, buy crypto so others will profit!

PS; was in Acapulco a few years back!  Very beautiful Bay!
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plane Guy: Actual Grafton resident here.  Waiting to see how many people know where I live without using google.


I know vaguely where that is, since my grandmother came from further north in Grafton County -- Haverhill/Bath area.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: It doesn't help when you have multiple definitions of anarchy.

"I don't have to pay taxes or pay people a living wage"

"I'm free to live how I choose as long as I don't interfere in the lives of others"

"If I want your shiat and I can take it, it's mine"


Hey, fark your definition of anarchy, I'll define it any way I farking want
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BuckTurgidson: If Anarchists got theirselves just a little more organized, they'd be our Republicans.


The entire point of Galting is rugged individualism and self-reliance. Organizing is anathema to a Galtsman.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Darfur Parkour: Snapper Carr: It doesn't help when you have multiple definitions of anarchy.

"I don't have to pay taxes or pay people a living wage"

"I'm free to live how I choose as long as I don't interfere in the lives of others"

"If I want your shiat and I can take it, it's mine"

Hey, fark your definition of anarchy, I'll define it any way I farking want


Unacceptable!

I demand rigidly defined areas of doubt and uncertainty.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ancaps are just the worst farking people. It's like they looked at late-stage capitalism and said "it's a good start, but how can we make it even worse?"
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really the least threatening political group," he added. "They are not politically active, they're philosophically opposed to even voting, and all they really want is peace and non-violence. I suppose they promote certain acts of civil disobedience, tax protesting. And I guess if it did catch on, if a lot of people took it on and ran with it, it would have an impact on the world. But in the end I think the core of it is not really that scary or dangerous."

Is this guy stupid?
Earlier in the article they talked about how the remnants are now focused on anti-vax and that guy with PTSD  threatening people.
But no they are all only peaceful people

And

Nathan Freeman saying he'd rather send his young kids to a porn set than to public school.

Yeah there was probably some kids being abused

for the most part the locals who are working there are just happy to have people coming back down and spending money."

Yep all the natives care about is the money White people bring to keep them fed, Mighty Whitey
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: Is Grafton that town where they masturbate in public and do reverse body shots down the back and into the buttcrack?


Weird cults up there...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: Is Grafton that town where they masturbate in public and do reverse body shots down the back and into the buttcrack?


And something in the water causes men to grow giant breasts.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*thousands of years of observed group human behavior: society needs rules or else shiat will spiral out of control*

anarchists, on their umpteenth attempt: 'surely thousands of years of observed group human behavior will be wrong ~this~ time'
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: It's really the least threatening political group," he added. "They are not politically active, they're philosophically opposed to even voting, and all they really want is peace and non-violence. I suppose they promote certain acts of civil disobedience, tax protesting. And I guess if it did catch on, if a lot of people took it on and ran with it, it would have an impact on the world. But in the end I think the core of it is not really that scary or dangerous."

Is this guy stupid?
Earlier in the article they talked about how the remnants are now focused on anti-vax and that guy with PTSD  threatening people.
But no they are all only peaceful people

And

Nathan Freeman saying he'd rather send his young kids to a porn set than to public school.

Yeah there was probably some kids being abused

for the most part the locals who are working there are just happy to have people coming back down and spending money."

Yep all the natives care about is the money White people bring to keep them fed, Mighty Whitey


Sounds a lot like Tech~douche McAfee... rich, silicone valley asshole with Guns, drugs, and underage girl housemaids to "serve" him.

Sorry Mexico; we apologize for having our white, rich trash invade your nice place!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryebread: Ancaps are just the worst farking people. It's like they looked at late-stage capitalism and said "it's a good start, but how can we make it even worse?"


ancoonts
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: It doesn't help when you have multiple definitions of anarchy.

"I don't have to pay taxes or pay people a living wage"

"I'm free to live how I choose as long as I don't interfere in the lives of others"

"If I want your shiat and I can take it, it's mine"


I think you just described a libertarian Rainbow Gathering.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: Is Grafton that town where they masturbate in public and do reverse body shots down the back and into the buttcrack?


Thursdays, in the new rec field cook shack.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Plane Guy: Actual Grafton resident here.  Waiting to see how many people know where I live without using google.


Couldn't be much different from Marlborough NH. (knew it was roughly east of Lebanon).  It's the kind of place where a young feller might have a future plowing snow, poaching game, growing weed, being a dirty cop, or contracting on a house for the next Ghislaine Maxwell.

/Russell Banks captured the despair
 
PvtStash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: It doesn't help when you have multiple definitions of anarchy.

"I don't have to pay taxes or pay people a living wage"

"I'm free to live how I choose as long as I don't interfere in the lives of others"

"If I want your shiat and I can take it, it's mine"


Anarchy is simply the temporary transitional state in between forms of order.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PvtStash: Snapper Carr: It doesn't help when you have multiple definitions of anarchy.

"I don't have to pay taxes or pay people a living wage"

"I'm free to live how I choose as long as I don't interfere in the lives of others"

"If I want your shiat and I can take it, it's mine"

Anarchy is simply the temporary transitional state in between forms of order.


Sacred Silence ...... Disorder ...... Sleep

Disorder is a form of order.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Sounds a lot like Tech~douche McAfee


As per TFA: "created by the Canadian entrepreneur, podcaster and cryptocurrency millionaire Jeff Berwick in 2015. Berwick, who made his first fortune in the dotcom boom and moved to Acapulco"
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: BuckTurgidson: If Anarchists got theirselves just a little more organized, they'd be our Republicans.

The entire point of Galting is rugged individualism and self-reliance. Organizing is anathema to a Galtsman.


Galting sounds like something you have to pay a hooker extra for.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anarcho-capitalists LOL.
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll wait for the Slateplanation.
 
