(NBC News)   Uvalde classrooms lacked a basic security feature. Panic button? Fortified hidey-hole? Rifle ports? Tunnel escape route? Remotely-activated land mine floor tile? Helium balloon with roof-opening capability? Subby will never know, because clickbait   (nbcnews.com) divider line
84
    More: Followup, High school, Door, Columbine High School massacre, classroom door, Outdated locks, School, Door furniture, school districts  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you read the 14 point type under the 28 point type headline it says "The classroom doors at Robb Elementary could not be locked from the inside. That's a vulnerability school safety experts have been warning about for decades."
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who submits links without clicking the link?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
krazyglue guns?  Bonds skin instantly.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wait, wait.

They couldn't be locked from the inside?  Then why the fark was "we couldn't get in because the door was locked" allowed to go unchallenged for so long?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of those points are moo if the door is locked and cops can't find the key.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guessed it...

i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 1 weird trick YOU can use to avoid getting shot (Republicans HATE it!!)
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: All of those points are moo if the door is locked and cops can't find the key.


Cops apparently have no issue going through locked doors. Somewhere in America the cops went through a locked door while I was typing this.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Wait, wait, wait.

They couldn't be locked from the inside?  Then why the fark was "we couldn't get in because the door was locked" allowed to go unchallenged for so long?


Clearly, the police locked them from the outside to give them time to get their own kids out safely
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say the ED-209, short for "The Enforcement Droid Series 209", will serve and protect america's classrooms starting in 2193.....
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid question, why didn't they go out a window? or the cops in via a window?
Around here any ground floor classroom has windows that open or popout as a secondary fire escape.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: If you read the 14 point type under the 28 point type headline it says "The classroom doors at Robb Elementary could not be locked from the inside. That's a vulnerability school safety experts have been warning about for decades."


That would be when I would lock the teacher out of the room. I'm betting they forgot their key.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: If you read the 14 point type under the 28 point type headline it says "The classroom doors at Robb Elementary could not be locked from the inside. That's a vulnerability school safety experts have been warning about for decades."


Please be fair to a guy who uses Google News as a news aggregator. Fark: still the best news aggregator.

Priest tunnel escape route? Levered blackboard crusher? Desks with bulletproof shields?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: All of those points are moo if the door is locked and cops can't find the key.


Or if it unlocked and they don't bother to even try the door.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank goodness a rifle can't simply blow a door lock apart, phew.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, we all know that high powered rifles are simply no match for a door lock.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Thank goodness a rifle can't simply blow a door lock apart, phew.


Gah!  One stinkin' minute!
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A functioning municipal police force?
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about a responsible and sane government?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark: bastard cops probably shot some kids.

Also fark: why didn't the cops blindly fire through the lock and not worry about hitting a kid.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: If you read the 14 point type under the 28 point type headline it says "The classroom doors at Robb Elementary could not be locked from the inside. That's a vulnerability school safety experts have been warning about for decades."


I would guess that is a Fire Code issue. If someone were to toss a molotov through the window, the kids wouldn't be able to get out.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Wait, wait, wait.

They couldn't be locked from the inside?  Then why the fark was "we couldn't get in because the door was locked" allowed to go unchallenged for so long?


Because the door was locked from the outside.  I know subby didn't read the article or even the headline, but that doesn't mean you cant.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: Ah yes, we all know that high powered rifles are simply no match for a door lock.


Someone watches too many movies.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: feckingmorons: If you read the 14 point type under the 28 point type headline it says "The classroom doors at Robb Elementary could not be locked from the inside. That's a vulnerability school safety experts have been warning about for decades."

I would guess that is a Fire Code issue. If someone were to toss a molotov through the window, the kids wouldn't be able to get out.


Being able to lock the doors from the inside implies the ability to unlock them from the inside as well.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Thank goodness a rifle can't simply blow a door lock apart, phew.


Rifle? They use breaching rounds in a shotgun for blowing through locks. A 12 gauge full of lead dust will remove pretty much any door lock with much haste =)
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: NeoCortex42: Wait, wait, wait.

They couldn't be locked from the inside?  Then why the fark was "we couldn't get in because the door was locked" allowed to go unchallenged for so long?

Because the door was locked from the outside.  I know subby didn't read the article or even the headline, but that doesn't mean you cant.


"she had to use her key to unlock the door handle - and hope that she remembered to relock it again before going back inside."

So the gunman had his own key, unlocked the door, then relocked it before entering the room?  Is that what you're saying?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: NeoCortex42: Wait, wait, wait.

