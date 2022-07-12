 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Semitruck Things   (kstp.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, Police, Trailer, Coroner, Sheriff, teen's life, semi's driver, sheriff's office, girl's vehicle  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always wanted to Boobies! my own submission.

/ELEVENTY!!1! times 9
 
KodosZardoz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, Kate Bush comes in audio form. You don't need to watch the show to hear the song.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day if we wanted to entertain ourselves while driving we just got drunk
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Semitrucked kind of life

/do do do
//do dodo do
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week, I was reading an article about there being too many distractions in modern vehicles.

Of course, you only need one to cause a crash.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect we will be seeing a lot more of this kind of thing.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice that Kate's Bush has audio. But the stranger thing is, most folks prefer to do lip reading.
 
Amoment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truck driver. Old. Old.
As a kid they put the cross bumper on the back.
ICC bumper.  People drove under the trailer &
hit trailer wheels.
Hit car passenger compartment.  Heads
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amoment: Truck driver. Old. Old.
As a kid they put the cross bumper on the back.
ICC bumper.  People drove under the trailer &
hit trailer wheels.
Hit car passenger compartment.  Heads


Mansfield bumper.
Apply directly to the forehead.
 
Amoment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head up that hill.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
oh what a tragedy
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just think, if her arms and legs had been snapped in multiple places she would have legitimately been able to blame it on Vecna.
 
Amoment
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's ok.  Driver avoided hitting head on.
She hit trailer.  He would have lived.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least she wasn't texting and she probably had the phone in one of those hands-free device holders.
 
maybeyoushould [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: You know, Kate Bush comes in audio form. You don't need to watch the show to hear the song.


It's probably a bad sign if you can hear the Bush before you see it.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She's a worthless POS.
Lock her up forever.
 
Amoment
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah. Kate Bush I bought the LP brand new.
A head of my time!
Fark on y'all
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well there's a girl leading a Semi-Charmed Life.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: She's a worthless POS.
Lock her up forever.


Kate Bush? That's a bit harsh.
 
Amoment
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She's still looking for Heathcliffe. Be nice
 