They couldn't be locked from the inside?  Then why the fark was "we couldn't get in because the door was locked" allowed to go unchallenged for so long?

Because the door was locked from the outside.  I know subby didn't read the article or even the headline, but that doesn't mean you cant.


Right. Expect, of course, that it wasn't
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: Fark: bastard cops probably shot some kids.

Also fark: why didn't the cops blindly fire through the lock and not worry about hitting a kid.


No, they're saying a door lock won't stop a shooter with a high powered rifle.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Another Government Employee: feckingmorons: If you read the 14 point type under the 28 point type headline it says "The classroom doors at Robb Elementary could not be locked from the inside. That's a vulnerability school safety experts have been warning about for decades."

I would guess that is a Fire Code issue. If someone were to toss a molotov through the window, the kids wouldn't be able to get out.

Being able to lock the doors from the inside implies the ability to unlock them from the inside as well.


static.grainger.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone bother to cast a detect magic spell on the the door?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure this is fantasy but so are excuses the police are putting forth.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus subby. As has been pointed out; IT'S RIGHT FARKING THERE!!!!!!
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It clearly must have been the lack of gerbils. If the class had been provided with the standard gerbil trained in the art of jiu-jitsu as a class pet, they might still be alive today.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, if you can lock the doors from the inside, the first student inside can lock everyone out, a scenario that will cause more problems on a day to day basis than an active shooter.

One might question why we have to have so many guns available to people that we have to figure out how to secure public buildings, but that's a question for another day, I suppose.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: Ah yes, we all know that high powered rifles are simply no match for a door lock.


Not defending the cops here, but it isn't a movie.

A true security door with a decent lockset on it isn't "Shoot it out" In fact they have doors designed explicitly against that. Same with kicking it in, etc. You need specialized shiat to get through them if they are correctly installed.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Of course, if you can lock the doors from the inside, the first student inside can lock everyone out, a scenario that will cause more problems on a day to day basis than an active shooter.

One might question why we have to have so many guns available to people that we have to figure out how to secure public buildings, but that's a question for another day, I suppose.


Which is why you have a security key that certain staff and first responders have (or are aware of how to get it), to unlock said door.

Then you punish the kid who dicked around the same way you would if you caught them pulling a fire alarm or the such.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Wait, wait, wait.

They couldn't be locked from the inside?  Then why the fark was "we couldn't get in because the door was locked" allowed to go unchallenged for so long?


Yeah, people lock doors and take the key all of the time. You haven't uncovered some kind of mega plot hole here.

Another Government Employee: feckingmorons: If you read the 14 point type under the 28 point type headline it says "The classroom doors at Robb Elementary could not be locked from the inside. That's a vulnerability school safety experts have been warning about for decades."

I would guess that is a Fire Code issue. If someone were to toss a molotov through the window, the kids wouldn't be able to get out.


It's called a "crash bar". And it's how you get through locked and unlocked doors in all kinds of public buildings.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: feckingmorons: If you read the 14 point type under the 28 point type headline it says "The classroom doors at Robb Elementary could not be locked from the inside. That's a vulnerability school safety experts have been warning about for decades."

I would guess that is a Fire Code issue. If someone were to toss a molotov through the window, the kids wouldn't be able to get out.


Or an electrical short or a heater malfunction or a science class experiment gone bad or any of the other dozen ways fires start.  You can't have doors that lock from the inside that require a key to open from the inside; obvious fire safety issue.  IE, you still have to be able to open them from the inside when they are locked-without a key.

/I predicted some burnt to a crisp kids behind an improperly locked door soon
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because you don't want a kid locking themself inside.

How about banning assault rifles?

Yes, I called them assault rifles.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlippityFlap: How about a responsible and sane government?


Nope, can't have that.  The constitution out front should have told you.

/1 to 68 problem
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Jeebus Saves: NeoCortex42: Wait, wait, wait.

They couldn't be locked from the inside?  Then why the fark was "we couldn't get in because the door was locked" allowed to go unchallenged for so long?

Because the door was locked from the outside.  I know subby didn't read the article or even the headline, but that doesn't mean you cant.

"she had to use her key to unlock the door handle - and hope that she remembered to relock it again before going back inside."

So the gunman had his own key, unlocked the door, then relocked it before entering the room?  Is that what you're saying?


Sounds like the door wasn't locked...

After exiting her class, the teacher quickly pulled the door shut and wiggled the exterior handle, confirming it was locked.

The teacher from the story didn't have her door locked.  So all the shooter had to do was get the key and lock the door.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Being able to lock the doors from the inside implies the ability to unlock them from the inside as well.


Possibly requiring a key:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Deadbolts can require a key from both sides if desired.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: JessieL: Being able to lock the doors from the inside implies the ability to unlock them from the inside as well.

Possibly requiring a key:

[Fark user image 425x318]

Deadbolts can require a key from both sides if desired.


Which it is definitely not desired.

But sure can be designed to open without a key from the inside.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: Did anyone bother to cast a detect magic spell on the the door?

[Fark user image image 602x298]

Sure this is fantasy but so are excuses the police are putting forth.


No, police only understand no-knock =)
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: mrmopar5287: JessieL: Being able to lock the doors from the inside implies the ability to unlock them from the inside as well.

Possibly requiring a key:

[Fark user image 425x318]

Deadbolts can require a key from both sides if desired.

Which it is definitely not desired.

But sure can be designed to open without a key from the inside.


That is what these are for:
assaabloydss.comView Full Size


The entire purpose is to allow you to open a door that has been locked.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: NeoCortex42: Wait, wait, wait.

They couldn't be locked from the inside?  Then why the fark was "we couldn't get in because the door was locked" allowed to go unchallenged for so long?


Yeah, people lock doors and take the key all of the time. You haven't uncovered some kind of mega plot hole here.


If that was the case, how did the gunman get inside?

Either the door was locked, in which case he couldn't get in without a key, or it was unlocked, and he'd need the key to lock it.
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Persnickety: Ah yes, we all know that high powered rifles are simply no match for a door lock.

Not defending the cops here, but it isn't a movie.

A true security door with a decent lockset on it isn't "Shoot it out" In fact they have doors designed explicitly against that. Same with kicking it in, etc. You need specialized shiat to get through them if they are correctly installed.


Yes and they use specialized shiat for no-knock warrants. Your point is insane.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: JessieL: Being able to lock the doors from the inside implies the ability to unlock them from the inside as well.

Possibly requiring a key:

[Fark user image 425x318]

Deadbolts can require a key from both sides if desired.


And a simple deadbolt isn't going to stop someone, especially with a gun, from getting in if they don't care about what kind of damage they do. You need a true security door, with a re-enforced frame, re-enforced door, security plate around a the lock installed correctly.

I have a deadbolt on my back door. I have no doubt that i could kick it in in one or two tries if i didn't care about what damage i caused. I know because i installed it and know that its just a handful of screws and shimmed 1" framing holding it all together, and selected my lockset on "this has the basic features of what i need, matches, and is on the shelf infront of me"

But i'm also not insane and live in fear where i picked my door setup to stop someone from violently breaking into my house.
 
Cirdec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.insider.com/police-never-checked-classroom-door-locked-during-uvalde-shooting-dps-2022-6

"In fact, I have great reason to believe it wasn't secured."

"There's no way to lock the door from the inside and there's no way for the subject to lock the door from the inside," he said.

McCraw called it "ridiculous" and "inexcusable" in terms of security purposes for the door to have only been able to lock from the outside.

He added: "The door was unsecured and we've gone back and checked in our interviews and did anybody touch the door, and try it?"

"How about trying the door, and seeing if it's unlocked ... and of course, no one had," McCraw said.
McCraw said that based on reviews of police body-camera footage, "We could never see anybody put their hand on the door up until the breach."
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Is_This_Us: LineNoise: Persnickety: Ah yes, we all know that high powered rifles are simply no match for a door lock.

Not defending the cops here, but it isn't a movie.

A true security door with a decent lockset on it isn't "Shoot it out" In fact they have doors designed explicitly against that. Same with kicking it in, etc. You need specialized shiat to get through them if they are correctly installed.

Yes and they use specialized shiat for no-knock warrants. Your point is insane.


What is my point, that if its a true security door, you can still make short work of it with some specialized tools? I agree, that is exactly what i said.

It isn't lethal weapon or something where they shoot out the lock.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Mikey1969: NeoCortex42: Wait, wait, wait.

They couldn't be locked from the inside?  Then why the fark was "we couldn't get in because the door was locked" allowed to go unchallenged for so long?


Yeah, people lock doors and take the key all of the time. You haven't uncovered some kind of mega plot hole here.

If that was the case, how did the gunman get inside?

Either the door was locked, in which case he couldn't get in without a key, or it was unlocked, and he'd need the key to lock it.


The door was not locked.  Kid goes in, starts shooting, finds key and locks door.
 
